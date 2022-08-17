GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... We may see a few thin clouds today, but there is no rain in the forecast for the next several days. Highs today will reach the upper 80's to low 90's and northerly breezes will be gentle, at 5-10 mph. A few extra clouds moving in this evening will still leave us under mostly clear skies tonight. Lows will be mild, in the mid 40's at the upper elevations to mid to upper 50's for the rest of us. Expect light and variable winds after midnight.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 HOURS AGO