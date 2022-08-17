ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum is warning consumers about phony banking texts and phone calls and encouraging Oregonians not to respond. The Oregon Department of Justice has received reports that many of these alleged text messages and phone calls claim to be from the individual’s actual financial institution, causing people to panic. They believe their bank account is in jeopardy and they need to correct the problem immediately. Not so. This is a ploy to get personal information. Don’t fall for it!
