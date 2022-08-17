Read full article on original website
The body of a missing hiker has been recovered at Zion National Park after flash floods
Rescue workers have recovered the body of a hiker reported missing when a flash flood struck Zion National Park in southwestern Utah last week, authorities said Tuesday. Jetal Agnihotri of Tucson, Arizona, was found dead Monday in the Virgin River near the Court of the Patriarchs at the park, National Park Service officials said in a news release.
Emmett Till Alert System to bring awareness to acts of hate amid increase in Maryland
BALTIMORE, Maryland (WBAL) — A new alert system in Maryland named in honor of Emmett Till aims to bring awareness to acts of hate. Recent acts of hate in Maryland led to the creation of the Emmett Till Alert System, which will act as a warning system if credible threats are made.
Ocean rip currents prompt three rescues in 2 hours off Seaside, Cannon Beach; one victim dies
SEASIDE, Ore. (KTVZ) - There were three rescue efforts for six people from dangerous ocean currents on the north Oregon coast Saturday afternoon, but a man in his 50s who was found unconscious could not be revived, officials said Sunday. Seaside Fire & Rescue responded around 2:30 p.m. Saturday to...
Oregon AG warns about phone banking texts, calls, urges all not to respond
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum is warning consumers about phony banking texts and phone calls and encouraging Oregonians not to respond. The Oregon Department of Justice has received reports that many of these alleged text messages and phone calls claim to be from the individual’s actual financial institution, causing people to panic. They believe their bank account is in jeopardy and they need to correct the problem immediately. Not so. This is a ploy to get personal information. Don’t fall for it!
Sunny and warm, with weekend changes in the works
Mostly clear skies come with another warm night Tuesday. Lows will be in the low 50s to mid-60s. Northwest winds will pick up to 5-15 mph. Skies will stay clear most of the week with highs a bit above average in the low 90s. A few thin clouds will invade...
Sunny and warm
GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... We may see a few thin clouds today, but there is no rain in the forecast for the next several days. Highs today will reach the upper 80's to low 90's and northerly breezes will be gentle, at 5-10 mph. A few extra clouds moving in this evening will still leave us under mostly clear skies tonight. Lows will be mild, in the mid 40's at the upper elevations to mid to upper 50's for the rest of us. Expect light and variable winds after midnight.
