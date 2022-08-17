ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgewood BOE notes: New school resource officer introduced

By Submitted by Cathy McCrean, board member
 4 days ago
Ridgewood Local Schools Board of Education recently met in regular session to conduct routine business of the district.

Commendations were given to the 12 month employees, summer help and building and grounds personnel. Superintendent Mike Masloski also introduced the new school resource officer, Jose Hernandez, for the coming school year. Hernandez gave a brief introduction on his background and working with children.

Autumn Hendershot, an intervention specialist teacher, spoke to the board on a new therapy dog, Luna, she's been training for the past three years and will be working with the district this year.

A donation of $100 was approved from Isleta United Methodist Church to Ridgewood FFA. Bids are being advertised for paving of the outdoor learning areas and parking lots along with a pavilion structure for outdoor learning.

Kelsei Stephens was hired as a para-pro as needed with a maximum of 25 hours a week. Donna Trimmer will work as a classified substitute. Assistant varsity football coach Nate Carpenter and freshmen football coach Todd Cabot resigned. Cabot was named the new assistant varsity football coach and Sam Carpenter will be the freshmen coach. An agreement was inked with the Cleveland Clinic for an athletic trainer.

David Hostetler was named assistant band director. Wendy Croy will serve as mentor to Kyle Bethel and Jacqueline McPherson will be a mentor to Cassie Mladek. Dave Allen was named a volunteer for band. Maria Prater will be a teacher for home instruction.

Bitty football, bitty basketball, Ridgewood Middle School club soccer and Ridgewood Recreation were approved to use the facilities. Mike&B is buying a used school bus for $1,200.

Frank Mathews was named the delegate to the OSBA conference Nov. 13 to 15 in Columbus with Tony Griffith as the alternate.

The next regular meeting will be at 6 p.m. Sept. 19 at the administration building, 301 S. Oak St.

