2022 high school boys cross country preview

 4 days ago
(Editor's note: This is the last in a series previewing area high school fall sports. Only information from coaches who returned questionnaires are included.)

INDIAN VALLEY

Head coach: Bill Palma, 3rd year.

Last season's record/finish: 3rd at Inter-Valley Conference meet, 4th at Districts, 14th at Regionals.

Returning letterwinners: Xander Heil , Sr.; Hunter Albright, Sr.; Gage Woods, Sr.; Skyler Byers, Sr.; Moss Alford , Sr.; Tristan Bryan, Jr.; Gavyn Miles, Jr.; Seth Krocker, Jr.; Delaney Phillips, Jr.; Joe Carlisle, Soph; Max Kinsey, Soph.; Will Holland, Soph.

Top newcomers: Trey Johnson, Ethan Harrington.

Coach's comments: “This year’s team returns all seven runners from last year’s regional competition, including the state qualifier Xander Heil,” said Palma. “We look to be in contention for county, conference, and district titles. We have a very balanced team that competes well, so we are expecting a lot of success this season.”

DOVER

Head coach: Brendan McKee, 2nd year.

Last season's record/finish: 6th at the All-County Meet, 9th at the OVAC Meet. 3rd at the ECOL Meet.

Returning letterwinners: Luke Jones, Soph; Caron Roberson, Jr.; Christian Smith, Sr.

Top newcomers: Cam Marshall, Sr.; Chase Daniel, Fr.

Coach's comments: “While our boys' team is small this season, each runner is passionate and will be competitive in every race they are in,” said McKee. “The team will look to Luke Jones, Division I regional qualifier in the mile, to lead the pack. Upperclassmen Marshall and Roberson will keep the team’s one through seven runners in a tight pack, and we look to have success in our races this year.”

NEW PHILADELPHIA

Head coach: Kip Brady, 4th year.

Last season's record/finish: Tuscarawas County Champions, East Central Ohio League Champions, Ohio Valley Athletic Conference Meet, 4th

Returning letterwinners: Patrick Morris, Jr.; Tyson Autry, Jr.; Zach Loader, Jr.; Jake Stoneman, Jr. Kaden Keck, Soph.

Top newcomers: Marcus Adelman, Alec Adelman, Elliot Brady, Ryan Satterfield, Jerry Henke, Kaiden Stewart

Coach's comments: “The team has grown, and we're excited to see what the season will bring,” said Brady. “We have a great mix of experienced competitors and new runners, and our upperclassmen have done well, filling in the leadership roles of last year's seniors and continuing our tradition of fun and focused training.”

TUSKY VALLEY

Head coach: Sandy DeBos, 27th year.

Last season's record/finish: Regional qualifier.

Returning letterwinners: Teagan Perkowski, Jr.; Jake Kapper, Jr.; Daniel Hursey, Sr.; Kolton Wertz, Jr.; Max McCoy, Jr.; Tate Edinger, Sr.

Top newcomers: Kaelli Whitlach, Fr.; Abe McElwee, Fr.; Blake Tedrick, Sr.; Zack Leshon, Sr.

Coach's comments: “We have some good returning lettermen with experience and some talented newcomers,” said DeBos. “We have a small team, but potential for some to have a breakout season. I am excited to see what the boys will do this year.”

GARAWAY

Head coach: Lucas Immel, 6th year.

Returning letterwinners: Nathan Money, Jr.; Aedan Miller, Soph.; Jase Miller, Soph.

Top newcomers: Tyler Hershberger, Jr.; Seth Zimmerman, Jr.; Nic Palmer, Fr.; Aaron Miller, Fr.; Carter Travis, Fr.

Coach’s comments: “We are very excited for the start of the upcoming season,” said Immel. “Our team has a nice number of returning letterman, as well as a handful of new additions that will help strengthen our team. Last year we saw some success, and look to build upon what we learned this season.”

CLAYMONT

Head coach: Adam Rogers, 6th year.

Returning letterwinners: Bobby Yackey, Jr.; Gavin MIlburn, Jr.; Devon Anthony, Soph.; John Blair, Soph.; Jacob Bache, Soph.; Lucas Gladstone, Soph.; Aaron Brindley, Fr.

Coach’s comments: “Although we’re lacking some seniors this year, we have some great leaders in our sophomore and junior groups of guys,” said Rogers. “The Mustang men have been working hard all summer in preparation for a competitive 2022 cross country season. This group of guys have great chemistry and work well together, and they should be a group to watch out for by the end of the season.”

CENTRAL CATHOLIC

Head coach: Adam Stilgenbauer, 5th year.

Returning letterwinners: Drew Lakota, Sr.; Felipe Garcia, Sr.; Andrew Rombach, Jr.

Top newcomer: Steven Simpson, Fr.

Coach's comments: “The boys have been working hard all summer putting the miles in and we are excited to get started,” said Stilgenbauer. “Our goal is to improve each and every day and be one of the most improved teams in the area by season’s end. While we lost a very talented and accomplished group of seniors, we still want to show that we have individuals capable of running with the best runners in the state.”

MALVERN

Head coach: Jeremy Maher, 5th year.

Returning letterwinners: Seth Kandel, Sr.; Ben Moser, Sr.

Top newcomers: Jacob Kirby, Soph.; Ethan Grossi, Soph.; Dalton Pennington, Fr.

Coach’s comments: “Seth and Ben will look to head up the boys' cross country team this year as our seniors,” said Maher. “Both have been running for the last three years and have good experience. Seth has really worked to position himself as our number 1 runner and will look to build on his success at last year’s district race and hard work throughout the summer. Jacob and Ethan have both worked hard this summer also and we are excited to see what both of them and Dalton can do this season.”

SANDY VALLEY

Head coach: Greg Howard.

Last year’s record/finish: 8th in the IVC.

Returning letterwinners: None.

Top newcomers: Isaac Overly, Fr.; Tyler Burk, Fr.

Coach’s comments: “The boys' team is looking to make progress this year from last year’s 8th place finish in the IVC,” said Howard. “We have some good young freshman runners that will improve our team this season. The returning runners have worked hard this off-season and are looking to make strides on last year's performance.”

RIVER VIEW

Head coach: Megan Philabaum, 2nd year.

Last year’s record/finish: Muskingum Valley League 2nd place, 3rd plac at the Division II District.

Returning letterwinners: Drew Tumblin, Sr.; Aidan Stevens-Woolery, Soph.

Coach’s comments: “We have a very young team with one senior leader; however, they are ready to go and excited to see what this season brings,” said Philabaum. “These guys are close as a team. The one thing that brings our team close is that the JH and HS practice together as well as most of our meets are together. They spend a great deal of time together on and off the course and want to see one another reach their potential. The key is to stay healthy and focus on the big picture and that is performing to the best of their ability. We are looking forward to what this season has to offer.”

STRASBURG

Head coach: Ron Hurst, 10th year.

Returning letterwinner: Hunter McKenzie, Jr.

Coach’s comment: “Hunter is only boy out for cross country,” said Hurst. “We’re looking for improvement throughout the season.”

