Honolulu County, HI

Portions of Windward Oahu under a flood advisory

By Justin Cruz
KHON2
KHON2
 4 days ago

UPDATE: The flood advisory for Windward Oahu has been extended through 2 A.M. Wednesday. The same areas are affected with the heaviest rain near Kaaawa and Punaluu as of 11:20 P.M.

Heavy rain could return to the islands over leeward areas on Wednesday afternoon.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE ISLAND OF OAHU.

Flooding caused by excessive rainfall on the island of Oahu in Honolulu County until 1100 PM HST.

IMPACTS: Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams. At 754 PM HST, radar indicated heavy showers redeveloping in the same areas along windward coastal areas extending north from around Waikane to Kahuku. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

Some locations that will experience flooding include: Punaluu, Hauula, Kaaawa, Laie, Waikane, Kahuku, Waiahole, Kahaluu, Ahuimanu, Kahana Valley State Park, Kualoa, Malaekahana State Park and Turtle Bay.

KHON2

Trade winds prevail this weekend before weakening

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Stable trade wind weather will continue through Sunday with a few showers focused over windward areas, as well as over the Kona slopes of the Big Island in the afternoon. Trade winds will ease early next week as a weak disturbance brings an increase in shower activity.
ENVIRONMENT
KHON2

Trade winds return to the islands

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A return of breezy easterly trade wind conditions is anticipated Thursday through the weekend. As a result, showers will be mostly of the windward variety, however drier than normal conditions are expected this weekend.
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

New tool provides wave flooding predictions for West Maui

A new interactive mapping tool provides predictions of coastal flooding in West Maui under various scenarios of sea-level rise and a range of wave events for community members, property owners, businesses, as well as state and county officials. The West Maui Wave-Driven Flooding With Sea Level Rise tool was created by researchers at the Pacific Islands Ocean Observing System (PacIOOS) based at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.
HONOLULU, HI
#Heavy Rain
KHON2

Dukes 8-day-long OceanFest in Waikiki

Dukes OceanFest started today. This Ocean Sports Festival will feature surfing exhibits, a swimming competition, lei draping and even a surfing and stand-up paddle board competition with dogs.
HONOLULU, HI
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
Place
Oahu
NewsBreak
Environment
KITV.com

Beer Lab Hawaii opening new brewery in Honolulu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Beer Lab Hawaii is opening a new craft brewery on Oahu, this time on busy Beretania Street in Honolulu. KITV4 has learned that Oishii Family Restaurant, the parent company of Beer Lab, is building out a new location at 1318 Beretania St. next to Grace’s Inn and Central Pacific Bank.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hundreds of farm lots in Central Oahu will go up for sale

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A developer selling over 200 acres of lots in Wahiawa wants the land to be used only for agriculture purposes. President of The Savio Group, Peter Savio spoke before dozens of potential buyers at an open house Saturday morning. “You guys work hard as farmers, you deserve...
WAHIAWA, HI
KITV.com

Oahu's last coal power plant officially closes

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- August 18, 2022 is the day Oahu's last-standing coal power plant will officially close. Serving as the island's largest electricity source, about 13% of the state's overall power comes from the plant. Back in 2014, Hawaii became the first state to make a net zero pledge,...
KAPOLEI, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

With the owners away, this Ewa Beach home became a magnet for illegal dumping

His family was offered $7,500 from the Zuckerberg's in the weeks after his death. Kalihi businesses brace for disruptions as HART awards $500M utility relocation contract. Work between Middle Street and the downtown area has been stalled for about a year due to problems in relocating the utilities. Oceanographers have...
EWA BEACH, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

U.S. Army firefighters battle wildfire at Oahu’s Makua Military Reservation

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Army firefighters are battling a wildfire burning at Makua Military Reservation, officials said Friday afternoon. Fire crews responded to the fire around noon, near the south ridge of the reservation. Authorities said the fire has charred approximately 40 acres so far. According to the Army, no active...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Longtime Kailua art gallery to call it quits, blames soaring rents

KAILUA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hundreds flocked to Island Treasures Art Gallery on Friday night for a big going-out party. After more than three decades, the beloved Windward Oahu business is closing its doors. “Basically we were hoping to keep the art gallery open and we had been doing a lot better...
KAILUA, HI
KHON2

KHON2

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

