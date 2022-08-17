Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday in Portland: Oregon set to receive up to $83.5M in federal small business funding and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Willamette River under health advisory near Cathedral Park due to toxinsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Wednesday in Portland: Cooling centers reopen across the metro area amid another heat wave & moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Community calling for action following another weekend of gun violence & moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
KATU.com
Father traveling country to spread awareness of fentanyl crisis makes Portland stop
PORTLAND, Ore. — It's a pain many can't even begin to describe, after losing a loved one to a fentanyl overdose. That became the reality for Jeff Johnston, an Iowa father, who lost his son Seth to a fentanyl overdose in 2016. Now, six years later, he's on a...
KATU.com
Oregon Humane gets at least 60 beagles rescued from VA mass breeding facility
Dozens of beagles rescued from a mass breeding facility that sold dogs to laboratories will be finding forever homes through the Oregon Humane Society’s Second Chance Program. OHS said Friday it would be getting 60 to 80 pups from the U.S. Humane Society’s historic operation that took 4,000 beagles...
KATU.com
Humane Society of SW Wash. to get some of the beagles rescued from VA breeding facility
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Fifteen of the nearly 4,000 beagles who were recently rescued from a breeding facility in Virginia will be arriving in Southwest Washington, looking for their forever homes. The dogs, who were originally bred for research purposes, were turned over to the Humane Society in July to...
KATU.com
FOUND! Washington County Sheriff's Office has located Holly Marie Clarke
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — UPDATE | The Washington County Sheriff's Office says Holly Clarke has been located and she is safe. Original Story | Law enforcement is asking for your help to locate a missing Washington County woman. 41-year-old Holly Marie Clarke was reported missing by her family on...
KATU.com
Police identify motorcycle operator who died in SE Portland last weekend
PORTLAND, Ore. — We now know the name of the motorcycle operator who was killed last week in Pleasant Valley. PAST COVERAGE | Deadly motorcycle crash in Southeast Portland. Police say Ruth K. Ott, 41 of Portland was killed when the motorcycle she was operating collided with a 2008 Toyota Matrix.
KATU.com
Clackamas deputies seek info on man they call serial purse snatcher
Clackamas County sheriff’s deputies are searching for victims of a man they’re calling a serial purse snatcher. They arrested 40-year-old Darren Goff of Eagle Creek on Monday. Deputies said they’re aware of at least 40 victims and believe there could be even more. They said Goff targeted...
KATU.com
Hillsboro officer involved in shooting near police station
HILLSBORO, Ore. — A Hillsboro police officer was attacked by someone near his patrol car Friday afternoon and opened fire, hitting the suspect, Hillsboro police. Police did not release any information about the suspect or the officer who was involved on Friday. Sgt. Stewart Kelsey said, "The officer survived."
KATU.com
Two 17-year-olds arrested after driver flees, crashes in NE Portland, police say
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police detained two teenage boys after they tried to drive away from officers and crashed in Northeast Portland, a Portland Police spokesperson said. According to Portland Police, officers saw a suspicious vehicle with several people inside, saying one of the occupants had a gun. When police tried to stop the vehicle the driver sped off.
KATU.com
Man dies in Salem park after being hit by vehicle Saturday morning, driver questioned
SALEM, Ore. — Salem Police say a man was hit and killed in a parking Saturday morning, August 20. Police say they were called to Woodmansee Park at 9:15 a.m. when a man in the parking lot area was struck by a woman driving a vehicle. The man died...
KATU.com
City In Crisis - Finding Solutions: SE Portland neighbors say abandoned cars a big problem
As KATU’s Steve Dunn explores the issues Portland is facing in a series called 'City In Crisis: Finding Solutions,' he found himself in a neighborhood where it's not only crime they're worried about, but also what's left behind. Each week, Dunn randomly selects a point on the map and...
KATU.com
Rescued Beagles arrive in Pacific Northwest, available for adoption soon
PORTLAND, Ore — More than a dozen rescued beagles will soon be available for adoption in Vancouver. 15 of the nearly 4,000 beagles rescued from a laboratory breeding facility in Indiana arrived at the Humane Society for Southwest Washington today. CONTINUING COVERAGE | Thousands of Beagles rescued from a...
KATU.com
Portland mayor expands camping ban to include walking routes to schools
Portland’s mayor is expanding an emergency declaration that stops people from camping on high-crash corridors to include walking routes to grade schools in the city. Mayor Ted Wheeler announced the expansion Friday, saying camping will be prohibited around school buildings, at bus stops, and along priority routes to and from schools.
KATU.com
Downtown business owners have mixed reaction during Portland Criterium bike race
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Criterium bike race took place around the North Park Blocks throughout Saturday afternoon. The race director tells KATU about 250 people competed, and the goal was drawing thousands more to the downtown core. "I think that events like this are necessary for a healthy,...
KATU.com
Woman dies in fall near Multnomah Falls
COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE — A woman fell to her death near Multnomah Falls on Friday, according to the Corbett Fire Department. She was hiking on Multnomah Falls-Larch Mountain Trail No. 441 with friends near Weisendanger Falls, which is upstream of Multnomah Falls, when she fell about 100 feet. She reportedly suffered a head injury.
KATU.com
Safer Summer PDX plan includes community grants, $800K PBOT investment
PORTLAND, Ore. — A spending plan shared by Portland’s Community Safety Division gives the first look at how city leaders are spending tax dollars to address gun violence this summer through the Safer Summer PDX initiative. The $2.4 million plan was paired with Mayor Ted Wheeler’s recent emergency...
KATU.com
'Dire' substitute shortage in Oregon ahead of new school year
PORTLAND, Ore. — The upcoming school year will look different than the past few, but there are still some consistent challenges. Although mitigation strategies have relaxed, this fourth year impacted by COVID-19 is starting in a challenging spot. There is a major substitute teacher shortage that Education Staffing and Management Solutions (ESS) says is "dire."
KATU.com
SpaceX Starlink satellites shine bright in the Northwest sky
PORTLAND, Ore — Did you see them? People all over the Northwest are sharing pictures and videos of the SpaceX Starlink-55 satellites that flew over Oregon and Washington earlier this evening. We’d love to see your pictures and videos. Send them to KATU via our Chime In portal.
KATU.com
Oregon state Rep. James Hieb arrested at Clackamas County Fair
Oregon state Rep. James Hieb was arrested at the Clackamas County Fair on Wednesday night. He told KATU it was over a woman asking him to put out a cigarette. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the arrest but offered no further details. The House Republican caucus said it...
KATU.com
Visit the Canby and the Clackamas County Fair!
Just 25 minutes from Portland, Canby offers big-city amenities with small-town charm. Tammy Hernandez paid a visit to find out what's going on this summer with Jamie Stickel, Economic Development Director and Communications Specialist for the City of Canby. Tammy then headed to the Clackamas County Fairgrounds to speak with Clackamas County Fair and Canby Rodeo Queen Alexis Goughnour and Princess Jessica Lincoln to learn about highlights of this year’s fair.
KATU.com
Round Lake warning advisory issued due to high toxin levels, says Clark County officials
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A warning advisory is issued at Round Lake due to elevated levels of cyanotoxins from harmful algae, says Clark County Public Health officials. Water sample results that were taken on Monday showed a high level of cyanotoxins that is above the threshold recommended by the Washington Department of Health.
