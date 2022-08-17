ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

KATU.com

Police identify motorcycle operator who died in SE Portland last weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. — We now know the name of the motorcycle operator who was killed last week in Pleasant Valley. PAST COVERAGE | Deadly motorcycle crash in Southeast Portland. Police say Ruth K. Ott, 41 of Portland was killed when the motorcycle she was operating collided with a 2008 Toyota Matrix.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Hillsboro officer involved in shooting near police station

HILLSBORO, Ore. — A Hillsboro police officer was attacked by someone near his patrol car Friday afternoon and opened fire, hitting the suspect, Hillsboro police. Police did not release any information about the suspect or the officer who was involved on Friday. Sgt. Stewart Kelsey said, "The officer survived."
HILLSBORO, OR
KATU.com

Two 17-year-olds arrested after driver flees, crashes in NE Portland, police say

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police detained two teenage boys after they tried to drive away from officers and crashed in Northeast Portland, a Portland Police spokesperson said. According to Portland Police, officers saw a suspicious vehicle with several people inside, saying one of the occupants had a gun. When police tried to stop the vehicle the driver sped off.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Rescued Beagles arrive in Pacific Northwest, available for adoption soon

PORTLAND, Ore — More than a dozen rescued beagles will soon be available for adoption in Vancouver. 15 of the nearly 4,000 beagles rescued from a laboratory breeding facility in Indiana arrived at the Humane Society for Southwest Washington today. CONTINUING COVERAGE | Thousands of Beagles rescued from a...
KATU.com

Portland mayor expands camping ban to include walking routes to schools

Portland’s mayor is expanding an emergency declaration that stops people from camping on high-crash corridors to include walking routes to grade schools in the city. Mayor Ted Wheeler announced the expansion Friday, saying camping will be prohibited around school buildings, at bus stops, and along priority routes to and from schools.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Woman dies in fall near Multnomah Falls

COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE — A woman fell to her death near Multnomah Falls on Friday, according to the Corbett Fire Department. She was hiking on Multnomah Falls-Larch Mountain Trail No. 441 with friends near Weisendanger Falls, which is upstream of Multnomah Falls, when she fell about 100 feet. She reportedly suffered a head injury.
CORBETT, OR
KATU.com

Safer Summer PDX plan includes community grants, $800K PBOT investment

PORTLAND, Ore. — A spending plan shared by Portland’s Community Safety Division gives the first look at how city leaders are spending tax dollars to address gun violence this summer through the Safer Summer PDX initiative. The $2.4 million plan was paired with Mayor Ted Wheeler’s recent emergency...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

'Dire' substitute shortage in Oregon ahead of new school year

PORTLAND, Ore. — The upcoming school year will look different than the past few, but there are still some consistent challenges. Although mitigation strategies have relaxed, this fourth year impacted by COVID-19 is starting in a challenging spot. There is a major substitute teacher shortage that Education Staffing and Management Solutions (ESS) says is "dire."
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

SpaceX Starlink satellites shine bright in the Northwest sky

PORTLAND, Ore — Did you see them? People all over the Northwest are sharing pictures and videos of the SpaceX Starlink-55 satellites that flew over Oregon and Washington earlier this evening. We’d love to see your pictures and videos. Send them to KATU via our Chime In portal.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Visit the Canby and the Clackamas County Fair!

Just 25 minutes from Portland, Canby offers big-city amenities with small-town charm. Tammy Hernandez paid a visit to find out what's going on this summer with Jamie Stickel, Economic Development Director and Communications Specialist for the City of Canby. Tammy then headed to the Clackamas County Fairgrounds to speak with Clackamas County Fair and Canby Rodeo Queen Alexis Goughnour and Princess Jessica Lincoln to learn about highlights of this year’s fair.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR

