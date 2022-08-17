Read full article on original website
Permanent Homeless Shelter Slated for West LA Armory
A permanent homeless shelter with 167 beds is being planned at the West LA Armory. A plan to redevelop the West Los Angeles Armory Building into permanent supportive housing that was approved in 2016 is finally starting to move forward as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. This plan could bring 1,200 units to the West Los Angeles VA Campus of desperately needed affordable housing. The campus is in the West Los Angeles area, close to the 405 freeway, Westwood and UCLA. This move is intended to provide unhoused people with a new set of services and homes on the southern edge of the VA Campus.
Tenants of Marina del Rey Apartments Sue Landlord Over Background Checks
Complaint claims REIT conducts investigative reports without disclosures. Equity Residential faces another lawsuit, this time it is a class action lawsuit, alleging invasion of privacy filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, that alleges that the trust company insisted on running consumer reports, rather than just credit checks on their prospective renters that was filed on August 10.
250 Apartments Planned Across the Street From Sony Pictures
Mixed-use development slated for Washington and Motor. A mixed-use development featuring 250 apartments and retail is planned for across the street from Sony Studios in Culver City. The Guo Rui Group (GRP) of Hong Kong and California Landmark Group (CLG) have stepped into developing a new mixed-use building complex in...
What Are The Priciest Westside Neighborhoods?
Forbes report lists Brentwood as most expensive, followed by Beverly Crest and Pacific Palisades. While Los Angeles’ Westside is known for pricey real estate, certain areas stand out among the expensive and exclusive areas. As reported by Forbes.com, these are the four areas with the most exorbitant prices in Los Angeles’ Westside.
Meth Pipe on Seat of Stolen Motorcycle Leads to Arrest in Culver City
CCPD training officer and his trainee make arrest Tuesday. A person was arrested in Culver City this week after police officers observed them standing next to stolen motorcycle with a meth pipe on the seat. According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), on Tuesday a CCPD training officer and...
