FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
813 Day Celebrations Are Under WayAloha MelaniTampa, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path - part II.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
cltampa.com
Cappy’s Pizza in Seminole Heights has new owners, but you’ll probably recognize their faces
On April Fool’s Day, nearly 16 years after he opened Cappy’s, Scooter Gabel signed ownership of his Seminole Heights pizza spot over to new owners. But regulars will probably recognize their faces. Together, Marty Iglesias, Frank Cinerar and Kevin Coss have nearly 30 years of experience tossing pies...
floridainsider.com
Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrates 25 years of bringing joy with free cakes in the Tampa & St. Petersburg area!
On Thursday, September 1, Nothing Bundt Cakes bakeries throughout the state of Florida are giving away free Confetti Bundtlets, the brand’s individually packaged miniature Bundt Cakes, to the first 250 guests at each location to celebrate its 25th birthday. Clearwater, Carrollwood, Riverview, St. Petersburg, Tampa, and Wesley Chapel stores are participating in the festivities.
cltampa.com
Months after getting 'Bar Rescued,' Ybor restaurant The Loft will close this weekend
A Tampa restaurant featured in the most recent season of 'Bar Rescue' will permanently close this week. The closure of Ybor City’s The Loft, previously known as Cerealholic Cafe and Bar, comes just a few short months after host Jon Taffer “shut it down.”. “Our time in this...
Your Guide to Dining at International Plaza and Bay Street
International Plaza and Bay Street is a premiere shopping destination in Tampa and is known...
thatssotampa.com
Rhythm and Brews brings live concert to The Florida Aquarium
There’s no concert venue more interesting, and captivating than the Florida Aquarium. On September 16, tow major bands, in addition to a bevy of beer purveyors, will be at the gorgeous facility for Rhythm and Brews by the Bay. Guests can enjoy endless brews as you take in amazing undersea views, ending the evening with a concert featuring the Gin Blossoms with an acoustic performance by Ken Block and Drew Copeland of Sister Hazel.
travelawaits.com
5 Fabulous Restaurants To Try In Longboat Key, Florida
Known for its fabulous, upscale dining, Longboat Key has more than its share of good restaurants to try. The food scene in Longboat Key focuses on fresh seafood and outdoor dining. It seems almost everywhere has dining available on a deck or patio to take advantage of the tropical weather.
marrymetampabay.com
8 Best Outdoor, Lush Wedding Venues in Tampa Bay
Tampa Bay isn't just beaches, we also have a vast variety of wedding venues with lush outdoor settings that showcase the Sunshine state's beautiful natural surroundings and blooming flora. From perfectly manicured golf courses to nature-filled pastures, discover the Best Outdoor, Lush Wedding Venues in Tampa Bay. Covington Farm. Peaceful...
cltampa.com
Dreamcatcher Island, a 5-acre private island near Tampa Bay, is back on the market
A privately owned 5-acre island only accessible by boat is back on the market in Homosassa. Located a little over an hour north of Tampa at 12451 The Homosassa Riv, "Dreamcatcher Island" sits at the mouth of the Homosassa River, just downstream from Monkey Island, and has been used as a vacation rental property over the years.
PHOTOS: Hotel that inspired ‘Dirty Dancing’ burns down
The famous New York hotel that inspired the film “Dirty Dancing” burned down this week, according to local fire officials.
Our Favorite Restaurants for A Dunedin Date
Just west of Tampa sits the quaint little beach town of Dunedin. The historic, walkable...
neighborhoodnewsonline.net
Grocery News, Cooper’s Hawk Is Official & More!
Those eager for a green grocer or something other than a Publix in the area, your best bet might be a future grocery store planned for Curley Rd. near the Epperson MetroLagoon. Plans are in the final stage of permitting to begin a commercial project located at Curley Rd. and...
ABC Action News
What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | August 18-21
TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (August 18-21), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. When: Thursday at 7:10 p.m. | Friday at 7:10 p.m. | Saturday at 4:10 p.m. | Sunday at 1:40 p.m. Where: Tropicana Field at...
cltampa.com
Ella Jet, who grew up in front of Tampa Bay's eyes, plays a farewell concert on Thursday
When she was 16, bouncers had to sneak Ella Jet into Ruby’s Elixir so she could play. Over the next eight years, her residency at the downtown St .Petersburg mainstay located at 15 3rd St. N grew to feel like home. It evolved from a solo gig, to one with her band Future Soul ,and again to the solo show she’s closing the book on this Thursday, Aug. 18 as she prepares for a move to Nashville.
destinationtampabay.com
Enjoy an Arts & Crafts Festival on the Sponge Docks
In Historic Tarpon Springs, September 24th and 25th. The Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks Arts and Crafts Festival is gearing up for a great September with a full weekend of creativity and crafts from a wide array of talented artists. Stroll along the world-famous sponge docks and do a little early...
'The world’s largest Christmas light spectacular' returns to Tropicana Field
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Editor's Note: The video in the player above is from the event's 2022 festivities. "The world’s largest Christmas light spectacular" is set to return this holiday season and get Floridians in the holiday spirit with its grand opening on Nov. 25. This winter, Enchant...
Bay News 9
Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay needs applicants for free home repairs
The nonprofit agency Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay (RTTB) has enough money to provide free repairs to 20 low-income homeowners with children in Hillsborough County before the program expires in October. What You Need To Know. The nonprofit agency Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay (RTTB) has enough money to provide free repairs...
Dozens moving into Tampa apartment complex call conditions unlivable
Dozens of people moving into a Tampa apartment complex say there are many issues with the building, from mold to exposed wires.
wild941.com
Florida Man Injures Girlfriend With A Cheeseburger
What are they putting in the burgers in Burger King?!. It all went down in Clearwater, FL, when a man & his girlfriend got into a dispute at the local BK, that led to boyfriend throwing his burger at her, leading her to lose balance on the curb & fall down.
A new hope for Tampa family stuck in motel while searching for affordable housing
A grandmother and five children who were stuck living in living in a Clearwater motel room now have a new place to live, thanks to the generosity of an 8 On Your Side viewer.
fox13news.com
New rental service at Tampa International Airport aims to ease parents' load while traveling with kids
TAMPA, Fla. - A new business opened at Tampa International Airport aimed at easing the load on parents who are traveling with their kids. Starting as soon as they land, passengers can take advantage of the new rental service, Our Little Suitcase. The business started offering baby equipment rentals from...
