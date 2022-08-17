When she was 16, bouncers had to sneak Ella Jet into Ruby’s Elixir so she could play. Over the next eight years, her residency at the downtown St .Petersburg mainstay located at 15 3rd St. N grew to feel like home. It evolved from a solo gig, to one with her band Future Soul ,and again to the solo show she’s closing the book on this Thursday, Aug. 18 as she prepares for a move to Nashville.

