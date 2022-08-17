ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

floridainsider.com

Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrates 25 years of bringing joy with free cakes in the Tampa & St. Petersburg area!

On Thursday, September 1, Nothing Bundt Cakes bakeries throughout the state of Florida are giving away free Confetti Bundtlets, the brand’s individually packaged miniature Bundt Cakes, to the first 250 guests at each location to celebrate its 25th birthday. Clearwater, Carrollwood, Riverview, St. Petersburg, Tampa, and Wesley Chapel stores are participating in the festivities.
TAMPA, FL
thatssotampa.com

Rhythm and Brews brings live concert to The Florida Aquarium

There’s no concert venue more interesting, and captivating than the Florida Aquarium. On September 16, tow major bands, in addition to a bevy of beer purveyors, will be at the gorgeous facility for Rhythm and Brews by the Bay. Guests can enjoy endless brews as you take in amazing undersea views, ending the evening with a concert featuring the Gin Blossoms with an acoustic performance by Ken Block and Drew Copeland of Sister Hazel.
TAMPA, FL
travelawaits.com

5 Fabulous Restaurants To Try In Longboat Key, Florida

Known for its fabulous, upscale dining, Longboat Key has more than its share of good restaurants to try. The food scene in Longboat Key focuses on fresh seafood and outdoor dining. It seems almost everywhere has dining available on a deck or patio to take advantage of the tropical weather.
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
marrymetampabay.com

8 Best Outdoor, Lush Wedding Venues in Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay isn't just beaches, we also have a vast variety of wedding venues with lush outdoor settings that showcase the Sunshine state's beautiful natural surroundings and blooming flora. From perfectly manicured golf courses to nature-filled pastures, discover the Best Outdoor, Lush Wedding Venues in Tampa Bay. Covington Farm. Peaceful...
TAMPA, FL
neighborhoodnewsonline.net

Grocery News, Cooper’s Hawk Is Official & More!

Those eager for a green grocer or something other than a Publix in the area, your best bet might be a future grocery store planned for Curley Rd. near the Epperson MetroLagoon. Plans are in the final stage of permitting to begin a commercial project located at Curley Rd. and...
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
ABC Action News

What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | August 18-21

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (August 18-21), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. When: Thursday at 7:10 p.m. | Friday at 7:10 p.m. | Saturday at 4:10 p.m. | Sunday at 1:40 p.m. Where: Tropicana Field at...
cltampa.com

Ella Jet, who grew up in front of Tampa Bay's eyes, plays a farewell concert on Thursday

When she was 16, bouncers had to sneak Ella Jet into Ruby’s Elixir so she could play. Over the next eight years, her residency at the downtown St .Petersburg mainstay located at 15 3rd St. N grew to feel like home. It evolved from a solo gig, to one with her band Future Soul ,and again to the solo show she’s closing the book on this Thursday, Aug. 18 as she prepares for a move to Nashville.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
destinationtampabay.com

Enjoy an Arts & Crafts Festival on the Sponge Docks

In Historic Tarpon Springs, September 24th and 25th. The Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks Arts and Crafts Festival is gearing up for a great September with a full weekend of creativity and crafts from a wide array of talented artists. Stroll along the world-famous sponge docks and do a little early...
TARPON SPRINGS, FL
wild941.com

Florida Man Injures Girlfriend With A Cheeseburger

What are they putting in the burgers in Burger King?!. It all went down in Clearwater, FL, when a man & his girlfriend got into a dispute at the local BK, that led to boyfriend throwing his burger at her, leading her to lose balance on the curb & fall down.
CLEARWATER, FL

