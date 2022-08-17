ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ikhtiraaq can bring up his hat-trick and complete a Sandown double for Sir Michael Stoute in the Sky Bet Sunday Series Mile Handicap. The three-year-old won once in three starts as a juvenile for Owen Burrows and was then sold for 220,000 guineas in the autumn as part of the Shadwell down-sizing, but Stoute and owner Robert Ng had clearly spotted his potential.
Earl Of Tyrone has the right profile to land Europe's richest handicap, the Sky Bet Ebor at York. The mile-and-three-quarter event is always an ultra-difficult race for punters, yet Paddy Twomey's Irish raider ticks plenty of boxes and looks thrown in at the weights on recent form. The Robert Moran-owned son of Australia has rattled up three successive victories on good ground, including a big-field handicap at the Curragh over a similar trip.
Royal Aclaim can complete her ascent to the top of the sprinting ladder with victory in the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes at York. James Tate's filly lowered the colours of Perfect Power on her debut at Newcastle back in May 2021, but had to sit and watch from the sidelines with injury as Richard Fahey's colt blitzed his way to a plethora of top prizes later in the season.
LONDON (AP) — Another day, another signing by Nottingham Forest. Make that No. 16 in this transfer window after Morgan Gibbs-White joined from Wolverhampton on Friday for a reported fee of 25 million pounds ($29.65 million), which would be a club record for Forest. Forest has had to bulk...
PREMIER LEAGUE
All-round champion Joe Fraser helped Britain win the team gymnastics gold at the European Championships in Munich.Fraser, who had overcome fitness issues to claim three golds at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham – his home city, lead a superb collective performance from the British quartet as James Hall, Jake Jarman, Courtney Tulloch and Giarnni Regini-Moran delivered with a total score of 254.295.Britain finished ahead of Italy (247.494), while Turkey (246.162) took bronze following the six rotations of floor, pommel horse, rings, vault, parallel bars and horizontal bar. View this post on Instagram ...
WORLD
Blackpool bounced back to earn a point against Burnley in the Championship in a feisty Lancashire derby that saw six goals and two late dismissals. Burnley took the lead after three minutes through Josh Brownhill and Nathan Tella quickly added a second, scoring on his first start for the club. The Tangerines then pulled one back through Theo Corbeanu but Tella added his second of the game soon after.
SOCCER
South Africa maintained their stranglehold on the first Test at Lord’s by bowling England out for 165 on the second morning with Kagiso Rabada claiming an impressive five-wicket haul.Rain halted the tourists’ charge on day one with England struggling to 116-6 and on the verge of posting their lowest total since the new regime of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum set about transforming red-ball cricket in this country.While the hosts moved beyond the 141 they scored here against New Zealand in June, Rabada sent Ollie Pope back to the pavilion early and picked up 5-52 to bring England’s first innings...
