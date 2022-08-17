Read full article on original website
Ikhtiraaq can bring up his hat-trick and complete a Sandown double for Sir Michael Stoute in the Sky Bet Sunday Series Mile Handicap. The three-year-old won once in three starts as a juvenile for Owen Burrows and was then sold for 220,000 guineas in the autumn as part of the Shadwell down-sizing, but Stoute and owner Robert Ng had clearly spotted his potential.
Earl Of Tyrone has the right profile to land Europe's richest handicap, the Sky Bet Ebor at York. The mile-and-three-quarter event is always an ultra-difficult race for punters, yet Paddy Twomey's Irish raider ticks plenty of boxes and looks thrown in at the weights on recent form. The Robert Moran-owned son of Australia has rattled up three successive victories on good ground, including a big-field handicap at the Curragh over a similar trip.
Royal Aclaim can complete her ascent to the top of the sprinting ladder with victory in the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes at York. James Tate's filly lowered the colours of Perfect Power on her debut at Newcastle back in May 2021, but had to sit and watch from the sidelines with injury as Richard Fahey's colt blitzed his way to a plethora of top prizes later in the season.
Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes: Highland Princess a popular sprint winner for local trainer John Quinn
Star mare Highfield Princess bagged a second Group One with a blistering sprinting display to take the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes at York for Jason Hart and John Quinn. The five-year-old won at the highest level for the first time earlier this month in the Prix Maurice De Gheest...
City Of York Stakes: Frankie Dettori dazzles as Kinross sprints to Group Two glory on Ebor day
Frankie Dettori was at his best on the Knavesmire as Kinross came with a late burst to win the City Of York Stakes for in-form Ralph Beckett. The five-year-old had advertised his well-being when going down by a neck to Sandrine at Goodwood in the Lennox Stakes, but the tables were easily turned in this Group Two contest.
Nottingham Forest seals 16th transfer by signing Gibbs-White
LONDON (AP) — Another day, another signing by Nottingham Forest. Make that No. 16 in this transfer window after Morgan Gibbs-White joined from Wolverhampton on Friday for a reported fee of 25 million pounds ($29.65 million), which would be a club record for Forest. Forest has had to bulk...
Ebor Handicap preview: John Leeper heads to York looking to end trainer Ed Dunlop's frustrations with feature prize
Win, lose or draw in the Sky Bet Ebor Handicap at York on Saturday, Ed Dunlop has confirmed that one-time Derby hope John Leeper will race again next season. The four-year-old won two of his first three career starts and was an 8/1 chance for last year's Epsom Classic, but finished down the field behind Adayar.
Lonsdale Cup: Stradivarius ruled out of York Group Two on Friday with bruised foot and Trueshan a doubt
Superstar stayer Stradivarius has been ruled out of Friday’s Lonsdale Cup at York with a bruised foot. The John and Thady Gosden-trained eight-year-old, who is unbeaten in six previous visits to the Knavesmire, was set to feature in a classy field for the Group Two contest on day three of the Ebor Festival.
Yorkshire Oaks: Alpinista sends Arc statement with York triumph to extend unbeaten run for Sir Mark Prescott
Alpinista extended her remarkable unbeaten run to seven and claimed a fifth Group One in a row as Sir Mark Prescott's popular grey mare won the Darley Yorkshire Oaks on Thursday. Sent off a 7/4 favourite on just her second start of the year after victory in the Grand Prix...
GB celebrate gymnastics men’s team gold at the European Championships
All-round champion Joe Fraser helped Britain win the team gymnastics gold at the European Championships in Munich.Fraser, who had overcome fitness issues to claim three golds at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham – his home city, lead a superb collective performance from the British quartet as James Hall, Jake Jarman, Courtney Tulloch and Giarnni Regini-Moran delivered with a total score of 254.295.Britain finished ahead of Italy (247.494), while Turkey (246.162) took bronze following the six rotations of floor, pommel horse, rings, vault, parallel bars and horizontal bar. View this post on Instagram ...
Ciara Mageean: Portaferry athlete secures silver medal in European 1500m final
Ciara Mageean secured a silver medal in the 1500m final at the European Championships in Munich on Friday. The Portaferry athlete stayed on the shoulder of gold medallist Laura Muir for much of the race, but the Great Britain runner pulled clear of her nearest challenger in the later stages.
Championship: Blackpool draw 3-3 at Burnley as Baggies hammer Hull
Blackpool bounced back to earn a point against Burnley in the Championship in a feisty Lancashire derby that saw six goals and two late dismissals. Burnley took the lead after three minutes through Josh Brownhill and Nathan Tella quickly added a second, scoring on his first start for the club. The Tangerines then pulled one back through Theo Corbeanu but Tella added his second of the game soon after.
England vs South Africa LIVE: Cricket score from first Test as Stuart Broad takes 100th wicket at Lord’s
South Africa maintained their stranglehold on the first Test at Lord’s by bowling England out for 165 on the second morning with Kagiso Rabada claiming an impressive five-wicket haul.Rain halted the tourists’ charge on day one with England struggling to 116-6 and on the verge of posting their lowest total since the new regime of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum set about transforming red-ball cricket in this country.While the hosts moved beyond the 141 they scored here against New Zealand in June, Rabada sent Ollie Pope back to the pavilion early and picked up 5-52 to bring England’s first innings...
