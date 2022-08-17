Read full article on original website
A second wildland firefighter has died this month battling blazes in Oregon
A 25-year-old wildland firefighter was killed after being struck by a tree while battling the Rum Creek Fire in Oregon, officials said Friday, marking the second fire personnel death in the state this month. Logan Taylor of Talent, Oregon, was critically injured Thursday, according to a joint statement from the...
Little change in Kansas abortion recall; 1 county not done
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Recounts of election results in eight of nine Kansas counties appear to confirm that voters soundly rejected an amendment to remove abortion rights from the state’s constitution. The counties faced a deadline of 5 p.m. Saturday to report the results of the hand recounts, which came at the request of anti-abortion activists. Sedgwick County officials said Saturday they would not meet the deadline but did not explain why. Results for the other eight counties found a total of 13 fewer votes for the amendment and 19 fewer votes opposing the amendment. Election officials attributed the changes mostly to human error, such as voters making unclear marks on ballots.
An elementary school teacher went on vacation and won $250,000 in the lottery
A Maryland elementary school teacher left his family vacation with memories to last a lifetime — and also won $250,000 in the lottery. The anonymous Baltimore County man purchased the ticket while on vacation in Ocean City, Maryland, according to a news release from the Maryland Lottery. The 58-year-old...
Relationship with Cuomo daughter led to trooper’s transfer
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s inspector general says a state trooper should have been disciplined for being romantically involved with a daughter of Andrew Cuomo while he served on the former governor’s security detail. The watchdog report released Friday comes more than two years after the relationship was discovered by top police brass and former Trooper Dane Pfeiffer was transferred to a post about 150 miles north of the governor’s mansion in Albany. The inspector general’s report does not conclude Cuomo did anything wrong but faults state police for not following their own procedures after finding out about the relationship.
Florida officials seize $12.8 million worth of drugs, arrest 85 in a two-year undercover investigation
Eighty-five suspects were arrested and over $12.8 million in drugs were confiscated in a two-year undercover drug trafficking investigation, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday. The investigation entitled, “Operation Flying Ice,” stemmed from a September 2020 search warrant in Winter Haven, Florida, that netted just one pound...
