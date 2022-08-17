ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan Hill, CA

White Nissan may be linked to 2021 Morgan Hill murder

By Ricardo Tovar
 4 days ago
MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Morgan Hill Police Department needs the public's help in finding the owner of a white Nissan Sentra potentially linked to a 2021 homicide.

On July 20, Humberto Cossio, 33, was shot and killed while walking south through the intersection of Monterey Road and Spring Avenue, said police. He is believed to have gotten into a verbal argument with a group on Ciolino Avenue just before.

This murder occurred at 9:03 p.m and no suspects have been identified.

If you know anything call police at (669) 253- 4995.

