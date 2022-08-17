Taste Food: Leftover steak the star in meaty second act

Leftover steak is an unlikely star of this hearty main course salad. Cold meats can be a welcome addition to many salads — especially in the summer, when you crave a fresh salad and a substantial meal at once. It also solves how to use up any leftover meat from a previous evening’s barbecue bonanza.

This recipe efficiently (and deliciously) corrals a few lone pieces of yesterday’s meat lurking in the fridge with the season’s best farmers market produce and hearty farro. A lemony vinaigrette refreshes the chilled steak. No leftover steak on hand? No problem. Just add meat to your shopping list and cook up a piece for the salad; it’s worth the extra step.

Any cut of steak is fair game for this recipe. I used New York strip steak, since that’s what I had. Skirt, hanger and flat iron steaks are also good contenders. Use pearled or semi-pearled farro; whole, unpearled farro requires an overnight soak and will take much longer to cook.

Steak and Farro Salad With Beets and Tarragon

Active time: 10 minutes

Total time: 40 minutes

Yield: Serves 4

Ingredients:

1 1/2 pounds leftover steak, such as New York strip, skirt or flat iron (see cooking instructions for using fresh steak)

Dressing:

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1 small garlic clove, minced

1/4 teaspoon Sriracha

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Salad:

2 1/2 cups chicken stock or water

1 1/2 cups pearled or semi-pearled farro, rinsed

Kosher salt

Extra-virgin olive oil

3 to 4 baby golden beets, peeled, diced

1 medium yellow onion, halved lengthwise, each half thickly sliced

1/2 cup shelled fresh garbanzos or English peas

1 to 2 tablespoons fresh tarragon leaves

Freshly ground black pepper

Steps:

If using leftover steak, remove the steak from the refrigerator and let stand at room temperature while you prepare the farro.

Whisk the dressing ingredients in a small bowl.

Combine the stock, farro and 1 teaspoon salt in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to a simmer. Cover and cook until the farro is tender but still chewy, about 30 minutes. When the farro is ready, drain any excess liquid and transfer to a bowl. Add 2 tablespoons of the dressing and stir to coat.

Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the beets and saute until they’re crisp-tender, 4 to 5 minutes. Add the onion and garbanzos (or peas) and lightly season the vegetables with salt. Continue to saute until the onions soften and the garbanzos are bright in color, 2 to 3 minutes more. Add the vegetables to the farro.

If using fresh steaks, lightly brush the steaks with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill over direct medium-high heat until cooked to your desired doneness (or sear in a hot skillet with a little olive oil or butter over medium-high heat on the stovetop), 6 to 8 minutes for medium-rare for a 1-inch-thick New York strip steak. (The timing will vary depending on the thickness of the steaks.) Let rest for 5 minutes, then slice crosswise or against the grain, about 1/2-inch thick.

Spread the farro and vegetables on a serving platter or divide between serving plates. Top with the steak. Drizzle the remaining dressing over the salad to your taste. Garnish with tarragon and freshly ground black pepper.