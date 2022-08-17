ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Taste Food: Leftover steak the star in meaty second act

By Bobby Burns
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bMvKh_0hK7wih600

Leftover steak is an unlikely star of this hearty main course salad. Cold meats can be a welcome addition to many salads — especially in the summer, when you crave a fresh salad and a substantial meal at once. It also solves how to use up any leftover meat from a previous evening’s barbecue bonanza.

This recipe efficiently (and deliciously) corrals a few lone pieces of yesterday’s meat lurking in the fridge with the season’s best farmers market produce and hearty farro. A lemony vinaigrette refreshes the chilled steak. No leftover steak on hand? No problem. Just add meat to your shopping list and cook up a piece for the salad; it’s worth the extra step.

Any cut of steak is fair game for this recipe. I used New York strip steak, since that’s what I had. Skirt, hanger and flat iron steaks are also good contenders. Use pearled or semi-pearled farro; whole, unpearled farro requires an overnight soak and will take much longer to cook.

Steak and Farro Salad With Beets and Tarragon

Active time: 10 minutes

Total time: 40 minutes

Yield: Serves 4

Ingredients:

1 1/2 pounds leftover steak, such as New York strip, skirt or flat iron (see cooking instructions for using fresh steak)

Dressing:

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1 small garlic clove, minced

1/4 teaspoon Sriracha

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Salad:

2 1/2 cups chicken stock or water

1 1/2 cups pearled or semi-pearled farro, rinsed

Kosher salt

Extra-virgin olive oil

3 to 4 baby golden beets, peeled, diced

1 medium yellow onion, halved lengthwise, each half thickly sliced

1/2 cup shelled fresh garbanzos or English peas

1 to 2 tablespoons fresh tarragon leaves

Freshly ground black pepper

Steps:

If using leftover steak, remove the steak from the refrigerator and let stand at room temperature while you prepare the farro.

Whisk the dressing ingredients in a small bowl.

Combine the stock, farro and 1 teaspoon salt in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to a simmer. Cover and cook until the farro is tender but still chewy, about 30 minutes. When the farro is ready, drain any excess liquid and transfer to a bowl. Add 2 tablespoons of the dressing and stir to coat.

Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the beets and saute until they’re crisp-tender, 4 to 5 minutes. Add the onion and garbanzos (or peas) and lightly season the vegetables with salt. Continue to saute until the onions soften and the garbanzos are bright in color, 2 to 3 minutes more. Add the vegetables to the farro.

If using fresh steaks, lightly brush the steaks with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill over direct medium-high heat until cooked to your desired doneness (or sear in a hot skillet with a little olive oil or butter over medium-high heat on the stovetop), 6 to 8 minutes for medium-rare for a 1-inch-thick New York strip steak. (The timing will vary depending on the thickness of the steaks.) Let rest for 5 minutes, then slice crosswise or against the grain, about 1/2-inch thick.

Spread the farro and vegetables on a serving platter or divide between serving plates. Top with the steak. Drizzle the remaining dressing over the salad to your taste. Garnish with tarragon and freshly ground black pepper.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Food#Steaks#Hanger Steak#Strip Steak#Food Drink#Tarragon Active
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
144K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy