Wyoming State

The Independent

Ivana Trump walked out on ex-husband’s inauguration because she was horrified by poor seat, report says

Ivana Trump walked out on Donald Trump’s inauguration because she was horrified she had been assigned a “very bad seat”, according to a report. The former president’s late ex-wife was “in shock” at the seat she was given at the 2017 ceremony in Washington DC, says New York magazine.Ivana, who married Mr Trump in 1977 and divorced him in 1992, died last month at the age of 73 after falling at her New York City home.Massimo Gargia, who introduced Ivana to her fourth husband, Rossano Rubicondi, told New York magazine’s Intelligencer that she had been less than impressed when...
The Independent

Eric Trump repeats false claim that his father was first US president in history not to start a war

Eric Trump reupped the old mistruth that his father was the first president in US history to not start a war while in office. This false statement, which became so widely repeated in 2021 it prompted multiple news outlets to conduct fact-checks disproving the claim, was parroted by the former president’s son during a Wednesday appearance on Newsmax. “He’s anti-war … he didn’t want to go to war,” Eric Trump told host Eric Bolling of his father. “He’s the first president in the United States history that didn’t start a war.”In 2021, Reuters and several other news outlets produced...
Vice

Trump Is Threatening Payback for Mar-a-Lago

Former President Donald Trump and his allies are ramping up warnings that Trump might seek payback for the FBI’s search of his Mar-a-Lago club if he recaptures the presidency. On Wednesday, Trump posted a link to an article headlined “The Payback for Mar-a-Lago Will Be Brutal” on his Truth...
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: America's richest black man, tax cheat Robert Smith, put his girlfriend up in NYC apartment, and bought $5.3M nightclub in French Alps and 300-acre Colorado ranch with unclaimed income as he fights to keep spending details sealed

Billionaire tax cheat Robert Smith put up his girlfriend in a lavish apartment using business funds and bought luxury properties around the world using untaxed income, court documents claim. A federal investigator's affidavit lists a 300-acre ranch in Colorado, a club and condos in the French Alps and a Sonoma...
Business Insider

Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout

A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine wrote a 141-page memoir about his time there. Pavel Filatyev described how soldiers were so depleted that they injured themselves in order to leave. Filatyev, who has since fled Russia, told The Guardian he couldn't "stay quiet any longer." A Russian paratrooper who...
Business Insider

Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report

Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
UPI News

On This Day: U.S. peeps first total solar eclipse in 38 years

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1831, Nat Turner launched a bloody slave insurrection in Southampton County, Va., leading to the deaths of 60 people. Turner, an educated minister who considered himself chosen by God to lead his people out of slavery, was hanged. In 1911,...
The Independent

Xi Jinping asked Biden to stop Nancy Pelosi from visiting Taiwan, report says

Chinese president Xi Jinping reportedly asked his US counterpart Joe Biden to stop house speaker Nancy Pelosi from visiting Taiwan during a phone conversation in July. Her visit to the self-governed island nation, which China considers part of its territory, sparked backlash from Beijing.China retailiated to Ms Pelosi’s visit on 3 August with military exercises in waters around Taiwan. Ahead of the visit, which made Ms Pelosi the highest-ranking US official to go to Taiwan in 25 years, Beijing had issued repeated warnings and threatened serious consequences if she went to Taiwan.Details of the “sensitive conversation” between Mr Xi...
The Guardian

‘We’re not afraid’: Ukraine side FC Kryvbas ignore nearby shells as new season looms

The club have refused to leave their tough, plain-speaking city in order to provide a symbol of resistance for their proud fans. On a slight incline overlooking FC Kryvbas’s training facilities, the skeletal frame of a mining tower sets slowly into action. Its wheels turn intermittently, deliberately, helping drag a city’s lifeblood closer to the fresh air. Down by the gates an elderly man materialises from a side path at the first sign of visitors, hawking a plastic bag half-full of cherries. They are in season, glistening and juicy; there will be plenty more where those came from, should the volume of sales match his optimism.
AFP

Japan mulls long-range missile upgrades due to China threat: report

Japan is considering the deployment of more than 1,000 long-range cruise missiles to increase its ability to counter growing regional threats from China, local newspaper Yomiuri Shimbun reported on Sunday. But the ministry was also expected to ask approval for a list of unpriced items, including the development cost to upgrade the long-range cruise missiles, the Asahi Shimbun newspaper said.  hih/aha
