Jessica Herring, News Director, West Central's Best News. Alexandria, La - Despite being short officers, Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall advises he has not needed to ask the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office for help patrolling the city of Alexandria. In an interview earlier this week, Mayor Hall said that he has not contacted Rapides Parish Sheriff Mark Wood for patrol because the officer shortage has not created a problem with patrolling. At this time, the Alexandria Police Department is 45 officers short. Earlier this week, District 1 Councilman Reddex Washington sent an email to Mayor Hall and the council, offering solutions to the increased crime in the high traffic areas. Despite efforts, adding aid from the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office, was not added to the solution.

ALEXANDRIA, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO