KSLA
Natchitoches receives $17 million in grant funds
Despite the high fines and warning signs about speed zones, every year, it's an issue for police officers patrolling near schools. Bossier starts Para-to-Teacher Program.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
UPDATE: State Audit – Natchitoches Parish made the list – Land for New Center has been donated
After several years of searching for land to build a new pet adoption center and animal shelter, long-time residents Sam and Edwina Friedman have come forward to donate 6 acres on the Hwy. 1 Bypass. If you speak or see Sam or Edwina, please express your deepest appreciation to them...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
State Audit: Natchitoches Parish made the list – Embarrassing!
A performance audit evaluated the state of Louisiana’s role in animal welfare and control activities. Overall, the state should expand and strengthen its role to better ensure the humane treatment of animals in different types of facilities. Natchitoches Parish was used as an example of animal cruelty as part...
westcentralsbest.com
Alexandria Mayor Hall Says APD is Short Staffed
Jessica Herring, News Director, West Central's Best News. Alexandria, La - Despite being short officers, Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall advises he has not needed to ask the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office for help patrolling the city of Alexandria. In an interview earlier this week, Mayor Hall said that he has not contacted Rapides Parish Sheriff Mark Wood for patrol because the officer shortage has not created a problem with patrolling. At this time, the Alexandria Police Department is 45 officers short. Earlier this week, District 1 Councilman Reddex Washington sent an email to Mayor Hall and the council, offering solutions to the increased crime in the high traffic areas. Despite efforts, adding aid from the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office, was not added to the solution.
KTAL
Cleco announces plans for solar farm at closed DeSoto lignite power plant
DE SOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Cleco has announced plans to help bring one of the largest solar facilities in Louisiana to De Soto Parish through a partnership with a New York-based energy investment group that has agreed to build the plant on the site of the recently closed Dolet Hills lignite-fired power plant in Mansfield.
Natchitoches Times
Investiture of Dr. Marcus Jones as NSU’s 20th president set for Sept. 9
NATCHITOCHES – The investiture of Dr. Marcus Jones as Northwestern State University’s 20th president will take place with a formal ceremony at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9 in A.A. Fredericks Auditorium and will be followed by a community reception in the Sylvan Friedman Student Union Ballroom. NSU alumni, supporters and friends are invited to join students, faculty and staff in the celebration.
klax-tv.com
Family of Charles Frederick Page Fights to Recognize His Aviation Legacy
When you think of aviation, the first name that comes to mind is the Wright Brothers. But around the same time, a Pineville, Louisiana man patented his plan for the first airplane. In his hands, Joe Page holds the proof his grandfather, Charles Frederick Page, created first patent of the...
kalb.com
RPSO opens new substation in Hineston
HINESTON, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office has opened a new substation in the Hineston community. The Hineston substation was made possible through a partnership with the Oakhill Fire Department, Station #6, and District 25 State Representative Lance Harris, who secured grant funds for the substation’s construction.
Caddo Parish Man Arrested For Bootlegging Diesel Fuel
Caddo detectives arrested a 32-year-old man who was caught selling fuel he stole from his employer. On Thursday, July 21, a fuel company reported Justin Price for stealing 1,425 gallons of diesel fuel from worksites in Desoto and Sabine Parishes between June 26 and July 17. He then sold the stolen fuel to 18-wheeler truck drivers in Caddo Parish. The company filed theft reports with the Desoto and Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Offices and hired a private investigator who was able to record video evidence of Price with the stolen fuel in Caddo.
KTAL
Shreveport woman killed in De Soto Parish crash
FRIERSON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Louisiana State Police have identified the Shreveport woman killed in a crash on Thursday evening in De Soto Parish. State police are investigating the single-vehicle crash that killed 54-year-old Tracey Shaver on I-49, just north of La. Highway 157 before 5:00 p.m. on Thursday. Shaver...
kalb.com
Arrests made in Cypress Arrow Kennel & K9 Academy animal cruelty investigation
Proposed bike & pedestrian path along Red River Levee could potentially provide economic boost. The bigger picture is to create a 400-mile path spanning the entire state from Shreveport down to the Gulf of Mexico.
kalb.com
Pineville man arrested in connection with Alexandria laundromat shooting
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A Pineville man has been accused of attempted second-degree murder in connection with a shooting that occurred at an Alexandria laundromat on Friday, August 19, 2022. The Alexandria Police Department said they responded to the shooting, which occurred on MacArthur Drive, around 5:40 p.m. Upon arrival,...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
NPSO ATTEMPTING TO IDENTIFY THE OWNER OF LIVESTOCK FOUND ON JOHNSON CHUTE ROAD
Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies are attempting to identify the owner of a longhorn steer recently found in the 2500 block of Johnson Chute Road near Natchitoches according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. The animal is currently being stored at Red River Livestock. If you are the owner,...
KSLA
Stonewall couple who lost home in Memorial Day fire moves into new digs
STONEWALL, La. (KSLA) - A couple who lost their home in a catastrophic fire on Memorial Day is finally getting a fresh start. On Friday, Aug. 19, the couple’s new home was delivered to their property. Bobby Lafitte, a veteran, says he was grilling for the holiday when the...
kalb.com
Leesville man accused of timber theft
BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - A man from Leesville has been accused of stealing timber in Vernon and Rapides Parish. The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry said James “Travis” Johnson has been charged in total with three counts of timber theft of less than $25,000 and three counts of making false statements regarding rightful ownership of forest products.
westcentralsbest.com
Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office Arrest Equipment Thieves
Sabine Parish, La - Sheriff Aaron Mitchell reports two men have been arrested the past two months for stealing equipment from gas/oil well locations in Sabine Parish. In the months of June and July items were reported stolen from 2 locations belonging to Chesapeake Energy in the Sabine Parish area. Following investigations, the items were found at different residences and returned to Chesapeake Energy, resulting in two arrests.
Natchitoches Times
Lester Moody arrested in connection with Texas jewelry store heist
A Shreveport man with ties to Natchitoches Parish, wanted in connection with a Texas jewelry store heist and other similar crimes in central and north Louisiana, was arrested during a traffic stop on I-49 near Cypress Wednesday, Aug. 10. On July 1, at approximately 1:25 p.m., Longview Police Officers (LPD)...
kalb.com
Suspect sought for robbery on Alma Street in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for your help locating a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery that occurred on Alma Street on August 16. APD said Javon Sanders, 18, is wanted for armed robbery, battery and aggravated assault with a firearm. He is...
Troubles mount for former fast-food worker who allegedly stole credit/debit card information
A Many woman is behind bars facing dozens of charges after allegedly stealing financial information from a fast-food restaurant where she briefly worked earlier this summer, according to Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell.
klax-tv.com
Body Recovered from Red River in Apparent Suicide
Alexandria, La. (August 14, 2022) – The Alexandria Fire Department assisted the Alexandria Police Department with recovery of a body from the Red River from an apparent suicide. At approximately 8:27 a.m. Sunday, APD was contacted regarding a person in the Red River near the floating dock near the...
