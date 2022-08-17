Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Nasty Weather Ahead For Much Of New York
It looks like the weekend will wrap up much differently than it started. After a nice day on Saturday with most of us enjoying sunshine and temperatures in the 80s, we will see a different outlook for our Sunday. A massive storm front is moving in from the West and...
Western New York’s Most Famous Speed Traps
Speed Awareness Week is wrapping up today across Western New York. Police have been out and about all this week catching speeders and writing tickets in an effort to bring awareness to the dangers of high-speed driving. Last year during Speed Awareness Week, police in New York State wrote over...
Western New York Town Changing the Max Speed Limit
Earlier this month, New York Governor and Buffalo native Kathy Hochul, approved a package of measures that are aimed at preventing car crash deaths, which includes allowing local governments in New York State to lower the maximum speed limit to 25 mph. While it's unclear exactly how many towns or...
NewsChannel 36
Buffalo Dance Team Finds a Way to Perform
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Devastation Dance Company traveled from Buffalo, New York, to Watkins Glen International to perform their dance routine. Director of the company, Tamee Ebo, said her team was scheduled to perform at 4:30 p.m., this afternoon. Sadly, their bus driver detoured on the way to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Places To Catch The Best Sunsets In Buffalo
As we get closer and closer to Fall and Winter here in Western New York, this is the perfect time to see some amazing sunsets in the 716. If you want to get together with friends and family there are several places in Western New York that will give you the best views of the sun setting out West.
It’s Here – Popular Roller Coaster Finally Re-Opens On Grand Island
It's been 3 years since people have had the chance to get on this classic. But the Niagara Amusement Park has announced that it's officially back. Remember when you were a kid, how exciting it was to go to an amusement park? The cotton candy and smell of popcorn...the sounds, the shows...If you're the kind of person that loves the uncertain clicking sound of a wooden rollercoaster as it climbs its first hill, you'll be excited to hear that one of your favorites from the past is back.
Random Account Is Tweeting Every House In Buffalo, New York
The real estate market in Buffalo, New York and across New York State has been pretty hot over the last couple of years. The COVID-19 pandemic did not slow down home buyers. In fact, it seems that it only made buyers more eager and willing to find the perfect home at a big price!
Help Name The Newest Penguin In Western New York
A new penguin has been born in Western New York and you have a chance to name them. A new penguin has been born at the Aquarium of Niagara and they are running a special contest to give you a chance to name the penguin. This is the 23rd penguin...
IN THIS ARTICLE
These Restaurants In Western New York Offer Dog-Friendly Patio Dining
It's summer, and we all want to eat on the patio...but why would we want to do eat our lunch alone?. Luckily for us, there are plenty of restaurant options that allow your dog to dine with you in Western New York. Dogs are a part of your family, and...
The 10 Best Public Schools In Western New York
School is set in a couple of weeks here in Western New York and if you are a parent you want to know if your child is getting a great education. Niche.com recently released a ranking of the best public schools in Western New York. They broke down the rankings into six major categories. Academics, Diversity, Teachers, College Prep, Clubs & Activities, and Health & Safety. Each school was given a grade based on the information collected and all six categories were averaged out for the overall grade.
Cops Will Be All Over The Highways In New York
There are still so many things to see and do before was can say summer is officially over in New York State. After the last two summers we had, this summer has been nothing short of fun! It has been great to be back out enjoying concerts, fairs and festivals in person again and it has been amazing to put the COVID pandemic behind us. But even though things have gotten back to a more normal feel, we still need to be responsible on the roadways.
Follow These 12 New York Wine Trails For A Delightful Experience!
Upstate New York has a whopping 12 different wine trails. These are ever-increasing in popularity as more and more visitors come to our region to experience our award-winning wines and our beautiful wineries and vineyards. The trails are organized to give the visitor a comprehensive "trail guide" to all of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Here Are the Top 10 Community Colleges In New York State
As inflation has a stranglehold on people in New York, many families are considering community colleges, rather than four-year colleges. In addition to cost, it's important to recognize that not every teen is ready to go to a 4-year college or university. WalletHub took a look at community colleges across the country and ranked them by state.
A Tomato Disaster Headed For New York State?
Putting in a garden is something that most homeowners always say that they want to do. Very few actually can pull off a successful garden each summer. If you have every tried, you know how hard it can be and how much work is involved. The other issue is that when harvest time comes around, everything is ready at once and you have more than you can handle! But this summer, that is very good news.
Splitsville: These 10 Counties Had The Most Divorces In New York State
Most people don't get married believing that they are going to end up divorced, but unfortunately, it happens quite frequently. Thankfully, New York doesn't have the highest divorce rate in the United State. According to the United States Census, that honor goes to Arkansas where the divorce rate in 2019 was the highest at 10.7. New York actually ranked very low when it comes to the divorce rate. In 2019, the rate in NY was 6.1.
Erie County Fair Drops Off Funnel Cakes to Stefon Diggs
The Erie County Fair is going on through this weekend, so make sure you head out to the Hamburg Fairgrounds before Monday, because you'll have to wait until August of 2023. The weather should be phenomenal today and tomorrow for it. It's been another successful year at the fair and...
Buffalo To Become North America’s Next Best Cruise Destination
Earlier this month, New York Governor Kathy Hochul made an announcement on the Buffalo waterfront about some new construction and improvements that are coming to the Queens City of the Great Lakes. Among the things that were discussed was the new Waterfront Activity Center that is built inside of the...
There’s A New Trend To Fatherhood In Buffalo
You have heard of Jack & Jills, stags, and different bachelor parties, but this is a new one in Western New York, and it’s really catching on for new parents. When you are becoming a parent for the first time, there is a lot of unknown. All that you really know for sure is that it a) can be expensive and b) takes up a lot of your time, so you may not be able to do all the things that you have been doing for the last several years.
6 Of The Best Grocery Stores In America Are Located In New York State
I'll be the first to admit that I am a grocery store snob. I am very particular about the brands and locations where I do my grocery shopping. In all fairness, I am pretty health conscious, so there are a limited number of stores that carry the brands and types of food I eat. I must not be alone in my snobbery though, because a few of my favs are on USA Today's list of the Top 10 Best Supermarket Brands for 2022. As a matter of fact, 6 of the grocery stores on the list actually have locations in New York State.
Free Smoke Alarms Available in Western New York
In New York, and the United States of America, Fire remains one of the leading causes of property damage and death. Many professionals have stated that a majority of the deaths that are attributed to fire cold potential be prevented with the presence of working fire and smoke alarms. The...
Power 93.7 WBLK
Buffalo NY
30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0