Escaped inmate recaptured in Morgan County
A Lawrence County inmate who walked away from a work release center on Thursday is back in custody, according to authorities.
WAFF
Driver of car that hit Huntsville home identified
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A driver is facing a DUI charge after running into a home and two mailboxes on Big Cove Road. According to the Huntsville Police Department, Thomas Reinhart, 75, was arrested for driving under the influence. Officers responded to the accident just after 7 p.m. on Friday.
Man arrested after thought to have been hit by a car
An odd turn of events in Lawrence County ended with one man behind bars, local authorities tell News 19.
WAFF
1 person stabbed early Saturday on Hobbs Island Road
One person was injured after an incident on Hobbs Island Road early Saturday morning.
Preliminary cause of death released in case of missing Decatur woman
25-year-old Taylor Haynes was reported missing back in July.
WAFF
57 pounds of marijuana, weapons seized in Etowah County
ATTALLA, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force (ADETF) officers and the North Alabama High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Program seized 57.5 pounds of marijuana and weapons in Attalla. Agents arrested Ernesto Mayo Huerta on Aug. 11 after executing a search warrant at 31 Red Bird Lane. During the search,14...
WAAY-TV
1 year after being sentenced for murder, ex-Huntsville officer continues wait for appeal results
Saturday marks one year since former Huntsville police officer William Ben Darby was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the 2018 murder of Jeffrey Parker. His attorneys appealed the conviction soon after. Fast forward to today, and Darby continues to sit in protective custody at Limestone Correctional Facility while his appeal sits at the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals.
Hearing to throw out statements in Elkmont family murder has been set
A suppression hearing in the case against a teenager accused of murdering several family members in 2019 has been set, according to online court documents.
wbrc.com
Fatal Cullman Co. wreck
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A single vehicle crash at around 12 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, claimed the life of a Bremen man. Police say 26-year-old Blake Lee Baker was fatally injured when the 2020 Toyota Corolla he was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch and a tree. Baker was pronounced dead at the scene.
WAFF
22-year-old Hiker killed on Monte Sano Trail
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A death investigation is underway at Monte Sano Nature Preserve along Bankhead Parkway. At 6:23 p.m., emergency crews responded to a call of an injured hiker on the Bluff Line Trail of Monte Sano Nature Preserve. The family of the 22-year-old hiker confirmed, Robert Nickolas Farley...
WAFF
18-wheeler wreck causes ‘threat to life’ hazmat spill in Rainsville, substance is identified
New video shows altercation between off-duty Decatur police officer and suspect. New video shows altercation between off-duty Decatur police officer and suspect. Off-duty Decatur police officer hit by car in front of home, suspect charged. Updated: 5 hours ago. Off-duty Decatur police officer hit by car in front of home,...
18-wheeler crashes into home in DeKalb County
Five people, including a pregnant woman, are injured after an 18-wheeler crashed into a home in DeKalb County.
Woman killed in St. Clair County car crash
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) – A single-vehicle crash in St. Clair County claimed the life of a Steele woman Friday morning. At approximately 5:23 a.m., Ashley Hughes, 33, was fatally injured when the 2010 Pontiac G6 she was driving left the roadway, struck a culvert and overturned. Hughes was not using a seat belt at […]
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Lawrence County
Lawrence County Sheriff's Office is responding to a pedestrian hit by a vehicle on Highway 157 on Friday evening.
WAAY-TV
Suspect in attack on Decatur Police officer charged with attempted murder; bond set at $1M
UPDATE: The Decatur Police Department announced Thursday that Gregory Martin Hill will be charged with attempted murder. He's accused of running over a Decatur Police Department officer on Tuesday afternoon. Hill's bond has been set at $1 million. He remains in the Morgan County Jail. From earlier:. A Decatur police...
WAFF
26-year-old man killed in Cullman County crash
CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - A Bremen man was killed after the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and hit a tree on Friday morning in Cullman County. Blake Lee Baker, 26, was fatally injured around 12 a.m. according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). The crash happened on Cullman County 310 near Cullman County 368.
New Hope man killed while hiking on Monte Sano
Police say they were called to Bankhead Parkway just before 6:30 p.m. on Friday night.
Maryland woman indicted for murder in Limestone County
A woman from Maryland has been indicted on a capital murder charge stemming from an April incident in Athens, according to court records.
