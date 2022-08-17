ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Driver of car that hit Huntsville home identified

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A driver is facing a DUI charge after running into a home and two mailboxes on Big Cove Road. According to the Huntsville Police Department, Thomas Reinhart, 75, was arrested for driving under the influence. Officers responded to the accident just after 7 p.m. on Friday.
57 pounds of marijuana, weapons seized in Etowah County

ATTALLA, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force (ADETF) officers and the North Alabama High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Program seized 57.5 pounds of marijuana and weapons in Attalla. Agents arrested Ernesto Mayo Huerta on Aug. 11 after executing a search warrant at 31 Red Bird Lane. During the search,14...
1 year after being sentenced for murder, ex-Huntsville officer continues wait for appeal results

Saturday marks one year since former Huntsville police officer William Ben Darby was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the 2018 murder of Jeffrey Parker. His attorneys appealed the conviction soon after. Fast forward to today, and Darby continues to sit in protective custody at Limestone Correctional Facility while his appeal sits at the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals.
Fatal Cullman Co. wreck

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A single vehicle crash at around 12 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, claimed the life of a Bremen man. Police say 26-year-old Blake Lee Baker was fatally injured when the 2020 Toyota Corolla he was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch and a tree. Baker was pronounced dead at the scene.
22-year-old Hiker killed on Monte Sano Trail

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A death investigation is underway at Monte Sano Nature Preserve along Bankhead Parkway. At 6:23 p.m., emergency crews responded to a call of an injured hiker on the Bluff Line Trail of Monte Sano Nature Preserve. The family of the 22-year-old hiker confirmed, Robert Nickolas Farley...
Woman killed in St. Clair County car crash

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) – A single-vehicle crash in St. Clair County claimed the life of a Steele woman Friday morning. At approximately 5:23 a.m., Ashley Hughes, 33, was fatally injured when the 2010 Pontiac G6 she was driving left the roadway, struck a culvert and overturned. Hughes was not using a seat belt at […]
