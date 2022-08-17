Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Restaurant From Chicago Opening SoonGreyson FChandler, AZ
New California Pizza Chain Opening SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A local family is helping their community by providing free car labor to those in needMadison VegaSurprise, AZ
Hollywood Based Restaurant Coming Soon To TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A program is providing services to at risk families, giving them the opportunity to be successfulMadison VegaArizona State
Related
NBC Sports
Frustrated Wood explains glove toss after getting 'ass kicked'
Coors Field in Denver has been a house of horrors for Alex Wood during his 10-year MLB career. He entered the Giants' 7-4 loss to the Colorado Rockies on Friday night with an 8.26 ERA in 40 1/3 innings over 11 career appearances (10 starts) in Coors, his highest in all ballparks where he's pitched at least one full inning.
NBC Sports
Kapler explains why Giants optioned González back to minors
SAN FRANCISCO -- A week ago, the Giants weren't just dealing with continued losing. They also had a bullpen that was absolutely gassed as the team boarded a flight back to San Diego. A strong stretch by the rotation has allowed some key relievers to get rest, but you're never...
NBC Sports
These 10 teams have the lowest payrolls in Major League Baseball
Not every Major League Baseball team is capable of spending a quarter of a billion dollars on payroll each season. Some organizations simply don't have the revenue streams to compete financially, others are rebuilding and some just might have frugal owners. Top spenders like the Los Angeles Dodgers ($265.2 million),...
NBC Sports
Phillies set to miss 4 of Mets' top 5 starting pitchers this weekend
Already set to avoid Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer in this weekend's four-game series with the Mets at Citizens Bank Park, it looks now like the Phillies will miss four of the Mets' top five starters. The Mets lost starting pitchers Carlos Carrasco and Taijuan Walker to injuries on consecutive...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
Harrison believes his repertoire will 'attack' MLB hitters
The Giants expect prospect Kyle Harrison to continue the run of talented pitchers to come up through the team's farm system. San Francisco's second-best prospect behind outfielder Marco Luciano, Harrison is ranked No. 22 in MLB's Top 100 so expectations are understandably high for the 21-year-old lefty. With the countdown...
NBC Sports
Dominguez 'worried' about tightness in arm, would be huge loss for Phillies
With 42 games to go in the regular season and their first postseason berth since 2011 on the line, the Phillies are staring at a potentially huge loss in their bullpen. Seranthony Dominguez was not available for work in Saturday’s doubleheader against the New York Mets because of tightness in his right triceps.
NBC Sports
Jimmy G offers Browns clear upgrade after Watson suspension
EAGAN, Minn. — An hour or so after news broke that Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson would serve an 11-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on personal conduct, 49ers general manager John Lynch scanned his incoming messages. The Browns had yet to reach out. Time is of...
NBC Sports
Phils heed Wheeler’s words, beat one of the 'better teams' to earn split with Mets
Zack Wheeler stood outside the Phillies’ clubhouse late Saturday afternoon and laid it on the line. “We need to win some ballgames against some of these better teams,” he said. “We’ve got to swing it a little better. We’ve got to pitch better.”. The right-hander...
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Sports
Seahawks cut five players, get down to 80 on roster
NFL teams need to have no more than 80 players on their rosters by Tuesday, but the Seahawks are a few days ahead. Today Seattle cut five players, getting down to exactly 80 on the roster. The five released were linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe, safety Bubba Bolden, tight end Cade Brewer,...
NBC Sports
Ron Rivera: Ideally starters will play a half, but injuries may prevent that
There are a variety of approaches that NFL head coaches take when it comes to playing starters in the preseason and Commanders head coach Ron Rivera is proving to be on the side of the more snaps the better this summer. Rivera had the Commanders first-teamers in the game into...
NFL・
NBC Sports
Red Sox icon Bill 'Spaceman' Lee collapses at Savannah Bananas game
Bill "Spaceman" Lee is still playing baseball at age 75, but the former Boston Red Sox pitcher had a health scare Friday night in Georgia. Lee collapsed in the bullpen while warming up to pitch in an exhibition game with the Savannah Bananas, a collegiate summer league team that entertains fans with a Harlem Globetrotters-esque style of play.
NBC Sports
Giants prospect McCray makes San Jose history with homer
Speed and power can be a lethal combination for those competing in Major League Baseball. And while one of the Giants' top-ranked prospects, Grant McCray, hasn't made it to The Show quite yet, he's making a splash for their Single-A affiliate in San Jose this season by displaying both traits.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
Look out! Rogers' nasty pitch sends Kelly's bat into orbit
Even at his best, Giants reliever Tyler Rogers doesn't miss many bats. In 52 appearances this season, Rogers is averaging just 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings. But on Wednesday night, Rogers unleashed such a nasty pitch -- a 70.2-mph slider -- that it sent the bat of Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Carson Kelly airborne.
NBC Sports
When will Brady return to Bucs? That's still unclear, Bowles says
The greatest quarterback of all time is eight days into his personal leave of absence, and his head coach isn't sure when he'll return. Tom Brady stepped away from the Buccaneers on Aug. 11 to "deal with some personal things," as Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles told reporters at the time. Bowles initially said the plan was for Brady to return after the Bucs' preseason game against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday night. But when asked about that plan Thursday, Bowles was noncommittal.
NBC Sports
Roquan Smith: Negotiations are over; I am going to bet on myself
Bears linebacker Roquan Smith returned to practice Saturday, participating in part for the first time since his “hold-in.” He has agreed to play out his contract before hitting free agency in March. Smith, who is guaranteed $9.7 million this season on his fifth-year option, wanted a long-term deal....
NBC Sports
The Tom Brady training-camp hiatus gets stranger and stranger
When someone fully and completely embraces a public life, there really are no personal issues. That dynamic is becoming abundantly clear with Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Brady, who has cultivated a platform that has resulted in the aggressive pursuit of multiple business interests, has had his football career plunge into mystery with an unprecedented training-camp hiatus. Brady has been absent for a full week, for personal reasons. There’s apparently no end in sight. Beyond a report from Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times that the situation has nothing to do with the health of Brady or his family, there has been no announcement or reporting on why he’s away.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
Phils notes: Harper hits bombs, Wheeler’s schedule, Zimmer arrives
Phillies manager Rob Thomson got a live look at Bryce Harper taking batting practice Friday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park. “Sixty swings,” Thomson said. “It looked really good. Really good. The bat speed is there. Bryce said he felt good. He looked normal. Hit a lot of balls in the seats.”
NBC Sports
Source: “There will be news today” on Deshaun Watson
The scramble began when Myles Simmons texted a tweet that the Browns have delayed their media availability for Thursday. Here’s what we learned. Per a source with knowledge of the ongoing Deshaun Watson situation, “There will be news today.”. The news will be either a settlement or a...
NBC Sports
How Williams' friendship with Vikings DE hilariously backfired
EAGAN, Minn. -- Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter has learned a great deal from 49ers left tackle Trent Williams. The two highly decorated linemen won’t be on the field during the preseason contest between the 49ers and Minnesota Vikings on Saturday night at US Bank Stadium, but they did face off during both days of joint practices between the two organizations this week.
NBC Sports
Bengals sign Nathan Gilliam, waive Carson Wells
The Bengals announced a pair of roster moves on Friday morning. They have signed guard Nathan Gilliam. Linebacker Carson Wells was waived in order to create space for Gilliam on the 85-man roster. Gilliam was undrafted out of Wake Forest in 2020 and he spent the year on the Chargers’...
Comments / 0