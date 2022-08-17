ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Frustrated Wood explains glove toss after getting 'ass kicked'

Coors Field in Denver has been a house of horrors for Alex Wood during his 10-year MLB career. He entered the Giants' 7-4 loss to the Colorado Rockies on Friday night with an 8.26 ERA in 40 1/3 innings over 11 career appearances (10 starts) in Coors, his highest in all ballparks where he's pitched at least one full inning.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Kapler explains why Giants optioned González back to minors

SAN FRANCISCO -- A week ago, the Giants weren't just dealing with continued losing. They also had a bullpen that was absolutely gassed as the team boarded a flight back to San Diego. A strong stretch by the rotation has allowed some key relievers to get rest, but you're never...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

These 10 teams have the lowest payrolls in Major League Baseball

Not every Major League Baseball team is capable of spending a quarter of a billion dollars on payroll each season. Some organizations simply don't have the revenue streams to compete financially, others are rebuilding and some just might have frugal owners. Top spenders like the Los Angeles Dodgers ($265.2 million),...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Phillies set to miss 4 of Mets' top 5 starting pitchers this weekend

Already set to avoid Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer in this weekend's four-game series with the Mets at Citizens Bank Park, it looks now like the Phillies will miss four of the Mets' top five starters. The Mets lost starting pitchers Carlos Carrasco and Taijuan Walker to injuries on consecutive...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
County
San Francisco, CA
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
City
Scottsdale, AZ
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Phoenix, AZ
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
NBC Sports

Harrison believes his repertoire will 'attack' MLB hitters

The Giants expect prospect Kyle Harrison to continue the run of talented pitchers to come up through the team's farm system. San Francisco's second-best prospect behind outfielder Marco Luciano, Harrison is ranked No. 22 in MLB's Top 100 so expectations are understandably high for the 21-year-old lefty. With the countdown...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Jimmy G offers Browns clear upgrade after Watson suspension

EAGAN, Minn. — An hour or so after news broke that Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson would serve an 11-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on personal conduct, 49ers general manager John Lynch scanned his incoming messages. The Browns had yet to reach out. Time is of...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Kennedy
Person
Thairo Estrada
Person
Brandon Crawford
Person
Cory Blaser
Person
Merrill Kelly
Person
Logan Webb
Person
Jakob Junis
NBC Sports

Seahawks cut five players, get down to 80 on roster

NFL teams need to have no more than 80 players on their rosters by Tuesday, but the Seahawks are a few days ahead. Today Seattle cut five players, getting down to exactly 80 on the roster. The five released were linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe, safety Bubba Bolden, tight end Cade Brewer,...
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Red Sox icon Bill 'Spaceman' Lee collapses at Savannah Bananas game

Bill "Spaceman" Lee is still playing baseball at age 75, but the former Boston Red Sox pitcher had a health scare Friday night in Georgia. Lee collapsed in the bullpen while warming up to pitch in an exhibition game with the Savannah Bananas, a collegiate summer league team that entertains fans with a Harlem Globetrotters-esque style of play.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Giants prospect McCray makes San Jose history with homer

Speed and power can be a lethal combination for those competing in Major League Baseball. And while one of the Giants' top-ranked prospects, Grant McCray, hasn't made it to The Show quite yet, he's making a splash for their Single-A affiliate in San Jose this season by displaying both traits.
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#The Arizona Diamondbacks#National League
NBC Sports

Look out! Rogers' nasty pitch sends Kelly's bat into orbit

Even at his best, Giants reliever Tyler Rogers doesn't miss many bats. In 52 appearances this season, Rogers is averaging just 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings. But on Wednesday night, Rogers unleashed such a nasty pitch -- a 70.2-mph slider -- that it sent the bat of Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Carson Kelly airborne.
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC Sports

When will Brady return to Bucs? That's still unclear, Bowles says

The greatest quarterback of all time is eight days into his personal leave of absence, and his head coach isn't sure when he'll return. Tom Brady stepped away from the Buccaneers on Aug. 11 to "deal with some personal things," as Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles told reporters at the time. Bowles initially said the plan was for Brady to return after the Bucs' preseason game against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday night. But when asked about that plan Thursday, Bowles was noncommittal.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Roquan Smith: Negotiations are over; I am going to bet on myself

Bears linebacker Roquan Smith returned to practice Saturday, participating in part for the first time since his “hold-in.” He has agreed to play out his contract before hitting free agency in March. Smith, who is guaranteed $9.7 million this season on his fifth-year option, wanted a long-term deal....
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

The Tom Brady training-camp hiatus gets stranger and stranger

When someone fully and completely embraces a public life, there really are no personal issues. That dynamic is becoming abundantly clear with Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Brady, who has cultivated a platform that has resulted in the aggressive pursuit of multiple business interests, has had his football career plunge into mystery with an unprecedented training-camp hiatus. Brady has been absent for a full week, for personal reasons. There’s apparently no end in sight. Beyond a report from Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times that the situation has nothing to do with the health of Brady or his family, there has been no announcement or reporting on why he’s away.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
NewsBreak
MLB
NBC Sports

Source: “There will be news today” on Deshaun Watson

The scramble began when Myles Simmons texted a tweet that the Browns have delayed their media availability for Thursday. Here’s what we learned. Per a source with knowledge of the ongoing Deshaun Watson situation, “There will be news today.”. The news will be either a settlement or a...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

How Williams' friendship with Vikings DE hilariously backfired

EAGAN, Minn. -- Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter has learned a great deal from 49ers left tackle Trent Williams. The two highly decorated linemen won’t be on the field during the preseason contest between the 49ers and Minnesota Vikings on Saturday night at US Bank Stadium, but they did face off during both days of joint practices between the two organizations this week.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Bengals sign Nathan Gilliam, waive Carson Wells

The Bengals announced a pair of roster moves on Friday morning. They have signed guard Nathan Gilliam. Linebacker Carson Wells was waived in order to create space for Gilliam on the 85-man roster. Gilliam was undrafted out of Wake Forest in 2020 and he spent the year on the Chargers’...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy