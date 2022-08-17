Read full article on original website
OFFICIAL: Porsche 911 GT3 RS Will Launch Next Month
The Porsche 911 GT3 RS is one of the most hotly anticipated cars of the year, and we've seen plenty of development mules undergoing testing over the past few months, but the people in Stuttgart have been keeping us waiting for an answer on when to expect its unveiling. Thankfully, Porsche has finally answered that burning question: August 17.
New Porsche 911 GT3 RS Looks Insane With The Weissach Package
In case you haven't noticed, the all-new Porsche GT3 RS was unveiled yesterday. We took some time out from reading the specification sheet and worshiping our poster of Andreas Preuninger to look at the online configurator, which went live early this morning while everyone was sleeping. You can spend hours...
This Outrageous Bugatti Art Deco Masterpiece Is One-Of-One
Recently, Bugatti showed off several of its most iconic cars in a livery favored by Ettore Bugatti himself: black and yellow. Of course, the brand is better known for its French Racing Blue cars, but Ettore went another way with his personal cars. As cool as the black-on-yellow Chiron was, Bugatti evidently believes that this black and yellow Bugatti deserves some press all its own.
The Tesla Semi Truck Is Finally Arriving This Year
Following multiple delays since its original announcement back in 2017, ‘s Semi Truck is finally about to be released. According to the automaker’s CEO Elon Musk, the company is now looking to produce and begin delivering the Semi Trucks before the end of the year, equipping the fleet with a 500-mile range. On top of that, Musk also claims that the long-awaited Cybertruck will finally be available to customers in 2023, although he hasn’t indicated any specific window of release within the year.
Mercedes Reverses On Its Own After Driver Fails At Backing Up
With cameras everywhere all the time recording, it’s inevitable that they’ll capture people and their flubs. Dash cams, security cameras, and smartphones have proved a boon for internet entertainment where the world and its warts are fully displayed. Such cameras have also captured plenty of vehicular screwups, and a new security video posted to Reddit’s r/IdiotsInCars shows one driver’s embarrassing endeavor.
Why the 2022 Harley Davidson Sportster S Is The Best Sportster Yet
Harley-Davidson entered a new era with the introduction of the liquid-cooled Revolution Max engine. First seen in the Pan America adventure bike, its second application was in the brand new Sportster S model, finally replacing the original Sportster that has been in production since 1957. Can The Gaokin Thor GK...
The Samson Switchblade Flying Car is Finally Ready for Takeoff – and it’s Kinda Brilliant
A street-legal three-wheeled car that turns at the push of a button into a 200 mph plane is ready for final testing. Having received its airworthiness certificate from the FAA, the Samson Switchblade is ready for test flights after 14 years of development. Flying cars are almost here, with one...
TEASED: New Dodge Model Will Be Last Of Its Kind
Dodge has been in the news a lot of late as rumors surrounding the future of the Challenger and Charger swirl. Among the news that we know to be true is that these cars' successors will not be powered by V8 engines. Beyond that, we've been getting clues as to the new form that Dodge muscle cars will take, thanks to the filing of trademarks for the Fratzog name. But there's still plenty that we don't know for sure. Some say that the Hellcat swansong will run on ethanol. Others say it will produce over 900 horsepower.
First Electrified Dodge Debuts Today: See The Livestream
Dodge's Speed Week kicked off with a veritable product onslaught as we saw a Durango SRT Hellcat, Challenger Convertible, and a carbon fiber-bodied 1970 Charger. In addition, there was a teaser for what will likely be the ultimate ICE-powered Challenger with over 900 horsepower. At the very end of the livestream, company boss Tim Kuniskis made a big announcement about what we'll see during day 2:
Charger 500 Found After Two Decades Of Rotting
What happened to this once legendary Mopar muscle car?. The internet has done a lot of great things for the classic car enthusiast community from providing great insight and do it yourself information to showcasing some of the world’s coolest vintage sports cars. However, one of the main things that makes the internet such a wonderful tool for car people like you and me is the discovery of once forgotten automobiles. It seems like everyday a new classic car pokes its head up from the bushes to greet us which wouldn't even be possible if not for the dedicated content creators who make it all happen. This particular vehicle is an incredible example of what you might expect when going through the reminiscence of a long-abandoned collection of America’s greatest automobiles.
UPDATE: New Dodge Challenger And Charger WON'T Retain V8 Engines
If governments and environmental agencies have their way, the internal combustion engine is doomed. Even Dodge, makers of some of the most ludicrous performance vehicles in the USA, has had to accept this. The Stellantis-owned brand is readying all-electric variants of the much-loved Challenger and Charger, in a move that has led many to believe the venerable V8 would die. But it seems Dodge isn't giving up just yet. Sources have told MotorTrend that the next-generation Challenger and Charger will be made available with eight-pot power and rear-wheel-drive.
Ferdinand Porsche's Grandson Teases New 540-HP Porsche GTL Coupe
For particularly affluent Porsche collectors, buying a "normal" Porsche 911 Carrera or snapping up a carefully preserved classic at auction isn't always enough. That's where companies like Singer Vehicle Design fit in, able to produce entirely unique and exceptionally high quality versions of the classic sports car. Bespoke sports car brand Feuerbach Designworks want a slice of this lucrative market, too, and with a tag line like "for the few, not for the many", the company knows exactly who it is targeting. Founded in 2019, Feuerbach has shared the first bit of information about its launch model, the Feuerbach Porsche GTL Coupe.
Somebody Paid Almost $2 Million For A R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R
A US car collector has reportedly paid $1,985,000 for a Nissan Skyline R34 GT-R Nismo Z-Tune. The Z-Tune is the rarest of all R34 models, with only 19 built. Nismo wanted to make 20, which is a nice round number, but in the end, it could only source 19 used R34 V-Spec II cars.
5 Coolest Features Of The 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
Porsche has just taken the wraps off the most extreme 911 thus far, the inimitable GT3 RS for the 992 generation. Complete with a wing tall enough for low-flying aircraft to hit, numerous motorsport-derived innovations, and Porsche's typically fastidious construction guaranteeing bulletproof reliability, it's something any circuit enthusiast would love to own.
This 1985 Porsche Porsche 959 S Prototype Changed Automotive History
The Porsche 959 changed the course of supercar history. It’s part of a 1980s supercar elite that also includes the Lamborghini Countach and Ferrari F40. The stuff that the 959 had was completely unheard of in a production car, such as all-wheel drive (AWD), variable suspension, tire pressure monitoring, and a turbocharged flat-six. Porsche made a more track-focused 959 S, but it ditched stuff like the variable suspension for less weight whilst increasing the engine’s power output. While this model we’re seeing here is indeed a 959 S, this specific car is one of the only three prototypes that exist in the world.
Naturally Aspirated 604-inch Ford Big-Block Makes Over 1,300 HP on Westech’s Dyno!
If you like your Ford engines on the big side, you're going to love this massive 604-inch, high-compression, max-effort mill. No blower, no nitrous, all-motor, and it makes over 1,300 hp! Westech dyno-wrangler and co-host of Engine Masters Steve Brule was impressed, so he made sure to shoot over all the info on this big-inch, big-power Ford big-block. (btw, sign up for a free trial to MotorTrend+ today and start watching every episode of Engine Masters!)
James May Rips Into Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat: “It’s Ridiculous”
DriveTribe have been doing the rounds with their latest long-term press car, a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody. Richard Hammond was very taken by the American muscle car, however, James May was not impressed. The former Top Gear host instantly compares the Hellcat to the Dodge Charger he drove in...
The Porsche 911 Turbo S Really is a Just a Modern Porsche 918
Few cars put the power down the way a Porsche 911 Turbo does. With a relatively low weight (compared to other similar vehicles), a quick-shifting PDK transmission, and an engine that hangs over the rear wheels, the 992-generation Porsche 911 Turbo S can easily keep up with cars nearly 10 times its sticker price. For this very reason, CarWow has pitted the iconic German sports car against the ultimate, modern-day Porsche, the 918 Spyder. Can the 911 keep up?
The 2023 Lucid Air Sapphire Has 3 Motors, 1,200-HP, Can Hit 60 MPH in Under 2 Seconds
Lucid MotorsThe three-motor 2023 Lucid Air Sapphire will cost at least $249,000 when it shows up next year.
RUF Bergmeister Is A Roofless Tribute To Porsche Hill Climb Cars
RUF introduces hill climb-inspired Project "Bergmeister" After Porsche revealed the latest GT3 RS with a special 50th Anniversary Package, we thought the coolest news about a flat-six-powered sports car was behind us. But then RUF joined the chat. The German company known for building its own unique take on the Porsche 911 just debuted a new car at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering at Monterey Car Week. It's called Project RBS - or "Bergmeister," which is German for "master of the mountain" - and is inspired by the Porsche 906 street-legal race car, the 909 Bergspyder hill climb car, and the 718 RS 60 Spyder. All of these were prodigious hill climb racers of yore.
