Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Home Depot and Lowe's cite strong demand in earnings reports, but softening could be ahead
Homebuilder sentiment dropped into negative territory in mid-August. Home Depot and Lowe's nonetheless reported relatively strong numbers from professionals in the second quarter. According to one analyst, these housing effects could hit home improvement late this year or early next year. Spending on home improvement doesn't appear to have taken...
CNBC
Wages are now the hottest inflation signal. Here's what that means for the Federal Reserve and the markets
The Federal Reserve noted in its recent FOMC minutes that wage growth and job conditions remain strong, but there are some signs that the labor market is softening. That's a view that many economists share, saying that even though the latest nonfarm payrolls report blew out expectations, other data presents a picture of the labor economy moving closer to equilibrium.
CNBC
Jenni Reid
Jenni Reid is a general news reporter for CNBC International based in London. From the UK, she has reported on financial markets and the aviation and travel industries. She was previously based in Cambodia, where she was the online editor for a national newspaper and reported for international publications.
CNBC
How China's Covid shutdowns keep hitting global supply chains
At the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, China's strict "zero-Covid" policies managed to keep Covid-19 at bay. More than two years later, the country's ongoing controls are weighing down its economy and stalling global supply chains. "Zero-Covid has become one of the select drivers of global recession," Steve Morrison, senior...
RELATED PEOPLE
Water firms exist to sustain life. They should answer to citizens, not shareholders
There is change in the air – vast change. Two years before the next general election it is obvious – just as it was in 1977 before Margaret Thatcher won in 1979 – that the existing policy framework has reached its sell-by date. Then it was the postwar settlement – including incomes policies and public ownership – whose weaknesses were becoming ever harder to defend, even among those of us who recognised its strengths. At the very least it needed a wholesale rethink and makeover, or, as Thatcher argued, be repudiated with a bracing new framework adopted in its place.
CNBC
China's July Russian coal imports hit 5-year high as West shuns Moscow
China brought in 7.42 million tonnes of coal from Russia last month, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Saturday. That was the highest monthly figure since comparable statistics began in 2017, up from 6.12 million tonnes in June and 6.49 million tonnes in July 2021. China has...
CNBC
How China’s strict Covid policies led to supply chain bottlenecks
At the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, China's strict "zero-Covid" policies managed to keep Covid-19 at bay. More than two years later, the country's ongoing controls are still weighing down its economy and stalling global supply chains. "Zero-Covid has become one of the select drivers of global recession," Steve Morrison,...
CNBC
Despite recession fears and fueled by 'revenge spending,' Americans spend $314 a month on impulse purchases
Even as the cost of living surges and more Americans say they are stretched too thin, they’re also spending more on impulse purchases. More than half of all purchases are spontaneous, according to one recent report. Impulse buys can quickly erode even the best financial plans. And yet, between...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNBC
5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Stock futures rose Thursday morning, as markets looked to shake off Wednesday's declines. The down day snapped the Dow's five-session winning streak, too, and the S&P 500 looks like it may not notch a fifth-straight winning week. Investors are processing a couple days of big retail earnings, particularly from Walmart, which showed resilience as inflation-weary shoppers traded down, and Target, which suffered a big blow to profits as it worked through loads of unwanted inventory. The Fed minutes also factored in (more on that below). Market watchers on Thursday will also chew over new existing home sales and weekly unemployment claims data.
CNBC
Stocks fall Friday to notch weekly loss, S&P 500 snaps 4-week-long rally
Stocks tumbled on Friday as Wall Street's summer rally faltered and rate hike fears resurfaced, leading the major averages to end the week on a sour note. The S&P 500 slid 1.29% to close at 4,228.48, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 292.30 points, or 0.86%, to 33,706.74. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.01% to settle at 12,705.22.
CNBC
Sudden crypto market drop sends bitcoin below $22,000
Bitcoin is trading under $22,000, a more than three-week low, after a sudden sell-off. Ether, Binance Coin, Cardano and Solana all fell at the same time. The reason for the drop was not immediately clear. Bitcoin on Friday fell to its lowest level in more than three weeks, dipping below...
CNBC
FTX grew revenue 1,000% during the crypto craze, leaked financials show
FTX saw explosive growth last year driven by its global trading business, according to audited financials seen by CNBC. The exchange took revenue from below $90 million in 2020 to more than $1 billion last year as cryptocurrencies hit an all-time high. The U.S. business was only a blip on the top line, accounting for less than 5% of revenue.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNBC
'We've done enough' to rein in inflation, says Philippine central bank chief
The governor of the Philippine central bank said it has "done enough" to rein in inflation and ruled out the need for more aggressive, off-cycle interest rate hikes. "Future rate hikes, if necessary, will not be 50 or 75. I think we have achieved enough and done enough to anchor inflationary expectations," Felipe Medalla, governor of Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Friday.
CNBC
Dollar strength sets gold on its longest losing streak since November
Gold prices slipped for a fifth consecutive session on Friday, in its longest losing run since November last year, as the bullion's appeal waned with a stronger dollar and more U.S. interest rate hikes on the horizon. Spot gold dropped 0.6% to $1,748.58 per ounce, having hit its lowest since...
Comments / 0