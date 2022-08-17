ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Wages are now the hottest inflation signal. Here's what that means for the Federal Reserve and the markets

The Federal Reserve noted in its recent FOMC minutes that wage growth and job conditions remain strong, but there are some signs that the labor market is softening. That's a view that many economists share, saying that even though the latest nonfarm payrolls report blew out expectations, other data presents a picture of the labor economy moving closer to equilibrium.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Jenni Reid

Jenni Reid is a general news reporter for CNBC International based in London. From the UK, she has reported on financial markets and the aviation and travel industries. She was previously based in Cambodia, where she was the online editor for a national newspaper and reported for international publications.
ECONOMY
CNBC

How China's Covid shutdowns keep hitting global supply chains

At the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, China's strict "zero-Covid" policies managed to keep Covid-19 at bay. More than two years later, the country's ongoing controls are weighing down its economy and stalling global supply chains. "Zero-Covid has become one of the select drivers of global recession," Steve Morrison, senior...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Liz Truss
The Guardian

Water firms exist to sustain life. They should answer to citizens, not shareholders

There is change in the air – vast change. Two years before the next general election it is obvious – just as it was in 1977 before Margaret Thatcher won in 1979 – that the existing policy framework has reached its sell-by date. Then it was the postwar settlement – including incomes policies and public ownership – whose weaknesses were becoming ever harder to defend, even among those of us who recognised its strengths. At the very least it needed a wholesale rethink and makeover, or, as Thatcher argued, be repudiated with a bracing new framework adopted in its place.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNBC

How China’s strict Covid policies led to supply chain bottlenecks

At the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, China's strict "zero-Covid" policies managed to keep Covid-19 at bay. More than two years later, the country's ongoing controls are still weighing down its economy and stalling global supply chains. "Zero-Covid has become one of the select drivers of global recession," Steve Morrison,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Food Prices#Core Inflation#Consumer Price Index#Uk#The Bank Of England#Reuters#British#Pwc
CNBC

5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Stock futures rose Thursday morning, as markets looked to shake off Wednesday's declines. The down day snapped the Dow's five-session winning streak, too, and the S&P 500 looks like it may not notch a fifth-straight winning week. Investors are processing a couple days of big retail earnings, particularly from Walmart, which showed resilience as inflation-weary shoppers traded down, and Target, which suffered a big blow to profits as it worked through loads of unwanted inventory. The Fed minutes also factored in (more on that below). Market watchers on Thursday will also chew over new existing home sales and weekly unemployment claims data.
STOCKS
CNBC

Stocks fall Friday to notch weekly loss, S&P 500 snaps 4-week-long rally

Stocks tumbled on Friday as Wall Street's summer rally faltered and rate hike fears resurfaced, leading the major averages to end the week on a sour note. The S&P 500 slid 1.29% to close at 4,228.48, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 292.30 points, or 0.86%, to 33,706.74. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.01% to settle at 12,705.22.
STOCKS
CNBC

Sudden crypto market drop sends bitcoin below $22,000

Bitcoin is trading under $22,000, a more than three-week low, after a sudden sell-off. Ether, Binance Coin, Cardano and Solana all fell at the same time. The reason for the drop was not immediately clear. Bitcoin on Friday fell to its lowest level in more than three weeks, dipping below...
BUSINESS
CNBC

FTX grew revenue 1,000% during the crypto craze, leaked financials show

FTX saw explosive growth last year driven by its global trading business, according to audited financials seen by CNBC. The exchange took revenue from below $90 million in 2020 to more than $1 billion last year as cryptocurrencies hit an all-time high. The U.S. business was only a blip on the top line, accounting for less than 5% of revenue.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
CNBC

'We've done enough' to rein in inflation, says Philippine central bank chief

The governor of the Philippine central bank said it has "done enough" to rein in inflation and ruled out the need for more aggressive, off-cycle interest rate hikes. "Future rate hikes, if necessary, will not be 50 or 75. I think we have achieved enough and done enough to anchor inflationary expectations," Felipe Medalla, governor of Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Friday.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Dollar strength sets gold on its longest losing streak since November

Gold prices slipped for a fifth consecutive session on Friday, in its longest losing run since November last year, as the bullion's appeal waned with a stronger dollar and more U.S. interest rate hikes on the horizon. Spot gold dropped 0.6% to $1,748.58 per ounce, having hit its lowest since...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy