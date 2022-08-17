The special election to fill Alaska’s lone House seat for the remainder of the current congressional term is the first to use the state’s new ranked choice voting system. Voters could rank the three candidates in order of preference and the ballots are counted in rounds. If a candidate gets 50% +1 of the first choice votes in round one, they win. If no one does, the candidate with the fewest votes is eliminated and those votes are distributed to voters’ next choice on those ballots.

ALASKA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO