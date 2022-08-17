Read full article on original website
cowboystatedaily.com
Recount Results: Nothing Changed, Incumbent Loses By 13 Votes In Northeastern Wyoming
The recount results are in and nothing has changed in the House District 22 race in Northeast Wyoming. Allen Slagle won the Republican nomination by the same 13 votes as he originally did in Tuesday night's primary election. Wyoming law...
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Saturday, August 20, 2022
Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken in Wheatland, Wyoming by Tami Lynn Arndt. Tami writes, "Off to the barn to do chores, but not before a quick shot at this Wheatland Wyoming Sunrise!". To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com.
cowboystatedaily.com
Red Wave Targets Incumbent Legislators In Wyoming Primary — Many Get Capsized
Many incumbent Wyoming legislators had a target on their back in this year's primary election, advancing to the general election, in some cases, only by the skin of their teeth, if at all. State Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, said he...
cowboystatedaily.com
Rivalry Continues: Hageman, Cheney Argue Over Concession Phone Call
Is it a case of bad cell service in Wyoming? That's certainly plausible. Differing accounts of post-election pleasantries have kept the Liz Cheney – Harriet Hageman rivalry going. Hageman told FOX News on election night that Cheney did reach...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Education Group Sues State For Not Having ‘Unsurpassed’ Education Funding Model
Saying Wyoming lawmakers haven't upheld a court mandate to provide an "unsurpassed" and equitable schools system, an educators group sued the state on Thursday. The Wyoming Education Association filed a legal complaint on Thursday in Laramie County District...
Wyoming Crossover Voting Had Little Impact
There was a heck of a lot of crossover voting in Wyoming last Tuesday. It wasn't just Democrats registering as Republicans. There are independents, Librarians, and Constitution Party members that became Republican for a day. So how much of an effect did it really have?. Looking at the numbers it...
Sheridan Media
Wyoming Voters To Decide 2 General Election Races; Gray Wins Secretary Of State
Barring a successful write-in campaign, Wyoming voters will have to decide two of the five races for offices in Cheyenne. Governor Mark Gordon won the Republican nomination in his re-election bid, defeating Sheridan County’s Brent Bien and 2 other challengers by more than a 2-to-1 margin. Gordon will go...
cowboystatedaily.com
Huge Crossover Presence In Wyoming Primary Election: 94% Of Ballots Republican
Tuesday primary election statistics appear to show huge numbers of Democrats "crossed over" to vote Republican in the primary. It's a contest that stands out from past elections. From January 1 to Aug. 16 – the date of...
cowboystatedaily.com
13 Votes Separate Candidates In Eastern Wyoming Race; Only Election To Get Recount
Thirteen votes were all that separated State Rep. JD Williams, R-Lusk, and challenger Allen Slagle in their Republican primary race for the State House Tuesday night, with Slagle pulling out a narrow, 13-vote victory. The election was so close in House...
cowboystatedaily.com
Night Of The Upsets: Many Wyoming Incumbents Fall To Challengers
A number of incumbent Wyoming legislators have lost their seats in the primary elections on Tuesday night, while a few have held on. State Sen. Drew Perkins, R-Casper, lost to Bob Ide in the Senate 29 Republican primary. Perkins had been...
cowboystatedaily.com
Jim Angell, Former Managing Editor For Cowboy State Daily, Dies At 64
Lifelong journalist Jim Angell (James Lew Angell) died Wednesday, August 17, at Davis Hospice Center in Cheyenne, Wyoming. He was 64. Born in Spokane, Wash., on May 29, 1958, he was raised by his parents Carol and Darrel Dean Angell, who...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Hunting: “90/10” Big Game Hunting Allocation Might Be Down, But Not Out
The latest iteration of a proposal to allocate draws for Wyoming big game hunting tags along a "90/10" split – with 90 percent going to resident hunters and 10 percent to non-residents – was rejected by the Wyoming Wildlife Task Force at its meeting on August 8, but an advocate for the idea said it isn't dead.
cowboystatedaily.com
Another Incumbent Loses: Shelly Duncan Beaten By Lingle’s Scott Smith In Goshen County.
Lingle man Scott Smith defeated incumbent Rep. Shelley Duncan in the Republican Primary for the state House district representing Goshen County. Smith won by about 250 vote leads, with 1,794 votes to Duncan's 1,546, according to preliminary results from the Wyoming...
wylr.net
Honoring Inductees: Annual Wyoming Agriculture Hall of Fame Picnic celebrates agvocates
Individuals from across the state of Wyoming spent the evening of Aug. 17 at the Riverside Park in Douglas to celebrate the induction of Pat and Sharon O’Toole and the late Scott Keith into the Wyoming Agriculture Hall of Fame and to recognize Andrea Cooley as the Wyoming Ag in the Classroom (WAIC) Educator of the Year at the annual Wyoming Hall of Fame Picnic.
cowboystatedaily.com
Pro-life Legislators, Group Ask To Defend Wyoming Trigger Ban, Say AG Hasn’t Done Enough
Saying the state isn't representing the pro-life argument fully in a lawsuit against its abortion ban, two state representatives and one anti-abortion organization have asked to join the lawsuit challenging the ban's legality. State Representatives Chip Neiman, R-Hulett, and...
cowboystatedaily.com
Secretary Of State Policy Director Resigns; Says She Won’t Work For Chuck Gray
Rep. Chuck Gray's primary election win on Tuesday for the position of Wyoming secretary of state has already caused the resignation of at least one employee in the office. Gray, who is all but certain to become the officeholder of...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming’s Daily Gas Map: Thursday, August 18, 2022
Wyoming's average price per gallon of $4.01, is down 1 cent from our last report of $4.02 on Wednesday. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming's average gas price is down 5 cents from a week ago, and is up, 44 cents per gallon from one year ago.
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Election staff sees long lines, party switchovers in historic Wyoming primary early Tuesday
CASPER, Wyo. – Larry Phillips has lived in Casper for 60 years, ever since moving here with his family when his dad was transferred to the refinery. He’s seen a lot, but nothing quite like the scene on Tuesday morning as he approached a steadily growing block-long line of people waiting to vote.
Election Results – Wyoming Governor
According to the unofficial results released by the Wyoming Secretary of State's office, incumbent Mark Gordon has won the Republican primary for Wyoming governor. "It's a nice feeling, a humbling feeling, we want to make sure that all results are in, but it does feel pretty good," Gordon said. "We've had a tough race and I have the utmost respect for the other candidates that were in this race. I think they brought a lot to the table and certainly want to compliment them on that. But it is really nice to have the confidence and really that majority so far of voters that feel strongly that our message of diversifying the economy, dependence on a free enterprise system, personal responsibility, liberty, and having the best schools that we can possibly have. That those messages resonate and that people appreciated the leadership style that I think Jennie and I brought to the office."
cowboystatedaily.com
Large Bull Elk Poached Off Highway Near Wheatland; Head, Antlers Sawed Off
It was confirmed on Thursday that the bull was killed on the south side of the highway, in hunt area 6, Game and Fish public information officer Robin Kepple told Cowboy State Daily. It still wasn't clear whether it had been shot from the highway. The carcass was fully intact when wardens first investigated the scene, so it wasn't clear if the person or people involved in the shooting were the same who came by later and took the head and antlers.
