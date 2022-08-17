ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sublette County, WY

cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Saturday, August 20, 2022

Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken in Wheatland, Wyoming by Tami Lynn Arndt. Tami writes, "Off to the barn to do chores, but not before a quick shot at this Wheatland Wyoming Sunrise!". To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com.
WHEATLAND, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Rivalry Continues: Hageman, Cheney Argue Over Concession Phone Call

Differing accounts of post-election pleasantries have kept the Liz Cheney – Harriet Hageman rivalry going. Hageman told FOX News on election night that Cheney did reach...
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming Crossover Voting Had Little Impact

There was a heck of a lot of crossover voting in Wyoming last Tuesday. It wasn't just Democrats registering as Republicans. There are independents, Librarians, and Constitution Party members that became Republican for a day. So how much of an effect did it really have?. Looking at the numbers it...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Night Of The Upsets: Many Wyoming Incumbents Fall To Challengers

A number of incumbent Wyoming legislators have lost their seats in the primary elections on Tuesday night, while a few have held on. State Sen. Drew Perkins, R-Casper, lost to Bob Ide in the Senate 29 Republican primary. Perkins had been...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Jim Angell, Former Managing Editor For Cowboy State Daily, Dies At 64

Lifelong journalist Jim Angell (James Lew Angell) died Wednesday, August 17, at Davis Hospice Center in Cheyenne, Wyoming. He was 64. Born in Spokane, Wash., on May 29, 1958, he was raised by his parents Carol and Darrel Dean Angell, who...
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Hunting: “90/10” Big Game Hunting Allocation Might Be Down, But Not Out

The latest iteration of a proposal to allocate draws for Wyoming big game hunting tags along a "90/10" split – with 90 percent going to resident hunters and 10 percent to non-residents – was rejected by the Wyoming Wildlife Task Force at its meeting on August 8, but an advocate for the idea said it isn't dead.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming’s Daily Gas Map: Thursday, August 18, 2022

Wyoming's average price per gallon of $4.01, is down 1 cent from our last report of $4.02 on Wednesday. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming's average gas price is down 5 cents from a week ago, and is up, 44 cents per gallon from one year ago.
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Election Results – Wyoming Governor

According to the unofficial results released by the Wyoming Secretary of State's office, incumbent Mark Gordon has won the Republican primary for Wyoming governor. "It's a nice feeling, a humbling feeling, we want to make sure that all results are in, but it does feel pretty good," Gordon said. "We've had a tough race and I have the utmost respect for the other candidates that were in this race. I think they brought a lot to the table and certainly want to compliment them on that. But it is really nice to have the confidence and really that majority so far of voters that feel strongly that our message of diversifying the economy, dependence on a free enterprise system, personal responsibility, liberty, and having the best schools that we can possibly have. That those messages resonate and that people appreciated the leadership style that I think Jennie and I brought to the office."
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Large Bull Elk Poached Off Highway Near Wheatland; Head, Antlers Sawed Off

It was confirmed on Thursday that the bull was killed on the south side of the highway, in hunt area 6, Game and Fish public information officer Robin Kepple told Cowboy State Daily. It still wasn't clear whether it had been shot from the highway. The carcass was fully intact when wardens first investigated the scene, so it wasn't clear if the person or people involved in the shooting were the same who came by later and took the head and antlers.
WHEATLAND, WY

