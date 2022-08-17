Read full article on original website
hot969boston.com
North End Italian Feast This Weekend
If your looking for something to do this weekend and your hungry. You love Italian food and going to the north end in Boston. This weekend is for you. A co-worker suggested that I attend the Italian Feast this weekend in the North end. Shoutout to Bostoncentral.com for posting the events for this weekend. If you want to know of other events in the North End just click on the link above.
In a blow to Worcester fish and chips fans, Suney's Pub closes after more than 50 years
WORCESTER — Suney's Pub and Restaurant, the Chandler Street business opened by Suney Kachadoorian in 1970, has closed its doors. The pub closed Thursday without notice. "Selling was not an...
Massachusetts State Lottery: One $650,000 prize, 12 $10,000 prizes won Friday
There were more than a dozen Massachusetts State Lottery winners Friday who earned prizes worth $10,000 or more, including one lucky ticket-holder who scored $650,000. The ticket-holder who won the $650,000 prize was playing the “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” lottery game. They bought their winning ticket at Richdale Food Shops 122 in Canton on Friday, according to the state lottery.
A Guide to Dive Bars in the Neighborhood
Looking for a a bar with an edge? You know, one of those bars with dim lighting, a kick-ass juke box and lively locals bellied up to the bar. Axios Boston is reporting that one ambitious network security worker named Nick Roy created and developed the “Best Boston Dive Bars” map.
Maxim
This Boston Hotel Boasts The City’s Hottest New Restaurant
The red-hot Coquette at the Omni Boston was named Best Hotel Restaurant of 2022 by Boston Magazine. Boston, for all cachet, has a hard time when it comes to cool restaurants. It’s big on chains, especially steakhouses; but if you’re not into Asian food, or the kind of eatery that’s really just a bar with snacks, and want to stay within walking distance of the center-of-it-all Seaport, options are fairly limited. Hence in 2021 when Coquette opened at the Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport, there was much rejoicing in the land. Finally a cool brasserie-type joint with style, a Bathazar for the Boston set who sorely needed one.
idesignarch.com
This Ultimate Luxury Dream Estate is a Private Family Resort
Situated on a seven-acre site in Lincoln, Massachusetts, this custom dream home surrounded by woodland features a main house with Colonial Revival Architecture and a New England style sports barn. The sprawling estate fuses a traditional New England aesthetic with forward-thinking sustainable elements. The project was designed by Catalano Architects...
hot969boston.com
Best Pizza Cities in America: Boston’s surprising rank
Boston is very well known for its pizza. I’d put Boston up against any major city in the country in regards to pizza. When I think of pizza cities, I think of amount of pizza places, best bang for your buck, the type of pizza available and obviously the best tasting pizza. The website www.anytimeestimate.com has put together a list of the Best Pizza Cities in America. Now what do they base it on? According to the site, “we analyzed publicly available U.S. business data, Census data, economic and labor statistics, and Google Trends data, as well as findings from Thrillist, Pizza Today, Expensivity, and Menu With Price.” They come up with this list every year so this data is new for 2022. This is how the criteria is weighed: 5x: Google Trends interest in 20 pizza variations.
Watertown News
Nine Watertown Homes Sold This Week, Including One for $2.4 Million
See this week’s Watertown home sales. 14-16 Cypress St., 5 bedroom 2 bathroom 2,448 sq. ft. 2 Family, Sold: $1,030,000. 83 Arlington St. #1, 2 bedroom 1 bathroom 774 sq. ft. Condo, Sold: $412,500. 37 Myrtle St. FLOOR 1, 2 bedroom 1 bathroom 1,110 sq. ft. Condo, Sold: $575,000.
Rockport, Natick, Saugus: Mass. woods are on fire, and won’t be out anytime soon, say officials
Nearly 40% of the state is experiencing "extreme drought." The Massachusetts National Guard has been brought in to help fight the Briarwood Fire, which has been burning for more than a month across a 19-acre area in Rockport, Gov. Charlie Baker announced Thursday. The Briarwood Fire is one of more...
NECN
Local Lowdown: Must-Stop Spots in Boston's North End
The North End is one of Boston's oldest neighborhoods and has continued to capture the spirit of Italy since being established around 1646. A recurring theme in "Little Italy" is that most of the businesses have been passed down by multiple generations of the families who live there or people who work for them.
iheart.com
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In Massachusetts
A Boston restaurant is being credited for having the best chicken tenders in Massachusetts. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best chicken tenders in every state which included Thornton's Fenway Grill as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Nestled in the Fenway neighborhood of Boston, known for its...
A Piece of Kennedy History Sold for Above Asking Price in Boston
I love this right now! I absorb everything Kennedys, so running across this is quite exciting. Someone decided that owning a piece of Kennedy history was worth more than the asking price of $1,299,000. This piece of Boston history that is John F. Kennedy's grandparents' home was listed by Leslie MacKinnon of Compass Realty in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston, and eventually sold for $1,340,000.
To Do List: Fisherman's Feast, August Moon Festival, Porchfest
BOSTON - There are plenty of options for fun this weekend with several festivals in the Boston area.FISHERMAN'S FEASTThe annual Fisherman's Feast, Boston's oldest continuous Italian festival, is taking over the North End this weekend. It's a tradition that dates back to 1910. For four days there will be live entertainment, delicious food, a meatball contest and, on Sunday night, the Flight of the Angel.fishermansfeast.comWhen: August 18-21st Where: North End (North and Fleet streets) Cost: Admission is freeQUNICY AUGUST MOON FESTIVALNow in its 35th year, the Quincy August Moon Festival is being held Sunday with opening ceremonies starting at noon....
Feeling Exotic? Experience a Part of Italy in Salem, New Hampshire, This Weekend
The exotics are coming to New Hampshire this weekend. Some of the most luxurious, desired, and beloved exotic cars will all be in one place on Sunday, August 21. We are talking about an awe-inspiring collection of exotic cars called Concorso Italiano, featuring over 250 exotic cars from all over the planet.
Here Are Five Restaurants the Phantom Gourmet Visited in Fall River
Here's a little fun fact for you- the Phantom Gourmet has visited the SouthCoast well over 100 times and five of those reviews made it over to Fall River, MA. As much as I love the local cuisine, I wasn't always a foodie. As a kid, I survived on chicken nuggets and cucumbers. I'm aware of the strange combination, but it got me by and made me the man I am today (sadly). The older I became, the more my tastebuds explored and the more courageous I became in trying new foods.
Bizarre Coincidence for Mattapoisett Boatyard
If you're superstitious, the most common bad luck day is usually Friday, the 13th, but for the Mattapoisett Boatyard, August 19 has become a day of misfortune. It was August 19, 1991 when the boatyard – then known as Burr Brothers Boats – was walloped by Hurricane Bob, the costliest hurricane in New England history.
nbcboston.com
Lady Gaga Comes to Fenway Park Friday Night
Pop superstar Lady Gaga is bringing her highly-anticipated Chromatica Ball tour to Boston's Fenway Park Friday night. This show was originally scheduled for August of 2020, but had to be rescheduled twice because of the coronavirus pandemic. The tour is in support of Gaga's fifth solo studio album, "Chromatica," which was released in 2020 and featured high-profile hit singles like "Stupid Love" and the Ariana Grande collaboration "Rain on Me."
progressivegrocer.com
Stop & Shop Opens New Health-Centric Boston Location
Keeping health and wellness part of the customer experience, Stop & Shop has refreshed a Boston store to include a new community wellness space. Re-opening on Aug. 19, the location in the Grove Hall neighborhood also will offer free nutrition programming and an array of fresh, good-for-you products. The company...
Beloved Middleboro Ice Cream Shop’s Surprise Closing Seems Permanent
All summer Middleboro has been without one of its favorite ice cream spots and now it seems the closure is permanent. Back in December, residents were surprised to find a "temporarily closed" sign at Peaceful Meadows Ice Cream on West Grove Street. The beloved shop is typically open all year, leaving many to wonder what was going on.
NECN
Can Boston Support Two Luxury Shopping Neighborhoods? Experts Say Yes
For decades, Boston's Back Bay — home to Newbury Street and two malls — was the leading destination for high-end shopping in the city. Recently, a new retail hub has popped up, in the South Boston Seaport District, and it's evolved into the next high-end hot spot. But...
