Girl investigated for being transgender after winning state title
Details about the investigation surfaced Wednesday during the Utah Legislature's Education Interim Committee meeting.
ksl.com
Head of Utah organization that disciplines cops now heading group that defends them
SANDY — The man who headed up the organization that disciplines police officers in Utah is now heading up the group that defends them. For nearly 15 years, Scott Stephenson served as the director for Utah's Peace Officer Standards and Training. Recently, Stephenson retired from law enforcement and accepted a new job as executive director of the Utah Fraternal Order of Police.
ksl.com
Utah couple convicted in armed standoff calls arrest warrant 'an act of war'
PROVO — A judge issued arrest warrants for a Cedar Hills husband and wife after they appeared remotely for a scheduled sentencing hearing instead of coming to the courthouse in person as the judge had ordered. Paul Cromar motioned during the video hearing that he wanted to speak, and...
ksl.com
How will Salt Lake City manage rise of homeless camps amid growing need?
SALT LAKE CITY — As the number of homeless encampments throughout the city is on the rise, the Salt Lake City Council is questioning what more can be done as it attempts a "herculean lift" amid increased need. The issue of homelessness isn't new for Salt Lake City, but...
$50K reward offered after mail carrier attacked in Salt Lake City
The United States Postal Service is offering a $50,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of suspects who attacked and robbed a mail carrier Friday afternoon.
kjzz.com
Concerns raised over SLCo District Attorney declining to prosecute domestic violence
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Over the last few months, police detectives across Salt Lake County have been receiving declination letters from the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office. A 2News investigation found those letters paint a troubling picture regarding the prosecution of suspects involving domestic violence, theft, weapons offenses, drug offenses and more.
kjzz.com
Over 100 laser incidents involving aircraft already reported in Salt Lake City for 2022
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Laser incidents involving an aircraft in the United States hit an all-time high in 2021, according to the latest report from the Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA reported 9,723 laser incidents in 2021, up from 6,852 in 2020. This is the highest reported number...
'It is not our job to play God': Utah woman organizes state capitol rally to make clergy mandated reporters
Logan, Utah, resident Lindsey Lundholm is the main organizer of a rally on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City to push for clergy to become state mandated reporters of child-abuse. Weeks ago, however, she was making flyers only for fictitious rallies, finding the practice to be therapeutic after reading an Associated Press story that struck close to her childhood. The investigative piece noted...
ksl.com
Here's what a new military communications manufacturing facility will bring to Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — L3Harris has been nestled in the Salt Lake Valley for over 65 years, developing state-of-the-art communication technologies critical to the nation's security. On Thursday, those years of work culminated with the opening of a new 380,000-square-foot manufacturing and operations facility that "adds a full dimension...
Gov. Cox says legislation targeting nightly rentals could come soon
According to the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute at the University of Utah, there are nearly 4,000 nightly rentals in Park City proper. That’s more than anywhere else in Utah. In second place is the Snyderville Basin, where more than a third of housing units are short-term rentals. The...
ksl.com
Group gathers to rally against Utah's clergy reporting exemption
SALT LAKE CITY — About 300 people gathered Friday evening at the Utah Capitol to call for the state to change a law that allows members of the clergy to be exempt from reporting child abuse if they learn about it during confessionals. Many of the attendees wore the...
Gephardt Daily
Utah County Sheriff: Woman allegedly showed up drunk, high on weed to pick up her kids from school
VINEYARD, Utah, Aug. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 32-year-old Vineyard woman is in jail Friday after picking up her children from school allegedly drunk and high on marijuana. Utah County Sheriff’s deputies were contacted just after 3 p.m. Friday by elementary school staff after a woman they believed...
UPDATE: 2 hospitalized after Pioneer Park stabbing
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) have confirmed to ABC4 that both the suspect and victim involved in the stabbing that occurred earlier this evening in Pioneer Park are in the hospital receiving care. SLCPD says that this incident began on August 19 when officers received reports […]
kjzz.com
Riverton to tap into old source to ensure city has enough water amid drought, growth
RIVERTON, Utah (KUTV) — Amid growth and record drought, Riverton City officials will soon tap into an old source in the search for more water. “Water is always, I think, at the forefront of my mind,” Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs said. “Really I think one of the most important things a mayor or elected official can do is to try to look ahead.”
gastronomicslc.com
Jack In The Box still planning Utah expansion
Hot on the heels of news that Beehive-borne Training Table are planning a daring comeback, FOX13 yesterday teased a similar message about Jack In The Box. The TV piece appears to reference the JITB franchising page for Utah here which describes the Salt Lake City Metro as:. “a thriving city...
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Go for Delicious Italian Food in Salt Lake City
There is something about Italian food that I find incredibly comforting. After eating a big Italian dinner, you feel so good. I haven’t been able to put my finger on precisely what it is. Maybe it’s the pasta, the delicious tomato sauce, or the herbs and seasonings. Regardless...
ksl.com
Payson man already in prison for enticing minor sentenced in separate, similar case
LOGAN — A Payson man already serving up to 30 years for enticing a minor has been given additional prison sentences in a separate case involving similar crimes. Brayden Tousley, 26, pleaded guilty in 1st District Court to two counts of enticing a minor by internet or text, a second-degree felony. In exchange, three additional counts were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
kmyu.tv
Utah Lt. Gov's cousin identified as victim in domestic violence homicide
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The victim of a suspected murder-suicide in Salt Lake County has been identified as the cousin of Lt. Gov Deidre Henderson. Amanda "Mandy" Mayne, 34, of Taylorsville was reportedly shot on Wednesday by a suspect who police said had previously been in a relationship with her.
kslnewsradio.com
Search and rescue conduct operation to rescue man hiking Lone Peak
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — A man hiking in the Lone Peak area was rescued after suffering a fall Friday afternoon. According to Sandy City Fire Department’s Facebook, the rescue operation began at approximately 1:30 p.m. A search and rescue team was hoisted by a helicopter onto the peak. They then strapped the hiker into a harness to have him lifted out.
