ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Devastated couple demand action as their Jack Russell foams at mouth after drinking from algae-hit lake - the second dog to die there this year

A 'devastated' couple are demanding a council puts up warning signs about toxic algae in a lake after their dog became the second to die at the beauty spot in recent months. James Brady, 34, and Patricia Gora, 29, found one of their two dogs 'convulsing' and 'foaming at the mouth' minutes after swallowing water during an early-morning walk at Anton Lakes in Andover, Hampshire.
ANIMALS
LADbible

Toddler bites and kills snake after it bit her

It's often said when a child hits the 'terrible twos' they can become much more of a handful to deal with, so spare a thought for the parents of one girl who killed a snake with her bare teeth. Yes, you read that right - a two-year-old in Bingol, Turkey...
PUBLIC SAFETY
dailyphew.com

Dog Is Left On The Street After 10 Years With A Heartbreaking Note

At Jasmil Kennels in Upchurch, Kent, the UK, a sweet black lab was discovered abandoned and chained to the fence. The dog delivered a painful message from his owner asking the kennel to remove the ancient Labrador since he “had not learnt to be decent” after all this time.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stretcher#Mountain Rescue#Dog#Lying Down#Uk#Turkish#Scottish
natureworldnews.com

Five Puppies Died, Four Hospitalized as Owner Left Pets in Backyard in Sweltering Heat— Texas

After being abandoned in a Texas backyard in the sweltering heat, five puppies died and four more had to be taken to the hospital right away. According to a local news source, Fox 26 Houston, on Wednesday, authorities discovered the dogs, including their mother, eight puppies, and in various stages of heat distress in a backyard in West Houston. The incident's date was mentioned in the report.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
dailyphew.com

Dog Was Walking And Sees A Man On A Bench, Suddenly Realizes She Knows Him

Dogs are such unique creatures that they never forget individuals they meet and who somehow grow to be significant figures in their life. Poodle dog named Rave is known for always being very loving and never missing a chance to welcome her buddies. She demonstrated that if you are a wonderful friend to Rave, you will always have a place in her heart, regardless of how much time has passed.
PETS
dailyphew.com

“She Stunk, She Couldn’t See, And She Bled All Over The Couch”: Kind People Save A Dying Dog And Her Transformation Is Incredible

Lauren Buckley started fostering animals after she rescued her dog, Brooks. He was on the euthanasia list at an overcrowded Alabama shelter and Buckley simply couldn’t imagine her life without the pup after she found out about him. The whole experience made her realize how many dogs who are facing a grim future could be the perfect companion for someone else if only given the chance. It’s been four years since and Buckley has been loving every second of it!
ALABAMA STATE
One Green Planet

Heartbreaking Story of a Senior Dog Freed From Chains After Years

In a heartbreaking rescue story, this dog was chained up for years and found in the middle of nowhere in Greece. When her rescuers arrived, she was so happy for human contact and to be freed from the heavy chain. For many pet owners, it’s difficult to imagine abandoning a beloved pet, but this was the sad reality for this poor girl. Fortunately, there is a happy ending to her story!
PETS
LADbible

LADbible

28K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you the latest viral and entertainment news from around the world.

 https://www.ladbible.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy