digg.com

Bitcoin Is ESG, ESG Is Not

Bitcoin is capable of reducing energy costs for consumers as opposed to the opposite-of-intended effects that renewables have.
MARKETS
digg.com

Dogecoin Gets Hit Hardest Among Top 10 Coins in Market Sell Off

The meme coin and tenth biggest digital asset by market cap is down 14.6% in the past 24 hours.
STOCKS
digg.com

Two Of Ukraine’s Largest Tech Retailers Now Accept Bitcoin

Ukrainian tech retailers Techno Їzhak and Stylus now accept bitcoin online and in-store as demand for bitcoin as a daily currency grows amid war efforts.
RETAIL
digg.com

Over $540M Liquidated as Bitcoin, Ethereum Plummet

Bitcoin and Ethereum have both dropped roughly 7% in the past 24 hours amid calls for further rate hikes in September.
MARKETS
digg.com

The Ethereum Merge: Risks, Flaws And The Pitfalls Of Centralization

Ethereum's switch to proof-of-stake is scheduled for mid-September. What are the possible risks? How does it work compared to Bitcoin's proof-of-work consensus?.
MARKETS
The Independent

Households set to be paid for turning off washing machines at peak hours

Households with smart meters could be paid for turning off high-energy appliances such as washing machines during peak times to reduce the risk of blackouts this winter.The National Grid Electricity System Operator (ESO) is understood to be preparing to announce plans to reward consumers for easing the strain on the power grid.Rebates for minimising the use of goods such as tumble dryers, dishwashers and games consoles during the peak hours of 5pm-8pm could be as high as £6 per kWh saved.The Sunday Times, which first reported the plans, said the grid will apply to the Ofgem regulator for approval, with...
INDUSTRY
digg.com

Adam Neumann’s Latest Big Idea? To Become America’s Biggest Landlord

The WeWork co-founder is reportedly at the helm of Flow, a new company looking to reinvent apartment living – but have any lessons been learned?.
ECONOMY
digg.com

Bitcoin’s Quiet Revolution: The New Renaissance

Bitcoin offers the opportunity to present a new version of reality inextricably tied to a new way of determining value, especially for artists.
MARKETS

