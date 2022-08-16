Read full article on original website
Related
NHL
CORONATO, USA FALL TO CZECHIA
Flames prospect picks up an assist in quarterfinal defeat. It happens at almost every event. A perennial powerhouse coming up short against a feisty foe billed as the underdog. On Wednesday, Matt Coronato and the United States were on the receiving end of that punishing plot, bowing out to the...
NHL
Inside look at Florida Panthers
Acquire Tkachuk for grit, hire Maurice as coach with hopes of longer playoff run. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of the League's 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the Florida Panthers. [Panthers 32 in 32: 3 Questions | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]
NHL
World Junior Championship roundup: Canada advances to final
Johnson has three points in win against Czechia; Jatkola, Finland shut out Sweden. Friday was the semifinals of the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Rogers Place in Edmonton. Canada 5, Czechia 2 -- Kent Johnson (Columbus Blue Jackets) had a goal and two assists to...
NHL
Wolf, Flames prospect, looking for repeat performance
Seventh-round pick in 2019 was named top goalie in AHL last season. Dustin Wolf isn't sure exactly what he has planned for an encore in his second season of professional hockey, but he understands expectations have been raised after an impressive rookie campaign. The Calgary Flames goalie prospect was 33-9-5...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NHL
Turris retires after 14 NHL seasons, joins Junior A team
Named special advisor to general manager, player development coach for Coquitlam of BCHL. Kyle Turris has retired from the NHL after 14 seasons and was named special adviser to the general manager and player development coach for the Coquitlam Express of the British Columbia Hockey League on Wednesday. Turris, who...
NHL
Three questions facing Detroit Red Wings
Chances at first playoff appearance in seven seasons, identity among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Detroit Red Wings. [Red Wings 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Can...
NHL
Summer Spotlight: Carson Meyer
Stats: 13 GP, 1-2-3 Contract: Signed through 2022-23 season (One year remaining until UFA status) It wasn't an easy process for Carson Meyer to get to the NHL. It might even be harder for him to stick. But no one will ever be able to take away the fact that...
NHL
Lysell, Sweden Gear Up for World Junior Semifinals
Team Latvia competed in the quarterfinals for the first time in history and put up a good fight against a challenging Sweden team. Lysell contributed to the win, almost noching the first goal himself with a wraparound shot on the power play that went through the crease. The shot quickly found itself on the stick of teammate Isak Rosen, who immediately sent it to the back of the net giving Sweden the 1-0 lead at 6:44.
RELATED PEOPLE
NHL
Karlsson hoping to bring net-front scoring touch to Canucks
VANCOUVER -- Linus Karlsson surpassed the rookie goal scoring record set by Elias Pettersson in the Swedish Hockey League last season and the Vancouver Canucks forward prospect believes that success can translate in North America this season. Karlsson (6-foot-1, 178 pounds) was named SHL rookie of the year after the...
NHL
Avalanche Re-Signs Shane Bowers
The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the organization has signed forward Shane Bowers to a one-year contract for the 2022-23 season. Acquired by the Avalanche in a trade on Nov. 5, 2017, Bowers was selected by the Ottawa Senators in the first round (28th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft. The Halifax, Nova Scotia, native has spent the past three-plus seasons with the Colorado Eagles of the American Hockey League, totaling 45 points (23g/22a) in 117 career AHL games. He recorded nine points (6g/3a) in 37 contests during the 2021-22 campaign after missing most of the first half of the season due to injury. He added four points (1g/3a) in four Calder Cup playoff games this past spring.
NHL
WORLD JUNIORS: Joel Maatta to compete for gold on Saturday
EDMONTON, AB - Oilers prospect Joel Maatta and Team Finland will compete against Team Canada on Saturday at Rogers Place for World Junior Hockey Championship gold. Finland defeated Scandinavian rivals Sweden 1-0 on Friday to advance to the finals for the first time since they won gold over the United States back in 2019. Maatta played 15:53 in the contest with a shot and a penalty in the victory. The forward known for his defensive prowess was one of the final five players on the ice to secure the shutout victory for Finland.
NHL
Helm has relaxing morning on porch with Stanley Cup
Trophy takes a seat with Avalanche forward in serene Michigan setting. The Stanley Cup has been to plenty of parties, seen large crowds and been on all sorts of transportation, but Darren Helm prefers the cool evening breezes of Anytown, USA. In this particular case, it was a morning breeze...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NHL
Roy scores, Canada advances to gold medal game
MONTREAL -- Joshua Roy capped the scoring in Canada's 5-2 semi-final triumph over Czechia at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship on Friday at Rogers Place. It was Roy's second goal of the tournament. The 19-year-old winger was the most utilized player for head coach Dave Cameron's contingent. He logged...
NHL
Top prospects for Detroit Red Wings
Edvinsson expected to make NHL debut this season; Kasper potential top-six forward. NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the top five prospects for the Detroit Red Wings, according to NHL.com. [Red Wings 32 in 32: Season preview | 3...
Petra Kvitova to face Caroline Garcia in Cincinnati-area final
Petra Kvitova converted 81.5 percent of her first-serve points and rallied to beat Madison Keys 6-7 (6), 6-4, 6-3 on
NHL
Byram enjoys French toast out of Stanley Cup
Avalanche forward gets day started with most important meal of day out of trophy. How do you make the most important meal of the day even more meaningful?. Eat it out of The Greatest Trophy in All of Sports. That's exactly what Colorado Avalanche forward Bowen Byram did on his...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL
Mysak scores, Czechia advances to semis at WJC
MONTREAL -- Jan Mysak scored in Czechia's 4-2 quarterfinal victory over the U.S. on Wednesday night at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship. With the win, Mysak and company advanced to the semifinals against Canada on Friday at 4:00 p.m. ET. You can watch the game on TSN4, TSN5 and...
NHL
Sharks Announce Additional Hockey Operations Staff
SAN JOSE, CA - San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today additional members of the Sharks Hockey Operations Staff. Leblanc spent the previous eight seasons as an amateur scout with the Columbus Blue Jackets. In Columbus, Leblanc was part of a scouting staff that selected 21 players who have gone on to reach the NHL since the 2015 draft, including current Sharks defenseman Markus Nutivaara (seventh round, 189th overall in 2015). Prior to his stint with the Blue Jackets, LeBlanc began his scouting career with the QMJHL Saint John Sea Dogs', drawing responsibility as a New Brunswick regional scout for two seasons.
NHL
Iorio entertains, gets noticed at Capitals development camp
Defenseman prospect mic'd up during tournament, shows improvement with skating. When Vincent Iorio was mic'd up by the Washington Capitals during a 3-on-3 tournament at their July development camp, it was a wise choice. Iorio proved entertaining during the draft, when he was picked first by team captain and roommate...
NHL
MacKinnon returns home to Cole Harbour with Stanley Cup
The Colorado Avalanche center brought the Stanley Cup back home on Saturday and celebrated in the city he grew up in. The first stop was his childhood home. "Being back in the house we grew up in was pretty cool," MacKinnon said Saturday. "It comes full circle, the memories. The hard work we all put in those years. The dents I put in my neighbors' houses from pucks. Family is very important and I wouldn't be here without them."
Comments / 0