The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the organization has signed forward Shane Bowers to a one-year contract for the 2022-23 season. Acquired by the Avalanche in a trade on Nov. 5, 2017, Bowers was selected by the Ottawa Senators in the first round (28th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft. The Halifax, Nova Scotia, native has spent the past three-plus seasons with the Colorado Eagles of the American Hockey League, totaling 45 points (23g/22a) in 117 career AHL games. He recorded nine points (6g/3a) in 37 contests during the 2021-22 campaign after missing most of the first half of the season due to injury. He added four points (1g/3a) in four Calder Cup playoff games this past spring.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO