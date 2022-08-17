ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Life is Beautiful hosts cleanup event in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Some early risers helped clean up the streets of downtown Las Vegas on Saturday. Life is Beautiful hosted the cleanup event in partnership with Caridad Gardens and the city of Las Vegas's "Keep Las Vegas Beautiful" initiative. People who are passionate about community service were...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Dress for Success Southern Nevada hosts 10th annual "Diamond Dig"

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Win beautiful pieces of jewelry and support the mission to help local women at Dress for Success Southern Nevada's 10th annual "Diamond Dig." On Thursday, September 8, guests can enjoy a night of games and live music at the Goose Island Lounge at T-Mobile Arena.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Resorts World Las Vegas hosts PulseCon 2022

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Bridging the gap between entertainment and crypto culture is this year's PulseCon. On Labor Day, Singleton Entertainment Corp. kicks off the event with DJ Tiesto showcasing “Breezyverse — Chris Brown’s official NFT Collection” at AUY Dayclub. From September 6-9, guests will...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Make-A-Wish teen dances with Derek Hough at Venetian Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas headliner Derek Hough partnered with Make-A-Wish of Southern Nevada to grant the wish of a teenager. Hough met with Reese, a 16-year-old from Hamilton, Ohio, before a show of "Derek Hough: No Limit" at The Venetian Resort. Reese and her family posed for...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas welcomes Ocean Prime's 18th location

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas is getting ready for a new spot on The Strip with Ocean Prime's 18th location in the upcoming shopping center, 63. Cameron Mitchell Restaurants is investing nearly $20 million to develop the famous restaurant located on the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue.
LAS VEGAS, NV
1 in custody after barricade near Warm Springs, I-15 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is in custody after a barricade situation in the south Las Vegas valley Saturday morning, according to police. The situation began at about 8:10 a.m. in the 3400 block of W. Mardon Avenue, near Warm Springs Road and Interstate 15. The incident appeared...
LAS VEGAS, NV
New craft chophouse to open in Henderson from Chef Matthew Meyer

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new restaurant concept is set to open in Henderson. Chef-owner Matthew Meyer is launching 138 Degrees, described as a craft chophouse experience that will feature steaks, burgers, brunch and a full cocktail lounge. The restaurant is scheduled to open on Sept. 25 at the...
HENDERSON, NV
Mayor Carolyn Goodman celebrates 40 years of Great Buns Bakery

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — On Tuesday, Mayor Carolyn Goodman joined the community in celebrating 40 years of the Madonia family business Great Buns Bakery. The anniversary celebration included a ribbon cutting ceremony along with The Vegas Chamber and community partners The Italian American Club, Capriottis, and Rum Runner in attendance.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Bowlers hit the lanes in Henderson to benefit Special Olympics Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — People laced up their bowling shoes for a good cause on Saturday. The Special Olympics Nevada Bowl for the Gold returned at Sunset Station's Strike Zone Bowling Center in Henderson. Participants could compete on their own or in teams of four. Registration included three games...
HENDERSON, NV
Heavy rain and hail hit parts of Henderson, southeast Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Brief but powerful rainfall, strong winds and even hail greeted people in parts of Henderson and the southeast Las Vegas valley on Thursday. Photos and videos showed heavy rain pelting neighborhoods. The National Weather Service in Las Vegas issued a flash flood warning through 7...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Clark County plans Q-and-A session on Republic Service pickup changes

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two Clark County commissioners will host a question-and-answer session next week to discuss changes to the Republic Services pickup schedule in unincorporated parts of the county. Commissioners Marilyn Kirkpatrick and Ross Miller will host the session on Wednesday, Aug. 24, at 5:30 p.m., with representatives...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Kids get free admission to Cowabunga waterparks with A's on most recent report card

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Cowabunga Vegas waterparks want to reward kids for their accomplishments in the classroom during the last school year. Cowabunga Bay in Henderson and Cowabunga Canyon will host Great Grades Days, August 23-25, when kids enjoy three days of free admission at either waterpark simply by bringing to the gate their most recent report card with three A’s.
HENDERSON, NV
UNLV Runnin' Rebels to play first-ever game in Henderson against Hawaii

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The UNLV Runnin' Rebels will play their first-ever game in Henderson this coming season against Hawaii. The two teams will face off at The Dollar Loan Center on Wednesday, Dec. 7, organizing company bdG Sports announced Friday. "We are excited to welcome another premier basketball...
LAS VEGAS, NV

