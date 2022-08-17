Read full article on original website
Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their rosterEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Teofimo Lopez Moves Up to 140 to Fight Pedro Campa in Las VegasAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
news3lv.com
Life is Beautiful hosts cleanup event in downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Some early risers helped clean up the streets of downtown Las Vegas on Saturday. Life is Beautiful hosted the cleanup event in partnership with Caridad Gardens and the city of Las Vegas's "Keep Las Vegas Beautiful" initiative. People who are passionate about community service were...
news3lv.com
Annual maintenance complete on Seven Magic Mountains art installation near Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Crews have completed annual maintenance of the Seven Magic Mountains south of Las Vegas. A spokesperson for the Nevada Museum of Art says work began on the art installation on Monday, Aug. 1, and was finished ahead of schedule. Work included priming and painting the...
news3lv.com
Dress for Success Southern Nevada hosts 10th annual "Diamond Dig"
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Win beautiful pieces of jewelry and support the mission to help local women at Dress for Success Southern Nevada's 10th annual "Diamond Dig." On Thursday, September 8, guests can enjoy a night of games and live music at the Goose Island Lounge at T-Mobile Arena.
news3lv.com
Resorts World Las Vegas hosts PulseCon 2022
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Bridging the gap between entertainment and crypto culture is this year's PulseCon. On Labor Day, Singleton Entertainment Corp. kicks off the event with DJ Tiesto showcasing “Breezyverse — Chris Brown’s official NFT Collection” at AUY Dayclub. From September 6-9, guests will...
news3lv.com
Pop-up markets help more than 12,000 dealing with food insecurity in Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — More than a dozen pop-up markets helped connect thousands of people from around Southern Nevada with free groceries on Saturday. The Just One Project hosted its monthly mobile market at 14 locations around the Las Vegas valley, including at Orr Middle School. The market provides...
news3lv.com
Make-A-Wish teen dances with Derek Hough at Venetian Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas headliner Derek Hough partnered with Make-A-Wish of Southern Nevada to grant the wish of a teenager. Hough met with Reese, a 16-year-old from Hamilton, Ohio, before a show of "Derek Hough: No Limit" at The Venetian Resort. Reese and her family posed for...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas welcomes Ocean Prime's 18th location
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas is getting ready for a new spot on The Strip with Ocean Prime's 18th location in the upcoming shopping center, 63. Cameron Mitchell Restaurants is investing nearly $20 million to develop the famous restaurant located on the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue.
news3lv.com
1 in custody after barricade near Warm Springs, I-15 in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is in custody after a barricade situation in the south Las Vegas valley Saturday morning, according to police. The situation began at about 8:10 a.m. in the 3400 block of W. Mardon Avenue, near Warm Springs Road and Interstate 15. The incident appeared...
news3lv.com
New craft chophouse to open in Henderson from Chef Matthew Meyer
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new restaurant concept is set to open in Henderson. Chef-owner Matthew Meyer is launching 138 Degrees, described as a craft chophouse experience that will feature steaks, burgers, brunch and a full cocktail lounge. The restaurant is scheduled to open on Sept. 25 at the...
news3lv.com
Four more Las Vegas valley public schools due for emergency security upgrades
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Four more Las Vegas valley public schools are set to receive emergency security upgrades. The upgrades are listed on the agenda for the Clark County School District board of trustees meeting on Thursday, Aug. 25. Basic Academy is due to receive upgrades worth about $1.36...
news3lv.com
Seniors receive helping hand from NV Energy, other Las Vegas valley utilities
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — When George Reyes walked into the NV Energy Senior Assistance Expo Thursday morning at Palace Station he didn’t know what to expect. “I was a little reluctant, to tell you the truth, but I came here. It's been a wonderful experience,” he says. “Never seen so many smiles in my life.”
news3lv.com
Mayor Carolyn Goodman celebrates 40 years of Great Buns Bakery
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — On Tuesday, Mayor Carolyn Goodman joined the community in celebrating 40 years of the Madonia family business Great Buns Bakery. The anniversary celebration included a ribbon cutting ceremony along with The Vegas Chamber and community partners The Italian American Club, Capriottis, and Rum Runner in attendance.
news3lv.com
Bowlers hit the lanes in Henderson to benefit Special Olympics Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — People laced up their bowling shoes for a good cause on Saturday. The Special Olympics Nevada Bowl for the Gold returned at Sunset Station's Strike Zone Bowling Center in Henderson. Participants could compete on their own or in teams of four. Registration included three games...
news3lv.com
Heavy rain and hail hit parts of Henderson, southeast Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Brief but powerful rainfall, strong winds and even hail greeted people in parts of Henderson and the southeast Las Vegas valley on Thursday. Photos and videos showed heavy rain pelting neighborhoods. The National Weather Service in Las Vegas issued a flash flood warning through 7...
news3lv.com
Clark County plans Q-and-A session on Republic Service pickup changes
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two Clark County commissioners will host a question-and-answer session next week to discuss changes to the Republic Services pickup schedule in unincorporated parts of the county. Commissioners Marilyn Kirkpatrick and Ross Miller will host the session on Wednesday, Aug. 24, at 5:30 p.m., with representatives...
news3lv.com
Southern Nevada looks to new SoCal water treatment plant to help conservation efforts
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — We are looking west because the biggest customer of Lake Mead water could help us. A few hundred miles away from Las Vegas, what's happening at a prototype wastewater purification plant in Southern California may increase our water supply here. It's the beginning of Los...
news3lv.com
Kids get free admission to Cowabunga waterparks with A's on most recent report card
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Cowabunga Vegas waterparks want to reward kids for their accomplishments in the classroom during the last school year. Cowabunga Bay in Henderson and Cowabunga Canyon will host Great Grades Days, August 23-25, when kids enjoy three days of free admission at either waterpark simply by bringing to the gate their most recent report card with three A’s.
news3lv.com
UNLV Runnin' Rebels to play first-ever game in Henderson against Hawaii
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The UNLV Runnin' Rebels will play their first-ever game in Henderson this coming season against Hawaii. The two teams will face off at The Dollar Loan Center on Wednesday, Dec. 7, organizing company bdG Sports announced Friday. "We are excited to welcome another premier basketball...
news3lv.com
Henderson flight school offers first-time flying discounts as pilot shortage persists
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As a nationwide pilot shortage continues, affecting airlines from cancellations and delays to ending certain routes altogether, flight schools are looking to recruit the next wave of aviators. According to the flight tracking website Flight Aware, there were over 2,000 canceled flights in the past...
news3lv.com
SPORTS: McDaniels reveals his Training Camp surprise, Shadow Ridge kicks off TNL with win
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — So far head coach Josh McDaniels hasn't been the most transparent in his interviews however, Thursday coach did reveal what's been his biggest surprise in camp. His answer wasn't a player or how good or bad his team has looked, it was our Las Vegas summer weather which hasn't been as hot as he thought it'd be.
