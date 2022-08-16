ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

Sobbing Vanessa Bryant tells court she fears cops MOVED daughter Gianna's body to photograph it after fatal helicopter crash, and says ghoulish leaked snaps triggered horrific panic attack

Vanessa Bryant broke down in tears while testifying in a Los Angeles court room on Friday that she lives in constant fear that photographs of the bodies of her husband Kobe and daughter Gianna will be leaked on social media after officials shared them around. Bryant sobbed and gasped for...
Brad Pitt all smiles as Angelina Jolie’s alleged bruise photos emerge

Brad Pitt appeared to have a great time at a promotional event for his new movie, “Bullet Train,” as his feud with ex-wife Angelina Jolie worsens. The Oscar-winning actor appeared onstage at a news conference in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, ahead of the film’s release in the country. Pitt, who plays an assassin named Ladybug in the movie, was joined by his co-star Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who portrays Tangerine. As such, they were greeted with ladybug- and tangerine-inspired cakes. The “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” star’s promotional appearance came as photos of bruises that Jolie allegedly sustained during a September 2016 fight on...
Amy Roloff Ditches Chris Marek, Sparks Wild Divorce Speculation

Amy Roloff went home to Michigan this past weekend for a family wedding. Seems like a pretty basic and harmless thing for someone to do, right?. And yet: The visit to the Little People, Big World star’s native state set off somewhat of an uproar on social media because followers took note of her photos from the event and wondered:
OLD Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck wedding: Everything we know about the actor’s $8m Georgia estate

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck will reportedly tie the knot again, this time in front of friends and family on Affleck’s $8m estate in Georgia.According to reports, the three-day wedding celebration will take place this weekend on Affleck’s 87-acre property on Hampton Island, just under 50 miles outside Savannah. A source revealed to Page Six that the three-day “intimate celebration for family and friends” will begin with a rehearsal dinner on Friday, followed by the wedding ceremony on Saturday. The couple will reportedly conclude the weekend on Sunday with a barbecue and picnic.The compound, which overlooks the North Newport...
