Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck will reportedly tie the knot again, this time in front of friends and family on Affleck’s $8m estate in Georgia.According to reports, the three-day wedding celebration will take place this weekend on Affleck’s 87-acre property on Hampton Island, just under 50 miles outside Savannah. A source revealed to Page Six that the three-day “intimate celebration for family and friends” will begin with a rehearsal dinner on Friday, followed by the wedding ceremony on Saturday. The couple will reportedly conclude the weekend on Sunday with a barbecue and picnic.The compound, which overlooks the North Newport...

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO