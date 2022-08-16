ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
disneytips.com

Disney Park Guest Breaks Rules, Pretends to Be Fountain Scenery

Sometimes we see viral videos or photos that make us scratch our heads! As Disney fans, we get it – we too love to have a good time while in the Disney Parks. But, one Disney Park Guest recently broke the rules by pretending to be part of a Disney fountain, as he posed to match the scenery.
TRAVEL
disneydining.com

A major part of your Walt Disney World trip just got a whole lot cheaper

If you’re looking for a vacation spot that offers family fun for all ages, Disney World is your spot. If you want to take the family on a vacation where magical memories are made around every turn, the Walt Disney World Resort is hands down the place to visit. But if you’re looking for a vacation destination that offers a spectacular experience that always keeps families within their budgets, well, you’ll just want to keep looking.
ORLANDO, FL
Cinemablend

Wild Disney World TikTok Footage Sees Animal Kingdom Guests Caught On Ride During Storm

When you think about going to Orlando’s Walt Disney World in the middle of summer, one imagines a warm, sunny (and a little sticky) day. But be warned, the Florida vacation town has been dealing with some major thunderstorms as of late, and it's affecting how guests experience its attractions. For example, take a recent viral TikTok on Animal Kingdom’s Kilimanjaro Safaris outdoor ride.
ORLANDO, FL
disneydining.com

The Walt Disney World Resort in Florida may soon be renamed

There’s talk about the name of the Walt Disney World Resort being permanently changed, and while that proposition enrages some fans, it’s not even on the radar for many. Any time there’s a big change that involves Walt Disney World, there’s “buzz” about that change. It becomes breaking Disney Parks news, and both lovers and haters of the Mouse take to social media to make their case in favor of, or against, the proposed change or the changes on the horizon.
FLORIDA STATE
WDW News Today

Disney Blames Lower Disneyland Ticket Revenue on ‘Unfavorable Attendance Mix’, ‘Fantasmic!’ Return Date May Be Announced at D23, Guest Climbs into Fountain at Tokyo DisneySea, and More: Daily Recap (8/10/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
TRAVEL
Travel + Leisure

Everything to Know About Halloween at Disney World

The bewitching hour is here! Walt Disney World is summoning all ghouls and goblins to relish in their longest season: Halloween. The festivities begin in early August and run until the big night, October 31. That's right. As much of the country is still squeezing out the last few moments of summer, the most magical place on Earth is rolling out the red (or orange) carpet for oversized pumpkins and ghostly sights.
TRAVEL
ComicBook

New Look at Walt Disney World EPCOT Construction From Monorail

It's been several years since Walt Disney World announced the Moana-themed Journey of Water attraction at EPCOT, and work is currently well underway on that has been described as a "lush exploration trail" that will "invite guests to meet and play with magical, living water". Now, thanks to footage captured by a Walt Disney World guest on the park's Monorail, we're getting a new look at construction on that attraction and presumably aspects of EPCOT.
TRAVEL
TheStreet

Walt Disney Has Good News for 'Frozen' Fans

Disney fans often get to do so much more than watch their favorite movies. Once the company creates a big hit -- like 2013's "Frozen," it can turn that into a brand used on everything from backpacks to pajamas, video games to Broadway musicals, and of course theme park rides and attractions.
TRAVEL
disneytips.com

Love Donald Duck? Here’s All of the Places To Find Him in Walt Disney World

What’s not to love about the number 1 duck? He’s funny, loveable, and a little bit sassy! All of the things that make you love him, right? Whether you’re visiting the Walt Disney World Resort for your first time or one-hundredth time, Donald Duck is probably high up on your list of characters to meet in the Disney Parks and Resorts, especially if he’s your favorite Disney character.
TRAVEL
disneytips.com

Will Disney Ever Build a Third U.S. Theme Park?

Disney Parks have never struggled with a lack of Guest attendance, and Disney’s U.S. Resorts lead the way as the most coveted destinations. Walt Disney World dominates as the most visited Disney Theme Park, followed by Disneyland Resort. With overcrowding and price hikes continuing to be problematic at both...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Chapek Says Theme Park Prices May Raise to Meet Consumer Demand, Genie+ No Longer Allowing Lightning Lane Selections Before Park Hopping Time, and More: Daily Recap (8/11/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, August 11, 2022.
TRAVEL

