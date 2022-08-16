Read full article on original website
Related
disneytips.com
Disney Park Guest Breaks Rules, Pretends to Be Fountain Scenery
Sometimes we see viral videos or photos that make us scratch our heads! As Disney fans, we get it – we too love to have a good time while in the Disney Parks. But, one Disney Park Guest recently broke the rules by pretending to be part of a Disney fountain, as he posed to match the scenery.
disneydining.com
A major part of your Walt Disney World trip just got a whole lot cheaper
If you’re looking for a vacation spot that offers family fun for all ages, Disney World is your spot. If you want to take the family on a vacation where magical memories are made around every turn, the Walt Disney World Resort is hands down the place to visit. But if you’re looking for a vacation destination that offers a spectacular experience that always keeps families within their budgets, well, you’ll just want to keep looking.
Wild Disney World TikTok Footage Sees Animal Kingdom Guests Caught On Ride During Storm
When you think about going to Orlando’s Walt Disney World in the middle of summer, one imagines a warm, sunny (and a little sticky) day. But be warned, the Florida vacation town has been dealing with some major thunderstorms as of late, and it's affecting how guests experience its attractions. For example, take a recent viral TikTok on Animal Kingdom’s Kilimanjaro Safaris outdoor ride.
disneydining.com
The Walt Disney World Resort in Florida may soon be renamed
There’s talk about the name of the Walt Disney World Resort being permanently changed, and while that proposition enrages some fans, it’s not even on the radar for many. Any time there’s a big change that involves Walt Disney World, there’s “buzz” about that change. It becomes breaking Disney Parks news, and both lovers and haters of the Mouse take to social media to make their case in favor of, or against, the proposed change or the changes on the horizon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Is one day enough at Disneyland? No, and here's why Disney fans may want to avoid it.
I spent 13 hours at Disneyland, and it wasn't nearly long enough.
Pool Collapse At Sandals Resort Sweeps Newlyweds Out To Sea
A newlywed couple was hurt when an infinity pool collapsed at an opulent Caribbean resort hotel. According to reports, the glass panel swimming pool unexpectedly failed, causing them to be swept out to sea.
TikTok Star Banned From Disney World For Life Is Taking His Campaign To Get Back Into The Parks To A Whole New Level
A man banned from Disney World is trying a new tactic in his TikTok campaign.
Disney Makes Change to New FastPass System That Visitors Will Love
Longtime parkgoers may remember that until late 2021, Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report used a system at its parks called FastPass. FastPass launched in 1999 and was designed to simplify the process of waiting in long lines to go on rides. It started out as a...
RELATED PEOPLE
Disney World Is Bringing An Awesome ‘90s Throwback Character To This Year's Halloween Event
Will you see eye to eye with this popular character at Disney World's Halloween party?
disneydining.com
One theme park Resort is more expensive than Disney World, & you’ll be surprised which one it is
There’s been a lot of buzz in recent months over the price increases Guests are experiencing when planning a vacation to the Most Magical Place on Earth, but a new study shows that Disney World Guests might actually be luckier than they realize. A new study by The Family...
WDW News Today
Fantasmic! Return Date for Disney’s Hollywood Studios May Be Announced at D23 Expo, Show Already Testing
Earlier this year, Disney confirmed that Fantasmic! would be returning to Walt Disney World and Disneyland in 2022. It’s been back at Disneyland since May, but no further information has been announced for Disney’s Hollywood Studios. However, testing for the nighttime spectacular has begun, and casting is underway....
WDW News Today
Disney Blames Lower Disneyland Ticket Revenue on ‘Unfavorable Attendance Mix’, ‘Fantasmic!’ Return Date May Be Announced at D23, Guest Climbs into Fountain at Tokyo DisneySea, and More: Daily Recap (8/10/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Another Iconic Disney Parks Ride Is Getting A Movie
Following Pirates of the Caribbean and a brand new Haunted Mansion, another Disney ride is getting the big screen treatment.
Everything to Know About Halloween at Disney World
The bewitching hour is here! Walt Disney World is summoning all ghouls and goblins to relish in their longest season: Halloween. The festivities begin in early August and run until the big night, October 31. That's right. As much of the country is still squeezing out the last few moments of summer, the most magical place on Earth is rolling out the red (or orange) carpet for oversized pumpkins and ghostly sights.
ComicBook
New Look at Walt Disney World EPCOT Construction From Monorail
It's been several years since Walt Disney World announced the Moana-themed Journey of Water attraction at EPCOT, and work is currently well underway on that has been described as a "lush exploration trail" that will "invite guests to meet and play with magical, living water". Now, thanks to footage captured by a Walt Disney World guest on the park's Monorail, we're getting a new look at construction on that attraction and presumably aspects of EPCOT.
Walt Disney Has Good News for 'Frozen' Fans
Disney fans often get to do so much more than watch their favorite movies. Once the company creates a big hit -- like 2013's "Frozen," it can turn that into a brand used on everything from backpacks to pajamas, video games to Broadway musicals, and of course theme park rides and attractions.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
disneytips.com
Love Donald Duck? Here’s All of the Places To Find Him in Walt Disney World
What’s not to love about the number 1 duck? He’s funny, loveable, and a little bit sassy! All of the things that make you love him, right? Whether you’re visiting the Walt Disney World Resort for your first time or one-hundredth time, Donald Duck is probably high up on your list of characters to meet in the Disney Parks and Resorts, especially if he’s your favorite Disney character.
disneytips.com
Will Disney Ever Build a Third U.S. Theme Park?
Disney Parks have never struggled with a lack of Guest attendance, and Disney’s U.S. Resorts lead the way as the most coveted destinations. Walt Disney World dominates as the most visited Disney Theme Park, followed by Disneyland Resort. With overcrowding and price hikes continuing to be problematic at both...
WDW News Today
Chapek Says Theme Park Prices May Raise to Meet Consumer Demand, Genie+ No Longer Allowing Lightning Lane Selections Before Park Hopping Time, and More: Daily Recap (8/11/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, August 11, 2022.
WDW News Today
Screaming Fight Breaks Out at Transportation and Ticket Center at Magic Kingdom
Last night a fight almost turned physical when two families got in a screaming match on the tram leaving the Transportation and Ticket Center at Magic Kingdom. It’s unknown what exactly caused this fight to erupt but two Cast Members had to intervene. A man and a woman on...
Comments / 7