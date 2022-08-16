Multiple people are dead after two planes collided over a California airport, authorities said Thursday. At around 3 p.m. local time, a single-engine Cessna 152 with one person on board and a twin-engine Cessna 340 with two people on board collided as they were attempting to land at Watsonville Municipal Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

WATSONVILLE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO