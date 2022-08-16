Read full article on original website
CBS News
Veteran aviation instructor discusses fatal Watsonville plane crash
Bay Area pilots are speaking out on flight safety and proper procedure after a deadly midair plane crash in Watsonville Thursday. Mary Lee reports. (8-19-22)
Multiple people killed after two planes crash in midair while trying to land
Multiple people are dead after two planes collided over a California airport, authorities said Thursday. At around 3 p.m. local time, a single-engine Cessna 152 with one person on board and a twin-engine Cessna 340 with two people on board collided as they were attempting to land at Watsonville Municipal Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.
CBS News
Multiple fatalities confirmed after planes collide over Watsonville airport
Two planes collided while trying to land at the Watsonville airport and it's not immediately clear whether anyone survived. (8-18-22)
