Mayor Eric Adams announced Friday that the city has launched a program to help families seeking asylum enroll their children in public school. The city estimates that at least 1,000 children of asylum-seeking families will enter the public school system next month, with most of the students located within six school districts– districts 2, 3, 10, 14, 24 and 30. Districts 24 and 30 are in western Queens.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO