You know a new school year is starting at the University of Houston when you see the sleepy summer campus awaken with thousands of new and returning students moving in. What you don’t always see are those who’ve worked for months to ensure a smooth and joyful transition. With so many moving pieces, we wondered how they do it. So, we went to the source — Holly Alexander, Ph.D., director of residential life — to find out. With 29 years of experience in the field, Alexander knows what it takes to make move-in days successful.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO