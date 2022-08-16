ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Daily Cougar Online

Research Experience for Teachers Site Program Facilitates STEM Professional Development

Over a six-week period during the summer of 2022, twelve high school teachers participated in a Research Experience for Teachers (RET) site program hosted by the College of Technology at the University of Houston. This year’s program was the second cohort of a three-year project sponsored by the National Science Foundation (NSF) aimed at helping Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) teachers expand their knowledge about cutting-edge research in engineering design and manufacturing.
Daily Cougar Online

HERE THEY COME!

You know a new school year is starting at the University of Houston when you see the sleepy summer campus awaken with thousands of new and returning students moving in. What you don’t always see are those who’ve worked for months to ensure a smooth and joyful transition. With so many moving pieces, we wondered how they do it. So, we went to the source — Holly Alexander, Ph.D., director of residential life — to find out. With 29 years of experience in the field, Alexander knows what it takes to make move-in days successful.
HOUSTON, TX

