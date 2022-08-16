Read full article on original website
Snap Seeks Stay of User’s Facial Recognition Tech. Case Pending Illinois Supreme Court Decision
Nearly three dozen individuals suing Snap Inc. for biometric privacy violations resulting from their use of its popular social media app Snapchat may now face a pause in proceedings. Snap’s Tuesday-filed motion before an Illinois federal court says that a question critical to the plaintiffs’ ability to plead jurisdiction should soon be answered by the state’s highest court.
New York Attorney General Teams With Department of Environmental Conservation in Suit Against Liberty Scrap Metal Auto Parts & Recycling
On August 16th, the New York Attorney General announced, in a press release, a joint lawsuit with the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) against the owners and operators of Liberty Scrap Metal Auto Parts & Recycling (LSM), for polluting the environment by releasing hazardous chemicals and oil. New York Attorney...
