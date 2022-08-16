Read full article on original website
Woman who fell asleep in the sun horrified when she woke up and saw her forehead
We've all drifted off while sunbathing, only to wake up in a panic wondering how long we could have been baking for. Beautician Sirin Murad, 25, from London was left in total shock when she woke up from a nap in Sunny Beach, Bulgaria, to find her forehead was very red and sore.
Linda Evangelista reveals her face, jaw and neck were taped on cover of British Vogue: ‘Creating dreams’
Linda Evangelista has revealed that her face, jaw and neck were taped for her British Vogue cover shoot while opening up about the lasting physical and mental impacts of the CoolSculpting procedure that she says left her “permanently disformed”.The supermodel, 57, who appears on the September issue of British Vogue, discussed the editing, retouching and makeup artistry tricks that went into the photo shoot in the accompanying interview.“That’s not my jaw and neck in real life - and I can’t walk around with tape and elastics everywhere,” Evangelista said of the photos, which see her face taped by makeup...
'You might think this is disgusting!' Fearne Cotton reveals she lets her children eat dinner in front of the TV because it 'makes life so much easier'
Fearne Cotton has revealed she lets her children eat dinner in front of the TV rather than at the dining table. The presenter, 40, who shares son Rex, nine, and daughter Honey, six, with husband Jesse Wood, 45, admitted the parenting move 'makes her life so much easier'. She told...
Kimora Lee Simmons Defends Daughter Aoki's Modeling Career Amid Criticism: 'It's Absolutely Absurd'
Kimora Lee Simmons is proud of her daughter Aoki for following her passion. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE on Thursday, the mother of five, 47, revealed that she thinks it's "absolutely absurd" that people criticized the 20-year-old Harvard student for wanting to model despite getting an Ivy League education.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Officially Marry Again With Second Wedding in Georgia
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are married -- again! After tying the knot in an intimate Las Vegas ceremony, the couple once again exchanged vows, this time in front of friends and family in Georgia, ET can confirm. ET has learned that the ceremony portion of the evening is now...
Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato Welcome Fourth Child, Sharing First Glimpse and Revealing Her Name
It looks like Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato just welcomed a brand-new member into their family. Say hello to Cielo Bublé!. The couple, who already share three children together—Noah, 8, Elias, 6, and Vida, 4—announced the arrival of their fourth child with a special Instagram post early Friday afternoon.
