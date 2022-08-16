Max Heilbrun stole the show on Tuesday afternoon at Ellsworth Meadows, shooting a career-low 72 and taking medalist honors at the Nordonia Classic. Heilbrun got off to a hot start, shooting 34 on the back after making birdies on both par fives (11 and 17). He turned to the front and maintained his steady play, making pars on the first 6 holes on the front. He would go on to shoot 38 on the front and subsequently win the 90 player tournament overall by two shots. Jayce Dye had another great round, shooting 80 and tying his career low round for Brunswick. He also birdied the par 5 17th. Zach Barber also carded a career-low round of 86, which included a birdie on the par 4 sixth. Tyler Yudess (93) and Dayten Bobula (97) would round out the scoring. The Blue Devils shot 331 as a team and finished 7th in the event. The varsity team will be back at home on Thursday at Pine Hills, where they will host the Medina County Quad that will include Cloverleaf, Highland, and Medina. Go Blue!

BRUNSWICK, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO