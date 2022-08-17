ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

N.Korea fires two cruise missiles from west coast town of Onchon

Reuters
 4 days ago
SEOUL, Aug 17 (Reuters) - North Korea fired two cruise missiles from the west coast town of Onchon early on Wednesday, a South Korean military source said.

The source added the South Korean and the United States military authorities are analysing details of the missiles' flight, including the range.

The launches come a day after Seoul and Washington kicked four days of preliminary joint drills in preparation for the long-suspended live field training Ulchi Freedom Shield, which takes place from Aug. 22 to Sept. 1.

The two allies have scaled back combined military drills in recent years because of COVID-19 and to lower tensions with the North, which has accused the exercises of being a rehearsal for invasion.

Meanwhile, Pentagon on Tuesday said the U.S., South Korea and Japan participated in a ballistic missile defence exercise off Hawaii's coast last week - the first such drills since 2017 as relations between Seoul and Tokyo hit their lowest in years. read more

While Pyongyang has not conducted a missile test for two months, it had battled against a COVID-19 outbreak for months before declaring victory over the virus last week. The North, however, has been observed preparing for a possible nuclear test, which would be its first since 2017. read more

In a separate news release made by the North on Thursday, the sister of its leader Kim Jong Un blamed propaganda leaflets from South Korea found near the border for causing the coronavirus outbreak and vowed a "deadly retaliation" against the South.

Despite such warnings, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Wednesday reiterated that he is willing to provide phased economic aid to North Korea if it ended nuclear weapons development and began denuclearisation, as he took questions during a news conference to mark his first 100 days in office. read more

Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Gerry Doyle

I am pissed off
3d ago

this is all talk north Korea is going to do what it wants.south Korea will have to make a decision one day when enough is enough.

Ethan Burgos
3d ago

good 2. DPRK DIDN'T FIRE OR TEST NUCLEAR WEAPONS 4 FIVE YEARS AND ALL USA DID WAS PUT MORE SANCTIONS ON THEM. NUCLEAR WEAPONS ARE WHAT WILL STOP 🇺🇸 FROM ATTACKING NORTH KOREA. LIKE 🇺🇸 ABD NATO DID BROTHER GADDAFI IN LIBYA. REMEMBER HE GAVE UP HIS NUCLEAR WEAPONS AND THEN THEY KILLED HIM

Nancy Stanley
3d ago

little Kimmy is polluting the ocean so much with all his big sky rockets. I think he thinks it's fun to watch. someone needs to strap him on one and see high he can get.

americanmilitarynews.com

Kim Jong Un says he’s ready to fight US, ‘annihilate’ South Korea

On Wednesday, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un announced North Korea’s military is prepared to fight the U.S. military and annihilate the “regime” of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. Kim spoke during a celebration of the 69th anniversary of the armistice that ended the fighting of...
nationalinterest.org

War Ready: Could the U.S. and Its Allies Win a War Over Taiwan?

The United States operates a large number of bases in Japan and has troops in South Korea, but would that be enough to face a Chinese military with 2 million active-duty personnel?. Should large portions of China’s two-million-strong army and 35,000 armored vehicles succeed in landing on and occupying Taiwan,...
TheDailyBeast

U.S. to Enrage Kim Jong Un With Assassination Dry Run

SEOUL—The U.S and South Korea are about to play war games again, and this time they’re going for the jugular.For their first joint military exercises in five years, the Americans and South Koreans will polish up what military people here call the “kill chain” in which they target the North’s missile and nuclear sites plus bases needed to supply, refuel, and rearm them.Sources familiar with the U.S.-South Korea military alliance say the games will climax in a “decapitation” exercise where they play at invading the heart of the North Korean command structure and taking out the leader, Kim Jong Un....
nationalinterest.org

Watch Out China: Japan’s F-35 Stealth Fighter Fleet Is Taking Flight

The Chinese navy does not have enough J-31s to conduct air-surface maritime warfare operations comparable to their U.S. and Japanese counterparts. Japan’s multi-billion dollar F-35 stealth fighter purchase represents a clear and decisive move to rival China’s fleet of fifth-generation stealth aircraft such as the J-20 and J-31. The acquisition is clearly a move of great consequence for Japan, which has been forced to respond to Chinese fighter jet incursions near its airspace for years. Today, the F-35 is at an advanced stage of operational maturity, placing it well above its Chinese rivals when it comes to forming air squadrons or large numbers of networked fifth-generation attack formations.
Daily Mail

'We are reaching dangerous territory': Now Singapore's next PM warns US and China are closer to war after Pelosi's Taiwan visit, American missile tests and Beijing's military drills

Singapore's prime minister-in-waiting warned that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan had put the U.S.-China relationship on a 'very worrying' trajectory and warned the two nations may 'sleepwalk into conflict' if neither side takes action to deescalate. 'Following the visit, tensions have gone up one notch,' Lawrence Wong said...
americanmilitarynews.com

China is sending troops to Russia – here’s what they’re doing

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is sending troops to Russia to participate in joint military drills later this month, reports revealed this week. The PLA troops will head to Russia to take part in their “Vostok” military drills, Reuters reported Wednesday. The Russian military is also hosting India, Belarus, Mongolia, Tajikistan and other countries during the drills, which will run from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5.
Benzinga

Kim Jong-Un Threatens Nuclear Action Against US, South Korea During Fiery Speech

North Korean Supreme leader Kim Jong-un has warned that his country is ready to use nuclear weapons against the U.S. and South Korea in a potential military conflict. What Happened: Kim made threats against both countries on Thursday while speaking to war veterans on the 69th anniversary of the end of the 1950-53 Korean War, according to KCNAWatch, a state-owned media.
