End-Of-Life Spiritual Care at Reading Hospital 8-18-22
Circle of Life host Gary Hawkins discusses end-of-life spiritual care and counseling offered by Reading Hospital with hospital chaplains Rev. Chera Wertz, and Rev. David White.
Kevin Murphy Recognized as BCIU 2022 Outstanding Community Partner
The Berks County Intermediate Unit (BCIU) Board of Directors recognized Mr. Kevin K. Murphy as the 2022 recipient of the BCIU Outstanding Community Partner Award at their August 18, 2022, Board meeting. This is the eighth year this annual award has been conferred by the BCIU. Some of the criteria in the selection of the recipient includes the following:
Berks Perspectives 8-18-22
Panelists Fred Levering, Fred Opalinski, Ruth Martelli, and Martha Richardson discuss the news and current events of the week, from the Oley Turnpike Dairy closing and the public education system to updates on the FBI search of Mar-A-Lago. From the program: Berks Perspectives.
