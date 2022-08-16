Read full article on original website
Celebrity Couples Who Adopted Pets Together: Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra and More
Proud pet parents! As many stars’ relationships blossom, they often decide to take the next step and expand their blended brood with a new dog or cat. “Welcome Whiskey to the gang XX 🔪❤️,” Machine Gun Kelly introduced his Bengal kitty to his Instagram followers in February 2022 alongside a snap of the twosome and the […]
Parents' shock after million-to-one Black and white twins are born looking like they are different races
A mum was left gobsmacked when she gave birth to million-to-one Black and white twins with completely different skin colours. Chantelle Broughton, 29, said people often ask whether her children are actually her own, and the tots are so rare that genetics experts have estimated them at one in a million.
'You might think this is disgusting!' Fearne Cotton reveals she lets her children eat dinner in front of the TV because it 'makes life so much easier'
Fearne Cotton has revealed she lets her children eat dinner in front of the TV rather than at the dining table. The presenter, 40, who shares son Rex, nine, and daughter Honey, six, with husband Jesse Wood, 45, admitted the parenting move 'makes her life so much easier'. She told...
Jennifer Williams Reflects on Relationship With Tim Norman Amid His Murder Trial: ‘I Saw a Side to Him That Was Crazy’
'Basketball Wives' star Jennifer Williams dated 'Sweetie Pie's' star Tim for about a year. She says he was aggressive. Norman is now in jail on charges he hired a hitman to kill his nephew.
Lil Tjay Alive: Fans Celebrate Rapper's '2nd Life' Despite Lack of Update
The lack of update on Lil Tjay's current well-being caused fans to pray for him and celebrate his second life at the same time. Lil Tjay's shooting incident became an eye-opener in the hip-hop community as more rappers are becoming victims of violence and crimes. For his part, he is considered lucky for surviving the gunshot wounds that left him hospitalized for weeks.
‘Awful’ Ryan Reynolds film from 2013 finally gets sequel – despite getting just 12 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes
A poorly received film from nearly a decade ago starring Ryan Reynolds and Jeff Bridges is set to get a sequel.Released in 2013, RIPD saw Reynolds and Bridges play two deceased police detectives tasked with hunting down wayward ghosts in the afterlife.The film (the title of which was an acronym for “Rest In Peace Department”) was considered a box office flop when it first came out.Reviews were generally damning, with RIPD earning a score of just 12 per cent on the review aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes.Viewers also condemned the film on social media, with some branding it “awful” and...
Lil Durk Health Update: Rapper Snapped With DJ Khaled After Shocking Eye Incident
It would seem like Lil Durk has finally ended his health break after suffering from an almost critical eye accident on Lollapalooza. The young rapper was seen hanging out with DJ Khaled on his tour bus, seemingly well and recovered. Durkio canceled his upcoming performances at the time to focus...
2022 MTV Video Music Awards Hosts Revealed: Nicki Minaj Performing, Hosting, Receiving Award?
The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards hosts are finally revealed and it's a pretty interesting mix. MTV is bringing in three generations of hip-hop to the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on August 28 for the highly-awaited VMAs. LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj, and Jack Harlow are hosting this...
Royce Da 5'9", Black Thought's Joint Album Might Take Some Time-Here's Why
In an interview with Rap Life Radio's Ebro Daren, Royce Da 5'9" admitted that the joint album he shares that he and Black Thought was in the works. "We got way more unreleased stuff than we have stuff that's actually out there. But we were actually working on an album together at one point," said the rapper.
Travis Barker Suffers Another Health Woe After Hospitalization; What Happened?
Bad news for Travis Barker! The drummer is hit with another health woe this year as he announced on social media that he's suffering from a health condition and he misses drumming. Taking to his official Instagram account, the rocker wrote, "Covid sucks I'd rather be playing drums," with a...
Jack Harlow Wants To Work With THIS Artist After Massive Drake, Pharrell Collab
Jack Harlow is taking over the world one step at a time, but he still wants to do a collaboration with a big artist because it is his lifelong dream. During his TODAY's Citi Concert Series performance, the rapper was asked about which artist is he looking forward to collaborating with in the future.
Demi Lovato Reveals REAL Reason Why She Went Back to Her Pop-Rock Roots
Demi Lovato is going back to her first love which is pop punk music as she held a funeral for her pop music career early this year. More recently, the Disney alum spoke to PopCrush Nights where she explained why she returned to her pop-rock and pop-punk roots after years of releasing pure pop songs.
Jonathan Davis Believes the Music Industry Doesn’t Value Talent Anymore; Here’s Why
Jonathan Davis did not hold back his opinion about the music industry in a recent interview as he revealed that the music scene doesn't value artists' talents anymore. Along with Evanescene vocalist Amy Lee, the two spoke to Interview Magazine to discuss all things music. The conversation about talent in...
'Mr. Jones’ by Counting Crows Can Save David Harbour From Vecna, 'Stranger Things' Star Says
In a new interview on Thursday, David Harbour unveiled the song that will serve as his personal defense against Vecna. "Oh god. Oh god, oh god. It's just so embarrassing, my taste in music, I rarely reveal it," the Stranger Things star confessed in a virtual appearance on E! News' Nightly Pop on August 17.
Dee Snider Almost Quit Twisted Sister Amid Challenging Times of Career: 'I Was Like a Hitman'
Dee Snider almost quit his position as Twisted Sister's frontman. From Twisted Sister's debut until its disbandment in 2016, Snider served as the band's frontman and led his co-members toward success through their hit albums and songs. Years after its split, the frontman opened up about the trying times he...
Anitta Taps Missy Elliott For New Song 'Lobby' + Album Release Details [Teaser]
Anitta is releasing a deluxe version of her fifth studio album "Versions of Me" on Aug. 25, and it will feature songs in collaboration with Missy Elliott and Maluma. The Brazilian singer released "Versions Of Me" in April earlier this year. It boasts a tracklist full of collaborations with Ty Dolla Sign, Khalid, Saweetie, Mike Towers, Cardi B, and more.
Jessie J On Grief And Recovery 9 Month After Miscarriage: 'Connecting Is Key'
Jessie J took to Instagram to share her experience with grief after losing her pregnancy nine months ago. She opened up in her post about wanting to be a mother at 16, "[first] thing on the list was to be a Mum." "Now I'm nearly 35, and some days the...
