Kim Kardashian
Pete Davidson
Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox
Lil Tjay Alive: Fans Celebrate Rapper's '2nd Life' Despite Lack of Update

The lack of update on Lil Tjay's current well-being caused fans to pray for him and celebrate his second life at the same time. Lil Tjay's shooting incident became an eye-opener in the hip-hop community as more rappers are becoming victims of violence and crimes. For his part, he is considered lucky for surviving the gunshot wounds that left him hospitalized for weeks.
‘Awful’ Ryan Reynolds film from 2013 finally gets sequel – despite getting just 12 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes

A poorly received film from nearly a decade ago starring Ryan Reynolds and Jeff Bridges is set to get a sequel.Released in 2013, RIPD saw Reynolds and Bridges play two deceased police detectives tasked with hunting down wayward ghosts in the afterlife.The film (the title of which was an acronym for “Rest In Peace Department”) was considered a box office flop when it first came out.Reviews were generally damning, with RIPD earning a score of just 12 per cent on the review aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes.Viewers also condemned the film on social media, with some branding it “awful” and...
Royce Da 5'9", Black Thought's Joint Album Might Take Some Time-Here's Why

In an interview with Rap Life Radio's Ebro Daren, Royce Da 5'9" admitted that the joint album he shares that he and Black Thought was in the works. "We got way more unreleased stuff than we have stuff that's actually out there. But we were actually working on an album together at one point," said the rapper.
Travis Barker Suffers Another Health Woe After Hospitalization; What Happened?

Bad news for Travis Barker! The drummer is hit with another health woe this year as he announced on social media that he's suffering from a health condition and he misses drumming. Taking to his official Instagram account, the rocker wrote, "Covid sucks I'd rather be playing drums," with a...
Demi Lovato Reveals REAL Reason Why She Went Back to Her Pop-Rock Roots

Demi Lovato is going back to her first love which is pop punk music as she held a funeral for her pop music career early this year. More recently, the Disney alum spoke to PopCrush Nights where she explained why she returned to her pop-rock and pop-punk roots after years of releasing pure pop songs.
Anitta Taps Missy Elliott For New Song 'Lobby' + Album Release Details [Teaser]

Anitta is releasing a deluxe version of her fifth studio album "Versions of Me" on Aug. 25, and it will feature songs in collaboration with Missy Elliott and Maluma. The Brazilian singer released "Versions Of Me" in April earlier this year. It boasts a tracklist full of collaborations with Ty Dolla Sign, Khalid, Saweetie, Mike Towers, Cardi B, and more.
