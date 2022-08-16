A poorly received film from nearly a decade ago starring Ryan Reynolds and Jeff Bridges is set to get a sequel.Released in 2013, RIPD saw Reynolds and Bridges play two deceased police detectives tasked with hunting down wayward ghosts in the afterlife.The film (the title of which was an acronym for “Rest In Peace Department”) was considered a box office flop when it first came out.Reviews were generally damning, with RIPD earning a score of just 12 per cent on the review aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes.Viewers also condemned the film on social media, with some branding it “awful” and...

