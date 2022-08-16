The Junior high baseball and softball teams hosted Hamilton County yesterday. On the baseball diamond, Hamilton County held a 3-2 lead going into the 4th inning when the Foxes plated 5 runs. 3 more would score for Ham Co in the 5th inning, Carmi would answer with 2 in that same inning, but it simply was not enough as Hamilton County would go on to win by a final of 14-5. The Foxes combined for only 9 hits, but the Bullpups walked 13 batters in the contest. For Carmi, Jaxon Bradshaw, Jace Courson, Myles Barnett and Travis Nausley all recorded base hits.

HAMILTON COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO