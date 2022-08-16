ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berks County, PA

bctv.org

Berks Perspectives 8-18-22

Panelists Fred Levering, Fred Opalinski, Ruth Martelli, and Martha Richardson discuss the news and current events of the week, from the Oley Turnpike Dairy closing and the public education system to updates on the FBI search of Mar-A-Lago. From the program: Berks Perspectives.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
bctv.org

End-Of-Life Spiritual Care at Reading Hospital 8-18-22

Circle of Life host Gary Hawkins discusses end-of-life spiritual care and counseling offered by Reading Hospital with hospital chaplains Rev. Chera Wertz, and Rev. David White. We need your support!. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of...
READING, PA
Lancaster Farming

Bull Kills Lebanon County Farmer

A Lebanon County, Pennsylvania, farmer died Aug. 8 after being attacked by a bull. Edwin Hostetter, 56, of North Annville Township in Lebanon County went into a bull’s pen around 9 a.m. to load the animal into a trailer for transport. Jeff Farneski, Cleona Borough Police Chief, said the...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
Berks County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Berks County, PA
progressivegrocer.com

Wegmans Gets Ready to Welcome Guests in Delaware

Wegmans Food Markets is putting the finishing touches on its first location in the state of Delaware. The Wilmington store, situated at the intersection of Lancaster Pike and Barley Mill Road in New Castle County, is expected to open Oct. 26. This location, and two other small-format stores opening this...
DELAWARE STATE
CBS Philly

Largest-ever Cash 5 lottery prize sold in Montgomery County

SOUDERTON, Pa. (CBS) -- There's a chance that one of you is a new millionaire. The Pennsylvania Lottery says a Cash 5 ticket sold at Souderton Food Mart last Friday is worth more than $3 million.The winner has not publicly come forward yet.The Pennsylvania Lottery says this is the largest-ever Cash 5 jackpot in the game's 30-year history.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man accused of trafficking meth, fentanyl in Luzerne County

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announce a man has been charged for trafficking meth and fentanyl in Luzerne County. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Terrell Watson, 33, of Philadelphia, is being charged with conspiring to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute over 500 grams of methamphetamine as well as a quantity […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Cape Gazette

Jehovah's Witnesses at my door – but not for long!

When I lived in Wilmington, Jehovah's Witnesses used to make the climb up our long, steep flight of steps from the street to my door. "Oh no, not again!" was the universal thought. They dressed all up in their Sunday best carrying black valises. My grandmother used to entertain them...
WILMINGTON, DE
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Police Department Needs Your Help Finding Missing Sisters

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two missing sisters. 16-year-old Jasmine Satchell and 13-year-old Jada Farris were last seen on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 4:45 P.M. on the 1300 block of South 56th Street. Jasmine is 6′ 0″, 240 lbs., and was last seen wearing a black dress, blue jean jacket and black slides. Jada is 4′ 11″, 120 lbs., medium brown complexion and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with black writing, light blue shorts and blue jean jacket with red writing.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

