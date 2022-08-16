Read full article on original website
Related
bctv.org
Berks Perspectives 8-18-22
Panelists Fred Levering, Fred Opalinski, Ruth Martelli, and Martha Richardson discuss the news and current events of the week, from the Oley Turnpike Dairy closing and the public education system to updates on the FBI search of Mar-A-Lago. From the program: Berks Perspectives.
bctv.org
End-Of-Life Spiritual Care at Reading Hospital 8-18-22
Circle of Life host Gary Hawkins discusses end-of-life spiritual care and counseling offered by Reading Hospital with hospital chaplains Rev. Chera Wertz, and Rev. David White. We need your support!. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of...
Lancaster Farming
Bull Kills Lebanon County Farmer
A Lebanon County, Pennsylvania, farmer died Aug. 8 after being attacked by a bull. Edwin Hostetter, 56, of North Annville Township in Lebanon County went into a bull’s pen around 9 a.m. to load the animal into a trailer for transport. Jeff Farneski, Cleona Borough Police Chief, said the...
Pair of historic islands recently listed for sale in Pennsylvania
If you've ever wanted to own an island (or two) in Pennsylvania, now is your chance. Read on to learn more. According to AnyPlaceAmerica, there are 237 islands in Pennsylvania. However, two of them were recently listed for sale.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Giant sunflower blooms in Harrisburg
Most of the sunflowers in John Abbott's Harrisburg backyard are about 8 feet tall...except for one.
$3,076,096.50 PA Lottery Jackpot Winner Sold In Montgomery County
SOUDERTON, PA — The Pennsylvania Lottery announced a jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket worth $3,076,096.50 from the Friday, August 12 drawing was sold in Montgomery County. This was the largest Cash 5 with Quick Cash jackpot in PA Lottery history. The ticket correctly matched all five balls...
TSA stops Berks County man with gun at Harrisburg airport
A man from Reading, Berks County, was caught with a loaded gun at the Harrisburg International Airport security checkpoint on Monday, Aug. 15.
morethanthecurve.com
Plymouth Meeting woman prolific killer of spotted lanternflies. Has amassed 13,000+ confirmed kills
Spotlight PA published an article about spotted lanternflies and how the effort to kill them has waned over time. Mentioned in the article is Harriett Campbell of Plymouth Meeting, who has over 13,000 confirmed kills that were tracked on an app. From the article:. Harriet Campbell, a retiree in Plymouth...
IN THIS ARTICLE
progressivegrocer.com
Wegmans Gets Ready to Welcome Guests in Delaware
Wegmans Food Markets is putting the finishing touches on its first location in the state of Delaware. The Wilmington store, situated at the intersection of Lancaster Pike and Barley Mill Road in New Castle County, is expected to open Oct. 26. This location, and two other small-format stores opening this...
Here’s a List of When All of the School Districts in Bucks County Will Open for the Fall
With the upcoming school year approaching, many Bucks County parents want to know when their school districts will open. Pryce Jamison wrote about the school openings on the Bucks County Courier Times. Here is a list of all Bucks County school districts and technical high schools, with their opening dates:
Largest-ever Cash 5 lottery prize sold in Montgomery County
SOUDERTON, Pa. (CBS) -- There's a chance that one of you is a new millionaire. The Pennsylvania Lottery says a Cash 5 ticket sold at Souderton Food Mart last Friday is worth more than $3 million.The winner has not publicly come forward yet.The Pennsylvania Lottery says this is the largest-ever Cash 5 jackpot in the game's 30-year history.
Man accused of trafficking meth, fentanyl in Luzerne County
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announce a man has been charged for trafficking meth and fentanyl in Luzerne County. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Terrell Watson, 33, of Philadelphia, is being charged with conspiring to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute over 500 grams of methamphetamine as well as a quantity […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Philadelphia Man Facing Charges After Attempting to Purchase a Firearm
DOYLESTOWN, PA — According to the Central Bucks Regional Police Department, on August 10, 2022, a warrant was issued for 25-year-old John Stephen Clark of Philadelphia, PA. Clark is facing charges of falsifying documents in an attempt to purchase a firearm. A Criminal Complaint has been filed and police...
Head-On Tractor-Trailer Crash Kills 25-Year-Old Lebanon County Woman With 'Beautiful Soul'
A Lebanon woman was killed in a head-on crash with a tractor-trailer on Wednesday, August 17, 2022., according to a release by the Pennsylvania state police. Vanessa R. Henner, 25, of Lebanon, died at the scene of the crash at 4:34 p.m., police detail in the release. Henner was driving...
Cape Gazette
Jehovah's Witnesses at my door – but not for long!
When I lived in Wilmington, Jehovah's Witnesses used to make the climb up our long, steep flight of steps from the street to my door. "Oh no, not again!" was the universal thought. They dressed all up in their Sunday best carrying black valises. My grandmother used to entertain them...
33-year-old homicide case in Berks County has been solved: state police
Pennsylvania State Police announced Wednesday that a 33-year-old homicide case has been solved. Anna Kane was killed on Oct. 23, 1988. She was found strangled along the Ontelaunee Trail in Perry Township, Berks County, according to the Reading Eagle. The 26-year-old’s body was found in a wooded area and an...
‘Papa Smurf’ from Camden, NJ, Sentenced for Illegally Possessing a Weapon
A man known as "Papa Smurf" from Camden has been sentenced for illegally possessing a weapon. 38-year-old Anthony D. Parker, a.k.a. "Papa Smurf," was convicted at trial back in March on one count of being a felon in possession of a weapon. Parker has three previous convictions for illegally possessing...
Royersford Bakery Proves to Be Really Thumbthing for Fans of Hand Pies
Hand pies may be somewhat foreign to Montgomery County palates more used to dessert-style pies mass manufactured by the likes of TastyKake or Hostess. Instead, these versions are savory, meat-based, cute and fluffy entrée-style creations. And True Blue Bakery in Royersford excels at them, as reported by Timothy Walton at 6abc.
DUI enforcement effort leads to numerous arrests in region, Pennsylvania State Police say
A driving under the influence enforcement effort Friday into Saturday that involved Pennsylvania State Police troopers and municipal and regional officers resulted in 24 impairment arrests in the region, according to a news release. Statewide, the 20th anniversary Operation Nighthawk led to 492 DUI arrests, state police said. In Troop...
Philadelphia Police Department Needs Your Help Finding Missing Sisters
PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two missing sisters. 16-year-old Jasmine Satchell and 13-year-old Jada Farris were last seen on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 4:45 P.M. on the 1300 block of South 56th Street. Jasmine is 6′ 0″, 240 lbs., and was last seen wearing a black dress, blue jean jacket and black slides. Jada is 4′ 11″, 120 lbs., medium brown complexion and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with black writing, light blue shorts and blue jean jacket with red writing.
Comments / 0