ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bctv.org

Kevin Murphy Recognized as BCIU 2022 Outstanding Community Partner

The Berks County Intermediate Unit (BCIU) Board of Directors recognized Mr. Kevin K. Murphy as the 2022 recipient of the BCIU Outstanding Community Partner Award at their August 18, 2022, Board meeting. This is the eighth year this annual award has been conferred by the BCIU. Some of the criteria in the selection of the recipient includes the following:
BERKS COUNTY, PA
bctv.org

County of Berks Commissioners Meeting 8-18-22

The County of Berks Board of Commissioners’ meeting from Thursday, August 18th, 2022. Follow this meeting’s agenda here: http://www.co.berks.pa.us/Dept/Commissioners/Documents/Board_Meetings/Meeting_Agendas/Agenda.pdf. From the program: Berks County Commissioners’ Meeting.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
bctv.org

End-Of-Life Spiritual Care at Reading Hospital 8-18-22

Circle of Life host Gary Hawkins discusses end-of-life spiritual care and counseling offered by Reading Hospital with hospital chaplains Rev. Chera Wertz, and Rev. David White. We need your support!. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of...
READING, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy