bctv.org
Kevin Murphy Recognized as BCIU 2022 Outstanding Community Partner
The Berks County Intermediate Unit (BCIU) Board of Directors recognized Mr. Kevin K. Murphy as the 2022 recipient of the BCIU Outstanding Community Partner Award at their August 18, 2022, Board meeting. This is the eighth year this annual award has been conferred by the BCIU. Some of the criteria in the selection of the recipient includes the following:
Norristown closes parks from dusk to dawn. Unhoused people fear arrest for sleeping in parks
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Julianna Okike was sleeping in the CHOC shelter, Montgomery County’s only 24/7 shelter for single adults in Norristown, when it closed its doors in June.
Three hospitalized, one dead in Bloomsburg
Bloomsburg, Pa. — Police called to a home early Saturday morning found one person dead and three others in need of medical care, officials say. The deceased was identified as 23-year-old Edward Heckler of Audobon, Montgomery County, according to Columbia County Coroner Jeremy Reese. Officers arrived at the home at 71 Iron Street just after 2 a.m. and found Heckler, along with two unresponsive victims. They were taken to Geisinger-Bloomsburg Hospital, along with a third person who was taken as a precautionary measure, Bloomsburg Police said. Heckler was pronounced dead at the scene. Although the investigation is ongoing, there is evidence the incident is related to the use of illicit substances, Reese noted.
wesb.com
Watch TED NUGENT Perform In Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania
Fan-filmed video of Ted Nugent’s August 18 performance at Penn’s Peak in Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania can be seen below. Nugent is promoting his new album, “Detroit Muscle”, which was released in April via Pavement Music. The follow-up to 2018’s “The Music Made Me Do It” was recorded with Ted’s current…
bctv.org
County of Berks Commissioners Meeting 8-18-22
The County of Berks Board of Commissioners’ meeting from Thursday, August 18th, 2022. Follow this meeting’s agenda here: http://www.co.berks.pa.us/Dept/Commissioners/Documents/Board_Meetings/Meeting_Agendas/Agenda.pdf. From the program: Berks County Commissioners’ Meeting.
MyChesCo
Oxford Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for 2018 Murder
WEST CHESTER, PA — Judge Ann Marie Wheatcraft sentenced 48-year-old Daniel Proffitt of Oxford, Pennsylvania to life in prison for the murder of 64-year-old Anna Johnson in 2018 inside the East Nottingham Township home they shared, announced the Chester County District Attorney’s Office. A jury found the defendant guilty but mentally ill of first-degree murder and strangulation in July 2021.
WFMZ-TV Online
Montgomery County Commissioners approve final Pandemic Recovery Plan
NORRISTOWN, Pa. – “It’s the last first step, until we get to the next step,” said Tom Bonner, director of the Montgomery County Recovery Office, before the county commissioners approved the final county Pandemic Recovery Plan Thursday morning. The vote was 2 to 1, with commissioner Joseph Gale voting no without explanation.
State limits hunting guns allowed in park where teen was fatally shot
Center-fire and rim-fire rifles and handguns are now prohibited for hunting in four state parks in the southeastern region of Pennsylvania, the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources said this past week. Among the areas affected is Nockamixon State Park in Bucks County, where 18-year-old Jason Kutt was fatally...
This Unique Tavern is One of Montgomery County’s Best Foodie Gems
Sometimes, you need to go on an adventure to find the best places in your state to dine, and Beth Price-Williams has found a unique Montco gem off the beaten path for Only In Pennsylvania. Ron’s Crooked Hill Tavern is a family-owned and operated bar and restaurant located in Sanatoga,...
bctv.org
End-Of-Life Spiritual Care at Reading Hospital 8-18-22
Circle of Life host Gary Hawkins discusses end-of-life spiritual care and counseling offered by Reading Hospital with hospital chaplains Rev. Chera Wertz, and Rev. David White. We need your support!. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of...
Bucks County man transforms front yard to rail yard
If you have a small yard, you know how challenging gardening or landscaping can be.
Local Inn Rated to Serve the Finest Brunch in All of Montgomery County, and One of the Best in the U.S.
What’s better than brunch? Nothing! The mimosas, the Bloody Marys, the combination of breakfast and lunch — you don’t have to decide! Have both! Open Table, the online restaurant reservation resource, has released its best-of assessment of brunch across the U.S. The rankings resulted from more than...
fox29.com
'We have to be prepared': Delaware County schools solidify safety plans by hiring officers
PROSPECT PARK, Pa. - It’s back to school in a couple of weeks and not for just students and teachers, but police officers, too. Some area school districts spent the summer beefing up on-campus security for the upcoming school year. When students at Interboro High School start classes next...
3 Pennsylvania counties ordered to count mail-in votes
A Pennsylvania judge has ordered three Republican-controlled counties to add about 800 contested mail-in ballots to the results of the May election, ruling in a legal dispute that stalled statewide certification of the primary results for governor and U.S. Senate.The Republican judge sided Friday with the Democratic governor in a lawsuit over whether mail-in ballots that lack handwritten dates on their return envelopes should be counted. The suit is the latest in a series of legal battles over the state's 2019 election law, which greatly expanded mail-in voting.The law requires voters to date the envelopes. But Commonwealth Court President Judge...
WFMZ-TV Online
Moore Twp. officials go on offense in Southmoore Golf Course warehouse hearing
MOORE TWP., Pa. – The Moore Township Zoning Hearing Board held a second, three-hour public hearing on a potential warehouse Wednesday night at Moore Elementary School. The applicant, Water's Edge at Wind Gap, has challenged several township zoning officer decisions and the substantive validity of three zoning ordinance sections, and eight sections of the township subdivision and land development ordinance pursuant to two sections of the Pennsylvania Municipalities Planning Code.
FBI Crime Stats Show Bucks County’s Safest Places to Live
Nine Bucks County communities make list of safest in Pennsylvania. Bucks County is home to nine of the 100 Safest Places to Live in Pennsylvania, according to a 2022 list from ElitePersonalFinance. To determine which places are safest, the website extracted the latest available data from FBI crime statistics. Cities...
Lancaster Farming
Bull Kills Lebanon County Farmer
A Lebanon County, Pennsylvania, farmer died Aug. 8 after being attacked by a bull. Edwin Hostetter, 56, of North Annville Township in Lebanon County went into a bull’s pen around 9 a.m. to load the animal into a trailer for transport. Jeff Farneski, Cleona Borough Police Chief, said the...
Local EMS Squads Facing Financial Crisis, Ask for State and Municipality Support
Local EMS squads spend their days responding to emergencies and saving lives, but now they are the ones that need saving, writes Davis Giangiulio for Main Line Tonight. Leaders of ambulance companies in Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties say they are facing dire financial needs due to inadequate funding from the state or municipalities they are serving.
Mother, daughter teaching at same school savoring the moment before retirement
"I never imagined in my wildest dreams that my daughter would be at the same school with me. I really didn't," said Susan Schultz, who teaches at Paul V Fly Elementary School.
