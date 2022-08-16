ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berks County, PA

bctv.org

Kevin Murphy Recognized as BCIU 2022 Outstanding Community Partner

The Berks County Intermediate Unit (BCIU) Board of Directors recognized Mr. Kevin K. Murphy as the 2022 recipient of the BCIU Outstanding Community Partner Award at their August 18, 2022, Board meeting. This is the eighth year this annual award has been conferred by the BCIU. Some of the criteria in the selection of the recipient includes the following:
BERKS COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Three hospitalized, one dead in Bloomsburg

Bloomsburg, Pa. — Police called to a home early Saturday morning found one person dead and three others in need of medical care, officials say. The deceased was identified as 23-year-old Edward Heckler of Audobon, Montgomery County, according to Columbia County Coroner Jeremy Reese. Officers arrived at the home at 71 Iron Street just after 2 a.m. and found Heckler, along with two unresponsive victims. They were taken to Geisinger-Bloomsburg Hospital, along with a third person who was taken as a precautionary measure, Bloomsburg Police said. Heckler was pronounced dead at the scene. Although the investigation is ongoing, there is evidence the incident is related to the use of illicit substances, Reese noted.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
wesb.com

Watch TED NUGENT Perform In Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania

Fan-filmed video of Ted Nugent’s August 18 performance at Penn’s Peak in Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania can be seen below. Nugent is promoting his new album, “Detroit Muscle”, which was released in April via Pavement Music. The follow-up to 2018’s “The Music Made Me Do It” was recorded with Ted’s current…
JIM THORPE, PA
bctv.org

County of Berks Commissioners Meeting 8-18-22

The County of Berks Board of Commissioners’ meeting from Thursday, August 18th, 2022. Follow this meeting’s agenda here: http://www.co.berks.pa.us/Dept/Commissioners/Documents/Board_Meetings/Meeting_Agendas/Agenda.pdf. From the program: Berks County Commissioners’ Meeting.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Oxford Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for 2018 Murder

WEST CHESTER, PA — Judge Ann Marie Wheatcraft sentenced 48-year-old Daniel Proffitt of Oxford, Pennsylvania to life in prison for the murder of 64-year-old Anna Johnson in 2018 inside the East Nottingham Township home they shared, announced the Chester County District Attorney’s Office. A jury found the defendant guilty but mentally ill of first-degree murder and strangulation in July 2021.
OXFORD, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Montgomery County Commissioners approve final Pandemic Recovery Plan

NORRISTOWN, Pa. – “It’s the last first step, until we get to the next step,” said Tom Bonner, director of the Montgomery County Recovery Office, before the county commissioners approved the final county Pandemic Recovery Plan Thursday morning. The vote was 2 to 1, with commissioner Joseph Gale voting no without explanation.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
bctv.org

End-Of-Life Spiritual Care at Reading Hospital 8-18-22

Circle of Life host Gary Hawkins discusses end-of-life spiritual care and counseling offered by Reading Hospital with hospital chaplains Rev. Chera Wertz, and Rev. David White. We need your support!. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of...
READING, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

3 Pennsylvania counties ordered to count mail-in votes

A Pennsylvania judge has ordered three Republican-controlled counties to add about 800 contested mail-in ballots to the results of the May election, ruling in a legal dispute that stalled statewide certification of the primary results for governor and U.S. Senate.The Republican judge sided Friday with the Democratic governor in a lawsuit over whether mail-in ballots that lack handwritten dates on their return envelopes should be counted. The suit is the latest in a series of legal battles over the state's 2019 election law, which greatly expanded mail-in voting.The law requires voters to date the envelopes. But Commonwealth Court President Judge...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Moore Twp. officials go on offense in Southmoore Golf Course warehouse hearing

MOORE TWP., Pa. – The Moore Township Zoning Hearing Board held a second, three-hour public hearing on a potential warehouse Wednesday night at Moore Elementary School. The applicant, Water's Edge at Wind Gap, has challenged several township zoning officer decisions and the substantive validity of three zoning ordinance sections, and eight sections of the township subdivision and land development ordinance pursuant to two sections of the Pennsylvania Municipalities Planning Code.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Lancaster Farming

Bull Kills Lebanon County Farmer

A Lebanon County, Pennsylvania, farmer died Aug. 8 after being attacked by a bull. Edwin Hostetter, 56, of North Annville Township in Lebanon County went into a bull’s pen around 9 a.m. to load the animal into a trailer for transport. Jeff Farneski, Cleona Borough Police Chief, said the...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA

