sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – 1830s Historical Farm House Opens its Doors for Tours Saturday
PICKAWAY – Mount Oval is a historical farmhouse built in the 1830s by one of the regions more prominent farmers, it has been named a historical site. The Historial original gem of Pickaway County will open its doors to tours on Saturday, August 20th. This historical location will take you back in time to how Pickaway started in its early years. The home-preserved and full of historical artifacts some unique to the location is fully worth the tour.
Times Gazette
Welcome home for WWII sailor
A burial procession to honor Joseph Warren, a Navy sailor who was killed on the USS Oklahoma during the Dec. 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor, will arrive at Yoctangee Park in Chillicothe at approximately 10:20 a.m. for a memorial ceremony in his hometown before heading back to Greenfield. The...
Athens News
Invisible Ground: Revisualizing a Lost Southeast Ohio
Take a tour of a deep-diving multimedia project that utilizes audio, augmented reality, visual elements, and place-based storytelling to engage people in the history of their Southeast Ohio communities and beyond. Our guest is creator and producer Brian Koscho, a resident of Athens, Ohio, who makes podcasts of his discoveries and has been obsessed with Ohio history for much of his life. Koscho recently received his MFA in Communication Media Arts at Ohio University, focusing on audio storytelling, publication design, and public history. His Invisible Ground series can be found on Apple podcasts. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library.
Farm and Dairy
A visit to Hocking Hills State Park with the Grubbs brothers
The Grubbs brothers, Carson and Max, brought Farm and Dairy along with them for the week at Hocking Hills State Park in Logan, Ohio. Parents are Andrew and Lauren Grubbs of Lisbon, Ohio. (Submitted photo)
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Vinton Co. woman among those infected by growing E. coli outbreak
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Center for Disease Control is sounding the alarm regarding a rapidly spreading E. coli outbreak. Currently, 29 people in two states have documented illnesses related to the bacteria, but the actual number of people infected, officials say, may be higher. A spokesperson for the CDC said, “Michigan and Ohio have both reported large increases in the number of E. coli infections in their states. Some of these illnesses have not yet been reported to the PulseNet system, but investigators are working quickly to add them to PulseNet to determine if they may be part of this outbreak”.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Police search for missing Piketon teen
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — The Piketon Police Department is searching for a missing 14-year-old girl. Madison Sutton was reported missing. She is described as having brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen, reports say, leaving Piketon High School today. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked...
Record-Herald
Sun rises on new WHS school year
Washington High School seniors participated in a “Senior Sunrise” on Wednesday, in which they arrived nearly an hour before the first day of school began to watch the sunrise together. Look for much more on the beginning of the 2022-23 academic year for Washington Court House City Schools as students arrive on a staggered schedule. The first day in the classroom for all first, second, third, fourth and fifth grade students will be Tuesday, Aug. 23. For kindergartners at Cherry Hill Primary School, students with the last names beginning with A-M will attend on Tuesday, Aug. 23 and students with the last names beginning with N-Z will attend on Wednesday, Aug. 24. All kindergarten students will be together in their classrooms on Thursday, Aug. 25. The first day in the classroom for all sixth, seventh and eighth grade students will be Monday, Aug. 22.
WTAP
Police looking for man that escaped from Marietta Memorial Hospital Belpre campus
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they say escaped from Marietta Memorial Hospital’s Belpre campus. Travis Williams ran off before getting a psych evaluation. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office drone team, Belpre Police and a police dog are looking around 1850 State Route 618 to try and find him.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Community to honor fallen sailor killed at Pearl Harbor
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — On Saturday, the Scioto Valley will honor a fallen sailor who was killed on the USS Oklahoma during the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941. Multiple torpedo hits caused the USS Oklahoma to capsize quickly. Hoffman was among the 429 crewmen who died in the attack.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Chillicothe woman threatens to kill local judge
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Chillicothe woman found herself in hot water after allegedly threatening to kill a local judge. According to a report obtained by the Guardian, dispatchers received a call from a woman who stated that another female subject was demanding to see Judge Jeff Benson. Benson presides over the Probate and Juvenile Division of the Ross County Court of Common Pleas.
Times Gazette
Greenfield makes records request from land bank
The village of Greenfield and city manager Todd Wilkin made a public records request to the Highland County Land Reutilization Corporation (land bank) via email on Aug. 8 and a written request for the same request on Aug. 11, both focusing on Brownfield Grant money for the Elliott Hotel in Greenfield, according to Mackenzie Edison, the land bank coordinator, at Thursday’s meeting of the land bank.
sciotopost.com
WANTED: Second Chase by Law Enforcement in Days for Same Man
Hocking – A wanted man for several felonies out of Franklin and a National warrant out of California for Weapons violations has run from police in Southern Ohio areas twice in just days. Corey J Kelly met Southern Ohio officers first when on the 13th Chief Murphy with the...
WOUB
Two COVID-related deaths have been reported in Athens County, along with 171 new cases for Aug. 12-18
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — Athens County has now had 149 total deaths related to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic after two were added to the total Thursday. The county also has now had had 17,110 total cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic after 171 additional cases were reported since last week’s update.
Leaning lighthouse tower of Bremen could collapse into sea
BERLIN — (AP) — Officials in Bremen said Thursday that an iconic lighthouse at the German city’s port has tilted sideways and could soon topple over entirely. Public broadcaster Radio Bremen quoted the head of the water police, Uwe Old, saying nothing could be done to save the lighthouse.
WSAZ
Hocking County accident under investigation
ATHENS, OH. (WSAZ) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that happened Thursday in Hocking County. It happened on US 33 near SR-374 just after 11:30 p.m. on August 18. Troopers said Arthur William Harris, 74, of Columbus, Ohio, was driving eastbound when he struck a truck...
iheart.com
Landslide Repair on SR 772 Ending Early...But More to Come
A project to remediate a landslide on S.R. 772 in Ross County will be wrapping up earlier than planned, and without some of the more significant impacts to motorists...for now. The project that began earlier this year involved excavation and benching of the hillside above S.R. 772 where it runs...
sciotopost.com
Update: Stolen Car with 1 1/2 Year old in Lancaster
Lancaster – A vehicle was stolen out of Lancaster that has a 1 1/2-year-old inside. News broke just recently of a BOLO (Be on the lookout) for a 2008 Black Ford Taurus that was last seen going northbound on Cherry street in the city. The vehicle is described as having a dent in the hood and missing the mirror on the passenger side. A license plate is HZF8240. A child was reported to be in the back seat.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Crash claims life of Vinton Co. man
HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio— The Athens Post of the Ohio Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a Vinton County man. The crash happened shortly before 6 a.m. on Thursday. Ethan Cole Fout, 19 of McArthur, was traveling along route 93 in Hocking County when...
sciotopost.com
Ross County – Four Overdoses Reported in 24 Hours
ROSS – Ross county First responders had their hands full on Sunday after responding to four overdoses. The first call came in around 10:49 am on Sunday when police were dispatched to Certified at 885 Eastern Avenue in reference to an overdose. complaint. Upon arrival, contact was made with...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Chillicothe’s parking enforcement officer arrested for alleged beating
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The top meter maid for Chillicothe was arrested last week after it was alleged he beat the mother of his child. Gerald Logan, 55, was taken into custody on Thursday after the woman reported to police that she was beaten so badly that she was hospitalized. According to law enforcement, the woman had serious injuries and had to seek medical treatment. Once she was released from the hospital, she reported the alleged beating to the Chillicothe Police Department. It was alleged that during the beating, Logan “pistol-whipped” the victim.
