Ross County, OH

sciotopost.com

Breaking: Crash on US-23 in Pickaway County

Pickaway – Emergency squads are being called around 4:20 pm on Saturday to a 2-vehicle crash on US-23 Southbound in the area of Little Walnut. According to early reports, the crash occurred at the intersection of Little Walnut and US-23 between two vehicles. Harrison fire has been requested to the scene.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Wrong-way crash leaves one man in serious condition

HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio — Troopers with the Ohio Highway Patrol are investigating a wrong-way crash that caused the closure of route 33 in Hocking County yesterday evening. Reports say 74-year-old Arthur William Harris of Columbus was traveling eastbound in the westbound lane of route 33 around 11:42 p.m. when his 2016 Ford F-150 collided with another oncoming pickup truck.
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Skid steer accident leaves one person trapped in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Rescue crews from Liberty Township responded to the area of Cotterman Lane near Londonderry on a skid steer rollover accident. According to initial reports, the occupant of the skid steer was trapped inside after it had rolled down a hill into a creek. Multiple rescue...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Hocking County accident under investigation

ATHENS, OH. (WSAZ) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that happened Thursday in Hocking County. It happened on US 33 near SR-374 just after 11:30 p.m. on August 18. Troopers said Arthur William Harris, 74, of Columbus, Ohio, was driving eastbound when he struck a truck...
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Update – Two Car Crash in Pickaway, Grove City Juvenile Injured

Pickaway -A two-vehicle crash occured in the area of Mattville road and 762 in Pickaway County around 2 pm. At approximately 2 pm two vehicles collided at OH-762 and Matville Rd. A 2009 Toyota Camry traveling South failed to stop at a stop sign, before crossing SR-762 and colliding with a Chevy 2500.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
Ironton Tribune

Wheelersburg woman killed in crash

MINFORD – A Wheelersburg woman was killed in a crash in Scioto County on Thursday, according to the Portsmouth post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Linda L. Murphy, 67, sustained life threatening injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene of the accident, which took place at 7:45 a.m. on State Route 823 near the Lucasville-Minford Road off ramp.
WHEELERSBURG, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Crash claims life of Vinton Co. man

HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio— The Athens Post of the Ohio Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a Vinton County man. The crash happened shortly before 6 a.m. on Thursday. Ethan Cole Fout, 19 of McArthur, was traveling along route 93 in Hocking County when...
VINTON COUNTY, OH
#Medical Helicopter#Medics#Traffic Accident#Harris Station Road#Guardian
sciotovalleyguardian.com

One killed in Scioto Co. highway crash

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — The Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Scioto County. It happened on route 823 northbound, near the Lucasville-Minford Road off-ramp, shortly before 8 a.m. on Thursday. Kasey B. Bergan, 24, Wheelersburg, was traveling northbound on SR 823 in the righthand lane. Troopers...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Police search for missing Piketon teen

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — The Piketon Police Department is searching for a missing 14-year-old girl. Madison Sutton was reported missing. She is described as having brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen, reports say, leaving Piketon High School today. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked...
PIKETON, OH
sunny95.com

Man dies in Westgate shooting

COLUMBUS – A man is dead after being shot during a running gun battle between people in two vehicles in the area of Westgate Park Friday night. Witnesses reported seeing two vehicles chasing and shooting at each other in the 3000 block of Wicklow Road at approximately 10:19 p.m., Sgt. Edward Powell III of the Columbus police Homicide Unit said.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Driver dead after hitting telephone pole in Perry Township

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person died Thursday evening after crashing into a telephone pole in Perry Township. Just after 9 p.m., a westbound motorist driving a Toyota Camry on State Route 161 near West Dublin Granville Road and Fiesta Drive veered off the right side of the road, according to a news release from […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Hocking County Wanted -Search for Man Who Fled Traffic Stop

HOCKING – On Friday, August 19, 2022, Corey James Kelly, 32-year old, fled from a traffic stop, along Chieftain Drive, Logan. Kelly is wanted for weapon violations from another state. Hocking County Sheriff’s Office, Hocking County EMS (Drone Unit), Logan Police Department, and Ohio Department Natural Resources Officer were unable to locate Kelly in a wooded area.
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ross County Sheriff’s Office searching for local man

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in locating a local man. 34-year-old Lincoln Bray was last seen yesterday in the area of route 159 and route 23. He is described as 5’ 4”, weighing 160 lbs., with red hair...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Patrol OVI Checkpoint in Ross County Tomorrow

Chillicothe – The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced today that an OVI checkpoint will be held in Ross County tomorrow evening. The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers. Based on provisional data, there were 652 OVI- related fatal crashes in...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

17-year-old injured in Lexington Avenue shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating a shooting that left a 17-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound. Police were dispatched to the 2000 block of Lexington Avenue around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers found a 17-year-old boy boy suffering from a gunshot wound. A second […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Hand grenade ‘inert training device’ in Nelsonville

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Streets have re-opened in Nelsonville after a suspected hand grenade was found to be an inert training device. The city closed Myers Street after what was thought to be a hand grenade was found in a car. Myers Street between Watkins and Monroe Streets was closed, the Nelsonville Police Department said […]
NELSONVILLE, OH

