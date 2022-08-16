Read full article on original website
sciotopost.com
Breaking: Crash on US-23 in Pickaway County
Pickaway – Emergency squads are being called around 4:20 pm on Saturday to a 2-vehicle crash on US-23 Southbound in the area of Little Walnut. According to early reports, the crash occurred at the intersection of Little Walnut and US-23 between two vehicles. Harrison fire has been requested to the scene.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Wrong-way crash leaves one man in serious condition
HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio — Troopers with the Ohio Highway Patrol are investigating a wrong-way crash that caused the closure of route 33 in Hocking County yesterday evening. Reports say 74-year-old Arthur William Harris of Columbus was traveling eastbound in the westbound lane of route 33 around 11:42 p.m. when his 2016 Ford F-150 collided with another oncoming pickup truck.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Skid steer accident leaves one person trapped in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Rescue crews from Liberty Township responded to the area of Cotterman Lane near Londonderry on a skid steer rollover accident. According to initial reports, the occupant of the skid steer was trapped inside after it had rolled down a hill into a creek. Multiple rescue...
WSAZ
Hocking County accident under investigation
ATHENS, OH. (WSAZ) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that happened Thursday in Hocking County. It happened on US 33 near SR-374 just after 11:30 p.m. on August 18. Troopers said Arthur William Harris, 74, of Columbus, Ohio, was driving eastbound when he struck a truck...
sciotopost.com
Update – Two Car Crash in Pickaway, Grove City Juvenile Injured
Pickaway -A two-vehicle crash occured in the area of Mattville road and 762 in Pickaway County around 2 pm. At approximately 2 pm two vehicles collided at OH-762 and Matville Rd. A 2009 Toyota Camry traveling South failed to stop at a stop sign, before crossing SR-762 and colliding with a Chevy 2500.
One person dead after being hit by a vehicle in southeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle early Saturday morning in southeast Columbus, according to police. Police say a call came in just after 1:45 a.m. of a pedestrian being struck at South Hamilton Road and U.S. Route 33 West. Officers arrived and found the victim dead at […]
Ironton Tribune
Wheelersburg woman killed in crash
MINFORD – A Wheelersburg woman was killed in a crash in Scioto County on Thursday, according to the Portsmouth post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Linda L. Murphy, 67, sustained life threatening injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene of the accident, which took place at 7:45 a.m. on State Route 823 near the Lucasville-Minford Road off ramp.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Crash claims life of Vinton Co. man
HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio— The Athens Post of the Ohio Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a Vinton County man. The crash happened shortly before 6 a.m. on Thursday. Ethan Cole Fout, 19 of McArthur, was traveling along route 93 in Hocking County when...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
One killed in Scioto Co. highway crash
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — The Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Scioto County. It happened on route 823 northbound, near the Lucasville-Minford Road off-ramp, shortly before 8 a.m. on Thursday. Kasey B. Bergan, 24, Wheelersburg, was traveling northbound on SR 823 in the righthand lane. Troopers...
UPDATE: Woman killed in Scioto County crash identified
UPDATE: (1:38 P.M. Aug. 18, 2022) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol has released the name of a woman killed in a Scioto County Crash this morning. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Linda L. Murphy, 67, of Wheelersburg, Ohio died as a result of the crash that happened on State Route 823 near […]
wnewsj.com
Driver extracted from vehicle after slow-speed pursuit, ramming of police cars, and negotiations
WILMINGTON —A slow-speed chase followed by long negotiations finally ended with a special response team’s extraction of the suspect driver in the early morning hours Friday. At 12:58 a.m., officers from the Wilmington Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation on North Wall Street...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Police search for missing Piketon teen
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — The Piketon Police Department is searching for a missing 14-year-old girl. Madison Sutton was reported missing. She is described as having brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen, reports say, leaving Piketon High School today. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked...
sunny95.com
Man dies in Westgate shooting
COLUMBUS – A man is dead after being shot during a running gun battle between people in two vehicles in the area of Westgate Park Friday night. Witnesses reported seeing two vehicles chasing and shooting at each other in the 3000 block of Wicklow Road at approximately 10:19 p.m., Sgt. Edward Powell III of the Columbus police Homicide Unit said.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Bomb squad requested to Nelsonville after officials say an “explosive device” was found inside a vehicle
NELSONVILLE, Ohio — An explosives removal team is en route to Nelsonville following the discovery of an explosive device inside a vehicle. According to city officials, Myers Street between Watkins and Monroe Streets is currently closed until further notice. Residents are asked to stay clear of the area. UPDATE:...
Driver dead after hitting telephone pole in Perry Township
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person died Thursday evening after crashing into a telephone pole in Perry Township. Just after 9 p.m., a westbound motorist driving a Toyota Camry on State Route 161 near West Dublin Granville Road and Fiesta Drive veered off the right side of the road, according to a news release from […]
sciotopost.com
Hocking County Wanted -Search for Man Who Fled Traffic Stop
HOCKING – On Friday, August 19, 2022, Corey James Kelly, 32-year old, fled from a traffic stop, along Chieftain Drive, Logan. Kelly is wanted for weapon violations from another state. Hocking County Sheriff’s Office, Hocking County EMS (Drone Unit), Logan Police Department, and Ohio Department Natural Resources Officer were unable to locate Kelly in a wooded area.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ross County Sheriff’s Office searching for local man
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in locating a local man. 34-year-old Lincoln Bray was last seen yesterday in the area of route 159 and route 23. He is described as 5’ 4”, weighing 160 lbs., with red hair...
sciotopost.com
Patrol OVI Checkpoint in Ross County Tomorrow
Chillicothe – The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced today that an OVI checkpoint will be held in Ross County tomorrow evening. The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers. Based on provisional data, there were 652 OVI- related fatal crashes in...
17-year-old injured in Lexington Avenue shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating a shooting that left a 17-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound. Police were dispatched to the 2000 block of Lexington Avenue around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers found a 17-year-old boy boy suffering from a gunshot wound. A second […]
Hand grenade ‘inert training device’ in Nelsonville
NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Streets have re-opened in Nelsonville after a suspected hand grenade was found to be an inert training device. The city closed Myers Street after what was thought to be a hand grenade was found in a car. Myers Street between Watkins and Monroe Streets was closed, the Nelsonville Police Department said […]
