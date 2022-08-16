SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Expect to see west to southwest wind to start the day on Friday which will bring a few isolated showers or a possible thunderstorm along the coast. The rain chance is at 40% during the morning and early afternoon near the coast. Then late in the day we will see the storms transition into inland areas during the late afternoon and evening. This pattern has been around though much of this week.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO