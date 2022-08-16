ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Longboat Observer

Walt's Fish Market plates fresh catch with meal fit for a captain

Walt’s Fish Market has been filling Sarasota bellies with fresh fish for more than 100 years, and there’s one dish on the menu that never falls out of favor. Brett Wallin, the fourth-generation owner of Walt’s, says that the Captain’s Platter, a delectable mix of red snapper filet, lobster tail and sea scallops, is hands down his most popular dish.
SARASOTA, FL
floridainsider.com

Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrates 25 years of bringing joy with free cakes in the Tampa & St. Petersburg area!

On Thursday, September 1, Nothing Bundt Cakes bakeries throughout the state of Florida are giving away free Confetti Bundtlets, the brand’s individually packaged miniature Bundt Cakes, to the first 250 guests at each location to celebrate its 25th birthday. Clearwater, Carrollwood, Riverview, St. Petersburg, Tampa, and Wesley Chapel stores are participating in the festivities.
TAMPA, FL
Sarasota, FL
Sarasota, FL
Education
travelawaits.com

5 Fabulous Restaurants To Try In Longboat Key, Florida

Known for its fabulous, upscale dining, Longboat Key has more than its share of good restaurants to try. The food scene in Longboat Key focuses on fresh seafood and outdoor dining. It seems almost everywhere has dining available on a deck or patio to take advantage of the tropical weather.
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

California restaurant chain debuts in state with Clearwater location

Epic Wings, a San Diego-based chicken wing restaurant concept that was founded in 1982 and now has 30 franchises nationwide, is set to open its first restaurant in Florida. Located in the Tri-City Shopping Center in Clearwater, the eatery is owned and operated by franchisee T.J. Leaf, a former NBA player who grew up in San Diego and, according to a news release, has fond memories of the original Epic Wings restaurant, formerly known as Wings-N-Things.
CLEARWATER, FL
neighborhoodnewsonline.net

Grocery News, Cooper’s Hawk Is Official & More!

Those eager for a green grocer or something other than a Publix in the area, your best bet might be a future grocery store planned for Curley Rd. near the Epperson MetroLagoon. Plans are in the final stage of permitting to begin a commercial project located at Curley Rd. and...
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
Longboat Observer

Pain management physician seeks going beyond the symptoms

After opening Comprehensive Pain Solutions in November 2021, Dr. Abdel H. Elhoushy wasn’t sure how his new practice would be accepted in the Lakewood Ranch area. Besides the fact people would have to get used to him, he was occupying an office in the new Center Point Medical Center.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Wind shift this weekend brings changes

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Expect to see west to southwest wind to start the day on Friday which will bring a few isolated showers or a possible thunderstorm along the coast. The rain chance is at 40% during the morning and early afternoon near the coast. Then late in the day we will see the storms transition into inland areas during the late afternoon and evening. This pattern has been around though much of this week.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Signs placed restricting boater access on Beer Can Island

Boaters looking to beach on Greer Island, known locally as Beer Can Island, are now restricted to half the area after signs and buoys restricting access were placed along the shoreline of the popular northern Longboat Key destination. The signs follow an emergency dredge that was completed about two weeks...
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
ncf.edu

Why I Give: A Jewel in Sarasota

Altom says, ”New College is a secret ingredient in what makes Sarasota so wonderful, as it brings amazing students from around the world to Sarasota to live and learn. Many students stay after college or return. And this has been going on since 1960!”. The couple is a perfect...
SARASOTA, FL
wanderingwheatleys.com

The 15 Best Things to Do in Sarasota, FL

It takes one visit to fall in love with the sunny, sophisticated city of Sarasota. With its beautiful beaches, historic architecture, myriad cultural attractions, and award-winning restaurants, Sarasota is a must-visit destination on Florida’s Gulf Coast!. This sun-soaked city is also packed with tons of things to see and...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

SCFCS Venice earns highest rating on state report

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - For the first time, The State College of Florida Collegiate School in Venice has earned an “A” rating from the Florida Department of Education for the the 2021-2022 school year. The state of Florida grades its schools based on 11 components, including achievement on...
VENICE, FL

