Ohio State

thecentersquare.com

Montana among toughest states for employers hiring workers

(The Center Square) – Montana is among the top states where employers are having a tough time hiring workers. Montana is sixth in a ranking by the personal finance website WalletHub with 7.3% of jobs opening open last month and 8.14% open over the last 12 months. WalletHub used...
MONTANA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Hospitals, patient group dispute Virginia price transparency compliance

(The Center Square) – As federal price transparency requirements for hospitals remain in effect and Virginia lawmakers worked to codify the rules into state law, hospitals and a patient advocacy group are disputing whether the commonwealth’s hospitals are in compliance. According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid...
thecentersquare.com

Initial unemployment claims decline in Oklahoma

(The Center Square) - Initial claims for unemployment dropped from 3,378 to 2,557 in Oklahoma during the week ending Aug. 6, according to the state's Employment Security Commission. Continued claims also decreased from 11,455 to 11,261, according to the OESC. The state is focused on diversifying its economy to attract...
OKLAHOMA STATE
thecentersquare.com

American Rescue Plan allocates $99M for Indiana small businesses

(The Center Square) — Indiana will receive an additional $99.1 million in federal American Rescue Plan funds to invest in new and existing small businesses over the next 10 years. The Indiana Economic Development Corporation announced the award Friday, which will be administered through the State Small Business Credit...
INDIANA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Virginia worker shortage persists as national economy goes backwards

(The Center Square) – Economic recessions are usually coupled with fewer jobs and rising unemployment, but the unemployment rate is low and many Virginia businesses are struggling to find workers as the country records two consecutive quarters of negative economic growth. “Many of our folks are continuing to face...
VIRGINIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Virginia BOE sets funding guidelines for lab schools

(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s plan to establish lab schools throughout the commonwealth took another step forward this week with the Board of Education approving formal guidelines for the program. Lab schools would be public K-12 schools run and operated by higher education institutions, such...
VIRGINIA STATE
#Medicare#Cms#Ohio Medicaid
thecentersquare.com

Michigan quick hits: Whitmer loses Line 5 remand motion

(The Center Square) – Two different courts, two different outcomes for Gov. Whitmer’s administration. The second attempt of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel to move their case against Enbridge’s Line 5 from a federal court to state court fell short on Thursday. The Whitmer...
MICHIGAN STATE
thecentersquare.com

Pilot Medicaid program in North Carolina provides free food for participants

(The Center Square) — In about a third of North Carolina counties, certain residents on Medicaid are receiving free food and other services with their health coverage through a pilot program funded by the federal government. And while the effort is helping some struggling with medical issues and rising...
HEALTH
thecentersquare.com

Analysis: New Pennsylvania budget boosts corporate welfare to $1.3B

(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania’s latest budget deal increased spending, and a good chunk favored private businesses, according to critics. A new analysis from the Commonwealth Foundation says the budget carried $1.3 billion in corporate welfare spending. “Corporate welfare, or government spending designed to benefit specific industries, is...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Florida’s job growth continues surge as unemployment rate hits historic low

(The Center Square) – Florida’s job growth continued to surge in July while its unemployment rate also dropped to an historic low 2.7%. “Florida continues to outperform the nation because freedom first policies work,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said. “July’s job numbers represent one of the largest month’s job gains over the past generation and Florida continues to outpace the nation in labor force growth.”
FLORIDA STATE
thecentersquare.com

South Carolina businesses received $86.3M in federal shuttered venue grants

(The Center Square) — South Carolina businesses were granted more than $86.3 million in federal Shuttered Venue Operators Grant in a program that closed last month. The grants attempted to provide funding for entertainment venues, theaters, museums, aquariums, talent representatives and similar businesses that were forced to shut down – partially or completely – during the COVID-19 pandemic.
SMALL BUSINESS
thecentersquare.com

Data shows FEMA paid $46M for Louisiana COVID funeral expenses

(The Center Square) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency has paid out more than $46 million to Louisiana residents to cover the cost of funeral expenses tied to COVID-19. Data released by FEMA in July shows the agency paid a total of $46.6 million to 6,769 individuals and families...
LOUISIANA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Colorado's unemployment rate drops to 3.3%

(The Center Square) – Colorado’s unemployment rate dropped to 3.3% last month as the state added 2,200 payroll jobs, according to new state data. Colorado’s unemployment rate in July is also the lowest it’s been since February 2020, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment said in a news release Friday. The state’s unemployment rate was 3.4% in June.
COLORADO STATE
thecentersquare.com

Plaintiffs in North Carolina felony voting case argue that law is racist

(The Center Square) — Plaintiffs in a case challenging North Carolina's felon voting law have submitted opening arguments to the state Supreme Court, alleging the law is racist because it disproportionately impacts Black people. Plaintiffs in Community Success Initiative v. Moore wrote in an opening brief Wednesday that a...
POLITICS
thecentersquare.com

28% of Florida state legislative incumbents face contested primaries

Thirty-two of the 114 Florida state legislators who filed for re-election – 13 Democrats and 19 Republicans – will face contested primaries on Aug. 23. This represents 28% of incumbents who filed for re-election, the highest figure compared to the four preceding election cycles. A primary is contested...
FLORIDA STATE

