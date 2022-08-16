PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown head women's hockey coach Melanie Ruzzi has announced the addition of Beth Hanrahan as an assistant coach for the upcoming 2022-23 season. A graduate of Providence College, Hanrahan returns to Rhode Island after most recently serving as an assistant coach at Mercyhurst University the last four seasons. She previously served as an assistant at Shattuck-St. Mary's School in Faribault, Minnesota, one of the most successful girls' hockey programs in the country, and played one professional season in the NWHL.

