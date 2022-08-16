ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown University and Gorgi Family Squash and Education Center Announce Partnership

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown University's Division of Athletics and Recreation has announced the squash program's move to the Gorgi Family Squash and Education Center. A world-class facility, the Gorgi Center officially opened its doors to Providence in December 2017. It houses 11 squash courts, one hardball doubles court, two classrooms, offices, locker rooms, and a squash pro shop. One of the largest community-based squash facilities in the United States, it is also home to Moses Brown School and Squashbusters.
Raphino named United Soccer Coaches Player to Watch

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Senior forward Brittany Raphino has been named to United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division I Women's Players to Watch list for the 2022 season, as announced by the association Tuesday. Raphino, the reigning Ivy League Offensive Player of the Year, was one of 41 forwards named to...
Women's Hockey Welcomes Beth Hanrahan as New Assistant Coach

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown head women's hockey coach Melanie Ruzzi has announced the addition of Beth Hanrahan as an assistant coach for the upcoming 2022-23 season. A graduate of Providence College, Hanrahan returns to Rhode Island after most recently serving as an assistant coach at Mercyhurst University the last four seasons. She previously served as an assistant at Shattuck-St. Mary's School in Faribault, Minnesota, one of the most successful girls' hockey programs in the country, and played one professional season in the NWHL.
Rest in Peace, Not Pollutants: Green Burials Say 'No Thanks' to Chemicals in the Grave

A view of Prudence Memorial Park on Prudence Island. Robin Weber is the owner and proprietor of the park. (Mary Lhowe/ecoRI News photos) You couldn’t possibly count the number of places in Rhode Island where you can walk in pure silence except for leaf rustle, moving among drowsing wildflowers, and around shrubs and trees situated by the hand of nature, the landscape free of human objects except for a sliver of a path.
