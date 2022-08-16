Podcast: Salt Ain't So Bad After All? Diagnosing SIDS Before It's Too Late

Image by skalekar1992 via Pixabay

Join ACSH directors of bio-sciences and medicine Cameron English and Dr. Chuck Dinerstein as they break down these stories on episode 16 of the Science Dispatch podcast:

Along with usual dietary advice about eating moderate amounts of many different types of food, physicians often suggest we reduce our sodium intake because of the deleterious effects on our blood pressure and heart. A new study suggests that the recommendation about salt is about to come tumbling down.

A recent study has helpfully advanced our understanding of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). Some journalists exaggerated the paper's results in their rush to publish stories. Fortunately, other reporters helpfully and publicly corrected the errors. This is how the media should always operate.

