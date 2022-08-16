ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Podcast: Salt Ain't So Bad After All? Diagnosing SIDS Before It's Too Late

American Council on Science and Health
American Council on Science and Health
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FuqZH_0hK3ziEJ00
Image by skalekar1992 via Pixabay

Join ACSH directors of bio-sciences and medicine Cameron English and Dr. Chuck Dinerstein as they break down these stories on episode 16 of the Science Dispatch podcast:

Along with usual dietary advice about eating moderate amounts of many different types of food, physicians often suggest we reduce our sodium intake because of the deleterious effects on our blood pressure and heart. A new study suggests that the recommendation about salt is about to come tumbling down.

A recent study has helpfully advanced our understanding of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). Some journalists exaggerated the paper's results in their rush to publish stories. Fortunately, other reporters helpfully and publicly corrected the errors. This is how the media should always operate.

Listen to the Science Dispatch on iTunes Spotify, Stitcher and Google Podcasts. Or add the RSS feed to your favorite podcast app. Join our Dispatch newsletter to get these stories and more delivered to your inbox.

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

How to get to sleep in five minutes or less

EVER wondered how to get to sleep in five minutes or less? Turns out there are some tried and tested sleep hacks that can help you feel well rested, with no tossing and turning in the wee hours. From ensuring your sleep space is at the optimum temperature to choosing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Podcasts#Salt#Sids#Bio Sciences#The Science Dispatch#Itunes Spotify#Stitcher
The Independent

Woman diagnosed with ‘really bad anxiety’ actually had cancer

A mother of three discovered she had a cancerous brain tumour after doctors initially diagnosed her with vertigo and a case of “really bad anxiety”.Police officer Emma Capper, 39, had been finding it hard to turn her head and felt “unsteady” on her feet for weeks.She was initially prescribed beta blockers for high blood pressure and anti-sickness medication for dizziness over the phone. A later scan of her head showed a “large growth” that turned out to be cancerous. The tumour was found after Capper’s symptoms worsened and she began throwing up. She bypassed her GP and visited a...
CANCER
LADbible

Expert warns never to spend longer than five minutes on the loo

According to the experts if you're spending more than five minutes sitting on the loo at a time then you're doing it wrong. Research from Topps Tiles reckons that Brits spend about three and a half hours on the toilet each week, split up into stints of about five minutes on average and between four and seven trips a day.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Google
The Independent

Woman reveals three questions to ask your partner to know if they are ‘the one’

A woman has shared three questions you should put to your partner to gauge whether they are the one for you.Posting on TikTok, Courtney Empey, 27, from Toronto, Canada, explained that she had been in the situation where she was unsure if she should rekindle her relationship with a former boyfriend.While at a doctors appointment, she sought advice from a nurse who was engaged to be married, and asked her how she knew her fiancee was “the one.”The nurse then offered her some “invaluable” advice, who told her to ask three key questions to help her make her decision.The...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
AOL Corp

Are naps actually good for you? Here’s what sleep experts say

For kids, naps are usually seen as something to be avoided at all costs. In adults, it can feel like a dream to have time for a nap. Still, plenty of adults manage to squeeze in a midday snooze: Data from Pew ResearchCenter show that, on a typical day, one third of adults take a nap.
HEALTH
shefinds

4 Ultra-Processed Foods Experts Say No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Affect Your Memory, Energy And Metabolism

As you may already know, eating nutrient-dense food is essential to a healthy lifestyle. Aside from staying hydrated, exercising regularly, and getting enough sleep, it’s important that you nourish your body with the proper vitamins and nutrients it needs. What you consume greatly affects how your body functions, so you always want to be mindful of what you eat.
HEALTH
Freethink

Mathematicians suggest the “37% rule” for life’s biggest decisions

It’s time for Macy to move home. She’s scored a promotion and she’s tired of hearing the man in the apartment above play his French horn. So, she books a few viewings with her real estate agent and starts looking at houses. After looking at three places, she falls in love: It’s a house with a huge backyard and a nice open-plan kitchen. What’s more, the school down the road has a great reputation. She’s all set to put in an offer.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
powerofpositivity.com

Here’s Why Most Empaths Struggle with “Belonging”

Do people often come running for you when they need someone to talk to? Perhaps they are attracted to the inner light of your empathetic spirit. It’s a gift that you may still be trying to understand. However, as much as others rely on you, perhaps you lack a sense of belonging. That’s a common trait of empaths.
MENTAL HEALTH
American Council on Science and Health

American Council on Science and Health

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
977K+
Views
ABOUT

The American Council on Science and Health (ACSH) is a pro-science consumer advocacy organization and a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. The Council was founded in 1978 by a group of scientists with a singular focus: to publicly support evidence-based science and medicine and to debunk junk science and exaggerated health scares.

 https://www.acsh.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy