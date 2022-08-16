Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones is stepping into a spot that gets talked about as the most important position in all of football: left tackle. Normally, a new left tackle would be cause for concern headed into a season. But for the Bulldogs, folks have seen enough out of Jones that they are confident he can step in and there be no sort of drop off. After all, he did just that in the National Championship Game against Alabama.

ATHENS, GA ・ 13 HOURS AGO