Read full article on original website
Related
Tony Alford on Ohio State freshman RB Dallan Hayden: 'He's gonna be a really good player'
Following the 2021 season, Ohio State knew it had a talented running back room. Despite the departure of four-year player Master Teague and the medical retirement of three-year player Marcus Crowley, the Buckeyes felt, with the return of sophomore TreVeyon Henderson, redshirt sophomore Miyan Williams and redshirt freshman Evan Pryor, they had one of the more talented running back groups in the country.
Florida Gators leap into top 10 of On3's recruiting rankings
Billy Napier has officially arrived. After a busy July that included eight commitments, Napier has the Florida Gators in the top 10 of On3’s recruiting rankings for the 2023 class. This is a stark contrast from the end of June when Napier penned an open letter to the Gator Nation essentially pleading for patience and trust in the process.
Top247 DL Xzavier McLeod announcing Thursday on 247Sports YouTube channel
Top247 defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod opens his senior season Friday night, and by then he will be committed to either an SEC program or Michigan. The Camden (S.C.) High star and No. 18 defensive lineman in 247Sports' rankings is announcing his choice Thursday at 6:30 p.m. on 247Sports' YouTube channel.
Where Notre Dame stands in 2023 class rankings after Keon Keeley decommitment
Notre Dame suffered a major loss to its 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday night, as Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep’s Keon Keeley, the No. 11 overall player and No. 1 EDGE nationally, announced his decommitment from the Irish. Keeley was Notre Dame’s first commitment in the 2023 class, making his...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Top247 DL Xzavier McLeod commits to South Carolina
It’s South Carolina for Camden (SC) High Top247 defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod, who announced his commitment Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks, Thursday evening, during a live broadcast on CBS Sports HQ. McLeod chose to play for the in-state program over his other finalists in Georgia, Florida and Michigan. “Just...
Florida is a major threat for 4-star DL Kayden McDonald: ‘They have made me feel wanted’
The latest on priority Gators defensive line target, Kayden McDonald, who has scheduled two additional official visits.
Florida hitting its stride on the recruiting trail
Over the last few days we've talked a lot about the big weekend Florida has had on the recruiting trail. The Gators are up to No. 10 in the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings after landing three Top247 defensive linemen in Kelby Collins, Kamran James and Will Norman. Billy Napier...
Georgia football: Practice report from Bulldogs’ fall camp (8/18)
The Georgia Bulldogs returned to the practice field Thursday for their 13th practice of fall camp. Media was allowed to view roughly 12 minutes’ worth of the action. Coming off a Saturday scrimmage where there were several notable absences, Thursday’s viewing period — which consisted of practice periods 3-5 — opened the door to see who was available for the Bulldogs and who was not. The good news for Georgia was everyone who was absent Saturday was participating in some capacity Thursday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WATCH: Brandon Dorlus is becoming Oregon's alpha on defense
Hear from Oregon defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus after Oregon's 10th fall camp practice. Dorlus opens up about his growth along the defense and becoming the team's alpha leader. Dorlus opens up about his teammates and the progress they and the defense are making through fall camp. Sign up for the...
Wiltfong Whiparound: Tennessee gaining steam on the recruiting trail
In this clip from Wiltfong Whiparound, Steve Wiltfong discusses recent moves by Tennessee allowing them to gain steam on the recruiting trail.
The Most Interesting Things Jim Harbaugh Said: Aug. 17, 2022
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh spoke with the media for the first time since fall camp started and covered a variety of topics as we approach the season opener.
DuckTerritory's fall camp day 10 practice report
EUGENE, Ore. — Pads were back on and popping a few days removed from the first scrimmage of fall camp. Oregon coach Dan Lanning highlighted the value of learning from Saturday's event. Extensive write-ups were put together for players and coaches alike with a focus on improving on the small things.
Broderick Jones aiming to get better as he takes on bigger role
Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones is stepping into a spot that gets talked about as the most important position in all of football: left tackle. Normally, a new left tackle would be cause for concern headed into a season. But for the Bulldogs, folks have seen enough out of Jones that they are confident he can step in and there be no sort of drop off. After all, he did just that in the National Championship Game against Alabama.
Inky Johnson, Eric Thomas among latest speakers for the Florida Gators
Florida Gators football is the No. 1 topic in Good Morning Gators every day — but we cover news, notes and analysis from across the Gators sports world. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything in the world of Florida football, UF recruiting, Gators basketball, Florida baseball and more.
Comments / 0