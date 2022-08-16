ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

247Sports

Tony Alford on Ohio State freshman RB Dallan Hayden: 'He's gonna be a really good player'

Following the 2021 season, Ohio State knew it had a talented running back room. Despite the departure of four-year player Master Teague and the medical retirement of three-year player Marcus Crowley, the Buckeyes felt, with the return of sophomore TreVeyon Henderson, redshirt sophomore Miyan Williams and redshirt freshman Evan Pryor, they had one of the more talented running back groups in the country.
COLUMBUS, OH
#American Football
247Sports

Top247 DL Xzavier McLeod commits to South Carolina

It’s South Carolina for Camden (SC) High Top247 defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod, who announced his commitment Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks, Thursday evening, during a live broadcast on CBS Sports HQ. McLeod chose to play for the in-state program over his other finalists in Georgia, Florida and Michigan. “Just...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Florida hitting its stride on the recruiting trail

Over the last few days we've talked a lot about the big weekend Florida has had on the recruiting trail. The Gators are up to No. 10 in the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings after landing three Top247 defensive linemen in Kelby Collins, Kamran James and Will Norman. Billy Napier...
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Georgia football: Practice report from Bulldogs’ fall camp (8/18)

The Georgia Bulldogs returned to the practice field Thursday for their 13th practice of fall camp. Media was allowed to view roughly 12 minutes’ worth of the action. Coming off a Saturday scrimmage where there were several notable absences, Thursday’s viewing period — which consisted of practice periods 3-5 — opened the door to see who was available for the Bulldogs and who was not. The good news for Georgia was everyone who was absent Saturday was participating in some capacity Thursday.
ATHENS, GA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

WATCH: Brandon Dorlus is becoming Oregon's alpha on defense

Hear from Oregon defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus after Oregon's 10th fall camp practice. Dorlus opens up about his growth along the defense and becoming the team's alpha leader. Dorlus opens up about his teammates and the progress they and the defense are making through fall camp. Sign up for the...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

DuckTerritory's fall camp day 10 practice report

EUGENE, Ore. — Pads were back on and popping a few days removed from the first scrimmage of fall camp. Oregon coach Dan Lanning highlighted the value of learning from Saturday's event. Extensive write-ups were put together for players and coaches alike with a focus on improving on the small things.
EUGENE, OR
On3.com

Broderick Jones aiming to get better as he takes on bigger role

Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones is stepping into a spot that gets talked about as the most important position in all of football: left tackle. Normally, a new left tackle would be cause for concern headed into a season. But for the Bulldogs, folks have seen enough out of Jones that they are confident he can step in and there be no sort of drop off. After all, he did just that in the National Championship Game against Alabama.
ATHENS, GA

