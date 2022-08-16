Read full article on original website
wmagazine.com
Leni Klum Goes Sheer at a UNICEF Gala in Capri
Soon, Heidi Klum may start stealing from her daughter’s closet instead of the other way around. Eighteen-year-old Leni Klum attended the LuisaViaRoma x UNICEF gala on Saturday night, standing out among swaths of A-List celebrities in a simple, yet sophisticated dress. For the occasion, the up-and-coming model opted for a tight-fitting black lace piece from Michael Kors, covered in sequins to add a bit of shimmer to the sleeveless gown. Klum went for an effortless look, opting to ditch jewelry aside for a small pair of tiny hoops, finishing off the ensemble with some strappy black sandals.
Talking With Tami
Wardrobe Breakdown: Heidi Klum On ‘America’s Got Talent’
Supermodel and Judge on America’s Got Talent Heidi Klum looked fabulous at the second qualifier round for the season. Two acts moved forward while 9 others were sent home. On the red carpet, she opened up about the contestants and also shared her excitement for her oldest daughter Leni beginning college in the Fall, “I helped her pack a little bit, I’m sad obviously, but happy at the same time but then New York is our home away from home so my daughter knows New York very well.”
Halle Bailey Serves Body On The Red Carpet In A Sexy Slip Dress At Variety’s Power Of Young Hollywood Event
Halle Bailey is all that and then some!
Keke Palmer's Dress Takes the Thigh Slit to a New, Embellished Extreme
Keke Palmer's press-tour style streak continues. The actor turned heads in a black strapless gown at the Berlin premiere of her film "Nope" on July 26. Her dress featured a prominent thigh slit that revealed the entire length of her left leg and was embellished with mirrored plexiglass pieces arranged to resemble a tire track. She kept her accessories relatively low-key, finishing her look with jeweled ankle-strap sandals, diamond earrings, white eyeliner, and waist-length box braids.
Ben Affleck’s Daughter Seraphina Affleck Shows Her Colorful Skater Style in Mismatched Rainbow Socks, Vans Sneakers & Queen Rock Band Tribute Shirt on Honeymoon in Paris
Click here to read the full article. Seraphina Affleck pulled out a fun outfit for a family day out in Paris. The daughter of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner was spotted shopping in Paris with her dad and Jennifer Lopez. Lopez’s twins from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, Emme and Maximilian Muñiz, were also by their side. Lopez and Affleck, who tied the married in Las Vegas earlier this month in a simple wedding ceremony, have continued to celebrate their nuptials and explore the French capital with their children. For the outing, Seraphina wore an oversized shirt that was decorated...
Harper's Bazaar
Jennifer Lopez Looks Like Royalty in a Sheer Lilac Dress
Jennifer Lopez is dressing like true Hollywood royalty. This past weekend, the multi-hyphenate was spotted making a fashion statement on the streets of New York City, where she was accompanied by her 14-year-old daughter, Emme Muñiz, and husband Ben Affleck's 13-year-old daughter, Seraphina Affleck. For the family outing, the...
Marlo Hampton Slays In A $2,176 Roberto Cavalli Gown
Marlo Hampton gave us fashion goals recently in a $2,176 Roberto Cavalli gown that we love!
Jennifer Lopez Stuns In A Black Cutout Dress On A Boat During Sexy Photoshoot In Capri
Jennifer Lopez, 53, was a gorgeous summer sight to see on Aug. 3! The singer rocked a black cutout dress while lounging and posing on a boat for a photoshoot in Capri, Italy. She had her long hair down and rocked black hoop earrings as she looked out at the clear blue water in front of her and enjoyed a beverage in a wine glass.
Blushing Beauty! Selena Gomez Stuns In A Sheer Tulle Gown For Her 30th Birthday
Selena Gomez celebrated her 30th birthday in style! On July 22, the Rare Beauty mogul threw a bash in Los Angeles, and honored her major milestone in a stunning sequined, sleeveless tulle dress that looked perfect to dance the night away in. The Only Murders In The Building star opted for a glamorous 16Arlington mini dress with sheer fabric, a high halter neckline and ruffled, feathery-trim that gave major Studio 54 vibes.
Harper's Bazaar
Did Dua Lipa Just Transform Pants into a Minidress?
Dua Lipa is giving the little black dress a whole new meaning. This week, the "Don't Stop Now" singer shared a new off-duty look via Instagram, in which her LBD seemed to take some design inspiration from pants. A unique Coperni piece, the black minidress featured a bustier top in the form of pant pockets, while the neckline included a snap button and belt buckle loops, and was finished with a glossy sheen.
bravotv.com
Teresa Giudice’s Daughters Stunned in Pink Satin Bridesmaids Dresses at Her Wedding
Fellow ‘Wives Jennifer Aydin and Dolores Catania were also included in the RHONJ cast member's wedding party. Teresa Giudice’s daughters made for gorgeous bridesmaids at her wedding to Luis “Louie” Ruelas. The Real Housewives of New Jersey daughters stunned in pink satin dresses while standing alongside their mom at her lavish nuptials, which took place in New Jersey on Saturday, August 6.
Harper's Bazaar
Jennifer Lopez embraces affordable summer dressing on her honeymoon
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are currently enjoying their honeymoon, a week after tying the knot in Las Vegas. Over the past seven days, the couple has been pictured looking loved up in Paris, where Lopez has been embracing a typically glamorous wardrobe, but that does not mean that she has only been wearing high-end designer pieces. In fact, the musician has been spotted in two affordable summer dresses.
Keke Palmer Sees Green in Lace Gown and Satin Platforms at ‘Nope’ London Premiere
Click here to read the full article. Keke Palmer packed a punch at the London premiere for her latest film, Jordan Peele’s horror thriller “Nope.” While hitting the red carpet with co-star Daniel Kaluuya at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square, the Emmy Award-winning star posed in a green lace gown. The long-sleeved number featured a swirling floral pattern, as well as a dramatically feathered midsection. Completing Palmer’s ensemble were delicate sparkling huggie earrings, allowing her statement dress to take center stage. Palmer’s footwear of choice consisted of an equally bold pair of platform sandals. The “True Jackson, V.P.” actress’ style included stiletto...
Zendaya Shocks in Barbiecore Pink Look and Matching Sky-High Platforms in New Valentino Campaign
Click here to read the full article. Zendaya wore a full Valentino pink ensemble with their coveted platforms for the Italian luxury brand’s newest ad campaign. Creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli conceived a new campaign, entitled PINK PP, centered around the trademark Barbiecore color for the brand. The designer brand described its version of pink as a different emotional and mental space, a collateral dimension to the real that can be accessed. For the pink-filled campaign, Zendaya was one of two central stars, along with Sir Lewis Hamilton, shot by Micheal Bailey Gates. The actress was styled in an all Pink PP monochrome...
Gigi Hadid Wore a Sheer, Ab-Baring Black Cardigan and Jeans at the Height of Summer
If you're one of those people who pack up all their black knitwear and jeans for the hot summer months, Gigi Hadid just proved that you don't have to. On August 5, the model was photographed walking around NoHo in New York City wearing a sheer black cardigan with a pair of baggy, straight-leg grey jeans. She paired the casual look with a pair of grey converse, a statement chocker necklace, and oval-shaped black sunglasses.
Jennifer Lopez Nails Off-Duty Style in an Oversized Button-Up, Biker Shorts and Sneakers
Another day, another casual slay from Jennifer Lopez. The singer was spotted out in New York City rocking the perfect off-duty look. The “Get Right” artist, 53, was photographed leaving Bergdorf Goodman, sporting a white oversized button-up on Sunday, August 14. Lopez paired the timeless piece with gray biker shorts and chunky white sneakers — an effortless yet trendy outfit formula. She accessorized with rounded sunglasses and a crossbody handbag from Gucci. For her glam, Lopez went with soft makeup and had her hair styled in a low ponytail.
Ashley Graham Glams Up for Modern Bridal Dressing in Suit & Hidden Heels for New Pronovias Collection
Ashley Graham is celebrating bridal fashion this summer, thanks to her new collection with Pronovias Group. The bridal group and Graham’s second collection, highlighting the 2023 season, has launched just in time for warmer days ahead. The supermodel posed with a group of models for her collection’s campaign in...
Gigi Finds a Chic Alternative to Birkenstocks
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. It’s been a big summer for Gigi Hadid on the fashion front. The American super has quietly launched her own knitwear brand, spearheaded the jorts revival, and made lime-green a color to rival Valentino’s Pink PP. While most of her peers have basked in the excuse to wear very little in line with the season’s cut-out trend, Hadid has preoccupied herself with #stonercore and her cute Frankie’s Bikinis collab.
A tattoo shop owner shares 3 tattoo trends that are overdone and 3 designs that will never go out of style
A good rule of thumb is to avoid tattoo designs made popular by celebrities, according to Stu Hepcat, a tattoo artist from Scotland.
animalwellnessmagazine.com
Upgrade Your Pup’s Style with a Luxurious Leather Dog Collar
Dog collars are a dime a dozen, but your fur baby is one of a kind and deserves nothing but the best. And that includes outfitting your pup with a luxurious leather dog collar!. Dogily collars are the perfect combination of luxury and functionality, and they can even help to...
