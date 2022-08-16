Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Major discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Georgia this monthKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
3 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
secretatlanta.co
7 Best Places In Atlanta For Sneaker Head Lovers
We all know Atlanta is a city known for it’s unique and diverse take on fashion, but one thing we don’t play about are our shoes! Whether you’re apart of the three stripe nation or the swoosh and everything in-between, Atlanta is the perfect city to get the latest and greatest. Let’s take a look below on where to go. But shhhhh don’t tell anyone. 🤫
7 Secret Spots in Atlanta Worth Finding
You know Atlanta’s best museums, top hikes for families, and the city’s most popular playgrounds. But even if you’re a local, we bet you might not have visited our favorite hidden gems in Atlanta. These little known spots are worth a look, especially when you bring the kids along. They’ll love the slightly creepy (but cool) found art trail and the seemingly magical secret doors that you’ll find hidden around the city. All that’s left is to find these amazing Atlanta hidden gems everyone in the family will enjoy.
I Spent 24 Hours In Atlanta & Here Are 6 Bucket List Things You Can’t Miss On A Day Trip
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Taking some time to travel alone holds a special place in my personal hierarchy of needs. A quick overnight trip to a major...
Thousands around Atlanta to participate in meal to remember 1906 massacre
ATLANTA — Next month, thousands in metro Atlanta will sit down for meals around the city to commemorate and remember the 1906 Atlanta massacre. Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach got a preview of the collaborative, community event that will tell the truth about the past and discuss the path for the future.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
discoveratlanta.com
Discover Atlanta
Atlanta Meta World is a visually realistic virtual world representation of the as-built environment. The starting point of the experience is the visitor information center in Centennial Olympic Park. This 22-acre greenspace on Georgia World Congress Center’s campus lies in the heart of downtown Atlanta, surrounded by attractions, hotels and restaurants.
styleblueprint.com
Buford Highway: Atlanta’s International Food Mecca
Our list of must-try restaurants on Buford Highway would never fit into a single article. With more than 125 international restaurants within a seven-mile stretch, this culturally rich corridor provides a taste of home to immigrants from around the world while also making a name for itself as Atlanta’s ultimate destination for foodies.
Atlanta Magazine
5 Atlanta events you won’t want to miss: August 18–21
Cost: $21–74 Details: The award-winning Mary Poppins musical returns to the Aurora Theatre for its opening weekend with Galen Crawley in the title role, a performance in 2014 that earned her the Outstanding Lead Female Actor in a Musical Suzi Bass Award. With additional songs, rediscover the Disney classic with a performance that you can’t miss.
CBS 46
Atlanta housing market begins swinging in buyers’ favor
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Demand for homes is cooling down in the metro Atlanta housing market. That means buyers are starting to have more negotiating power. Since the pandemic began, it used to be that homes listed for sale wouldn’t stay on the market for very long when the country saw incredibly low mortgage rates. But as interest rates go back to the way they were, the housing market isn’t as hot as it used to be.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Branch Out! Where to Pick Apples in Georgia
The time is ripe for some good old-fashioned fun, and during the fall that means finding a nearby festival or going apple picking in Georgia. Atlanta families know North Georgia’s mountains are where they will find bushels of excitement and fantastic farm activities that make this experience worth the drive. And you can’t go wrong with a peck of crisp apples when you’re baking up fall treats for the kids or packing healthy snacks into their school lunches. If you’re looking for hardcore fun, the season’s about to start.
AccessAtlanta
Goodie Mob and Sleepy Brown at The Eastern, tickets on sale Friday
If you’re looking to get tickets, get those credit cards ready because it’s almost time. Goodie Mob, Sleepy Brown, Mr. Collipark and DJ Bad will be hitting the stage at The Eastern this November and tickets go on sale tomorrow. The event is being put on as a musical celebration of all things Atlanta. This sounds like the perfect pregame for the Thanksgiving holiday to me! Yes, we are already talking Thanksgiving.
atlantafi.com
Looking For The Best Beignets In Atlanta? We’ve Got Them
Leave it up to the beignet gang to spot any servings not up to par: Is it a true beignet or just something dumped in powder?. Otherwise, it’s just a funnel cake. No, an award-winning beignet is fluffy, dumpling shaped and has a perky characteristic to it. These three...
Thank you and farewell Mr. Fuller
Last week Chet Fuller passed away at the age of 72. An author and journalist, Fuller, who I always called “Mr. Fuller, impacted an innumerable number of Black reporters and editors in Atlanta during his illustrious and award-winning career. For me, the impact that Mr. Fuller had on my career could be summed up by […] The post Thank you and farewell Mr. Fuller appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rare Luxury Lakefront Estate Hits Roswell Market
Newly-listed Roswell estate tucked away on a private 3-acre lakefront lot is a perfect example of suburban lake living near the heart of the city.
AccessAtlanta
7 of the best Black-owned fitness studios in Atlanta we abs-olutely recommend
Over the past few years, the fitness industry has had a reckoning. Diversity in body types, lifestyles and more has played a big part in rethinking what it means to be healthy, and many Black entrepreneurs are stepping in to make that a reality. In honor of Black Business Month, don’t weight to try out these seven Black-owned fitness studios in Atlanta.
adventuresinatlanta.com
C10S IN THE CITY – CLASSIC TRUCK SHOW THIS LABOR DAY WEEKEND
C10S IN THE CITY, a classic truck show, raises money for charitable causes and brings customers to Atlanta’s growing neighborhoods. On Sep 3, 2022, C10s in the City is returning to the Summerhill neighborhood of Atlanta. This free show is expected to attract over 350 classic trucks and 700 spectators to the redeveloped area near Atlanta’s former Olympic stadium and surroundings.
Film about Atlanta legend Marvin ‘Bo Legs’ Arrington Sr. is taking flight
The legend of the venerated Marvin “Bo Legs” Arrington Sr. lives on. His life story and work are the subject of a new documentary titled, Bo Legs, which is currently streaming on Delta Air Lines worldwide for the rest of the year. Judge Arrington’s son, Marvin Arrington Jr., is the executive producer of the film and a Fulton County commissioner, representing District 5. Arrington Jr. led an independent filmmaking team to profile his father’s legacy which acknowledges his impactful role in transforming the city of Atlanta into the world-class city that it is today.
CBS 46
Restaurant Report Card: Buffalo Wings & Philly fails with 56; Trend scores 100
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Scenic Highway in Snellville, Buffalo Wings & Philly is open for business but under the watchful eye of the health department. The Gwinnett County restaurant failed with 56 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says chicken wings, shrimp and cheese were at unsafe temperatures. Plus, the chef grabbed raw beef with gloved hands, then handled bread and there was a build-up of debris in the ice machines.
Were These Two Missing Georgia Real Estate Entrepreneurs Dating The Same Mystery Man?
Marcie Tokeysha Crane-Peterson is the mother of five children. The family lived in Marietta, Georgia and Marcie owned a mortgage business. Marcie, who was estranged from her husband, was convicted in 2013 on a misdemeanor charge. This conviction, unfortunately, caused her to lose her mortgage business.
celebsbar.com
James Warren Jackson and An Earlier Atlanta Black Gay Life
The Atlanta Committee, The Rose Room & Morehouse College (Before Loretta’s) This is the third article from “Reclaiming Our Time: A History of Atlanta’s Black LGBTQIA Life,” a series of editorials that presents vivid and personal accounts of one of the city’s most definitive communities. James Warren Jackson is a Black gay man born in Atlanta in 1946.
CBS 46
Atlanta woman named America’s Biggest Cheapskate
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It may sound like an insult, but for Atlanta’s Cynthia Johnson being called America’s Biggest Cheapskate is an honor she wears proudly. “I understand the assignment” Cynthia joked. Johnson recently won the title of America’s Biggest Cheapskate by Bargain Outlet Ollie’s, beating out...
Comments / 2